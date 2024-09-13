Two loyalists to former President Donald Trump sparred it out on social media, revealing a crack within the Republican presidential candidate’s trusted inner circle.

Conservative commentator Laura Loomer attacked Vice President Kamala Harris’ Indian heritage in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by lauding negative stereotypes related to Indian food and call centers.

Loomer was responding to Harris’ post about her grandparents in India, who were “a part of the movement to win India’s independence” and advocates of reproductive rights.

Despite receiving criticism from firebrand Republicans, Loomer doubled down on her statements.

What did Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene say about Laura Loomer?

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., slammed Loomer’s remarks as racist and urged Trump to distance himself from the political activist amid the 2024 presidential election.

“This is appalling and extremely racist. It does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA. This does not represent President Trump. This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever,” Greene said in an X post. She advised Loomer to take down her remarks.

In a subsequent post, Greene wrote of the relationship she shared with Loomer. The two women were friends back in 2018. “I used to defend her and support her like in this post here. I endorsed her first run for Congress, donated to her, and fundraised for her and then she lost,” Greene said of Loomer’s run for Florida’s 21st Congressional District in the 2020 elections. Greene said she advised Loomer to launch a campaign in another district instead of going up against the 11th District incumbent, Daniel Webster, but Loomer didn’t listen.

“When I didn’t endorse her, she turned on me and began attacking me and lying about me,” the Georgia representative said. “I still advocated for her to get her former Twitter account back, now X account.” Loomer is infamous for getting banned from numerous social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, and food delivery apps for violating policies related to hate speech.

This isn’t the first time Greene and Loomer publicly decried each other. As Politico reported, last year, in response to news reports about Trump potentially hiring Loomer for his campaign, Greene said Loomer was “mentally unstable and a documented liar.”

So far, Trump has not picked a side. Greene added, “Outside of a bubble on this platform, most regular people don’t know who she is. But when it comes to post that are flat out racist, hateful, and make President Trump look bad, she needs to be responsible and delete them.”

Other GOP lawmakers warn Trump against ‘toxic’ Laura Loomer

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., also rebuked Loomer’s statement. He said Loomer was “toxic” and advised Trump to squash the story before it snowballs.

Loomer told CNN, “It’s interesting how the media wants to, once again, falsely accuse me of being a racist. This is a woman who is on video cooking Indian food with Indian celebrities talking about how she likes cooking with curry.”

In a post on X, she accused Greene of being a “raging antisemite.” She also alleged that Graham and Greene were “jealous” because “they were not on the plane with President Trump.”

She was seen exiting Trump’s plane in Philadelphia on Tuesday, the day of the presidential debates. On Wednesday, she again traveled with Trump and his campaign to New York and Pennsylvania to attend ceremonies commemorating 9/11, which she has previously said was an “inside job.” In a text message to The Associated Press, Loomer clarified she doesn’t work for the Trump campaign and was “invited as a guest.”

In a post on X, Loomer alleged that Graham spoke badly about Trump while being intoxicated after the presidential debates, and made her intentions clear: “There is only one thing I care about: Getting Donald Trump elected.”

Over the years, Loomer has branded herself as the “most banned woman in the world,” which is also the tagline to her memoir. She is known for making anti-Islam and anti-immigrant posts on social media. Trump elevates her posts related to the “deep state” and QAnon time and time again. Her recently heightened closeness to his campaign suggests the firebrand political commentator is a part of Trump’s entourage, despite criticism of her from top GOP allies like Greene.

Rep. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., also revealed his disdain for Loomer, saying she’s “a crazy conspiracy theorist who regularly utters disgusting garbage intended to divide Republicans.”

“A DNC plant couldn’t do a better job than she is doing to hurt President Trump’s chances of winning re-election,” Tillis wrote in a post.

Loomer responded to Tillis by calling him a “RINO” for calling for all “the January 6 political prisoners to remain in jail.” She also noted Tillis’ opposition to Trump’s immigration policies, like building a wall along the southern border.

White House denounces hate speech while Trump dismisses concerns

As The Hill reported, Trump responded to reporters’ questions about Loomer, saying she is a “supporter,” one among many.

“She’s a strong person; she’s got strong opinions,” he said. Trump also questioned the media’s curiosity about her.

The White House didn’t shy away from denouncing Loomer’s comments as “un-American,” in a press briefing on Friday.

“No leader should ever associate with someone who spreads this kind of ugliness, this kind of racist poison ... and who continues to fan these types of dangerous and insulting conspiracy theories, like the false notion that the tragic 9/11 attacks were an inside job,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Greene said she is proud of “the kind, loving, and welcoming spirit of MAGA and the Republican Party.”

“We have the winning policies that represent every American and put our country first.,” she said. “This is why Laura Loomer’s nasty, racist, and divisive rhetoric should not be tolerated. We are not the left.”