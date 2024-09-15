Police officers direct traffic near Trump International Golf Club after the apparent assassination attempt of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump in West Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.

The FBI is investigating an apparent second assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, after U.S. Secret Service agents fired at a man with a gun who was hiding in the bushes next to the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The man, identified by multiple media sources as Ryan Wesley Routh, was later apprehended and is in custody.

Two months ago, Donald Trump’s ear was injured after he was shot at during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. After killing a rally attendee and seriously injuring two others, the shooter was killed by a Secret Service Agent.

Reactions to news of the latest political violence poured in Sunday from across the political spectrum.

Sen. JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, said he spoke to Trump after the incident.

“I’m glad President Trump is safe. I spoke to him before the news was public and he was, amazingly, in good spirits. Still much we don’t know, but I’ll be hugging my kids extra tight tonight and saying a prayer of gratitude,” Vance wrote on X.

Brent Leatherwood, a leader in the Southern Baptist Convention, wrote, “I’m thankful Pres. Trump is safe. Our culture is not well right now. Hate drives us. Expressions of political violence are met w/ ambivalence. Disturbed individuals then see acts of violence as legitimate. Lives are lost. The path we’re on leads to ruin. We must turn from it.”

Trump’s Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, said, “I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America.”

House Minority Leader Hakeen Jeffries echoed Harris’ sentiment, saying, “Political violence has no place in a democratic society.”

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said he was at Mar-a-Lago with Trump on Sunday. “Kelly and I are departing Mar-a-Lago, where we just spent a few hours with President Trump and are thanking God for protecting him today — once again. No leader is American history has endured more attacks and remained so strong and resilient. He is unstoppable,” he wrote on X.

Utah lawmakers react

Sen. Mitt Romney said, “Glad President Trump is safe and thankful for the quick action of Secret Service personnel to thwart this apparent second assassination attempt.”

On his official X account, Sen. Mike Lee wrote, “Pray for President Trump. Pray for America. Fight for freedom.”

On his BasedMikeLee account, Lee expressed doubt in federal law enforcement, adding, “Florida should investigate.”

He also criticized a Democratic lawmaker and MSNBC, saying, the network “knows it needs to tone down the rhetoric.”