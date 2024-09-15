Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at Harry Reid International Airport to board a plane after a campaign trip, Saturday, Sept.14, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Two months after former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where one man was killed and two others seriously injured, the Trump campaign is once again responding to a gunfire threat.

The campaign announced Sunday that shots had been fired near Trump at his golf course in Florida.

CNN later reported that a person with a gun was intending to target the former president and that Secret Service fired at the person.

“The suspect, who the Secret Service engaged with, was a number of holes ahead of the former president, according to two law enforcement sources,” CNN reported.

Trump was taken to safety after shots were fired.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” Steven Cheung, Trump’s spokesman, said in an initial statement, according to The Washington Post.

The Trump campaign later sent out an email in which Trump said he was “safe and well.”

“There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!” the email said, per CNN. “Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me.”

No injuries have been reported, according to The Associated Press.

Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, told The New York Times that a “person of interest” has been detained and that “intent right now is unknown.”

Later, Sheriff William D. Snyder of Martin County, Florida, confirmed that a driver believed to be connected to the incident was detained while driving northbound on Interstate 95 out of Palm Beach County, per the Times.

The Associated Press is reporting that the person who was detained was the same person who was at the golf course with an “AK-style rifle.”

“The person dropped the weapon and fled in an SUV” after the Secret Service fired at him, The Associated Press reported, noting that FBI officials say the incident appears to be an assassination attempt.

Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, announced on X that the Secret Service is investigating the situation “in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.”

Like Cheung, Guglielmi emphasized that Trump is safe.

Biden and Harris respond to Trump shooting

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed on the shooting, according to a statement from the White House.

“The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team,” the statement said.

Harris later posted on X about the shooting.

“I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America,” she wrote.

Trump returned to his home in Florida after spending time in Utah Saturday at a fundraising event, as the Deseret News previously reported.

This story will be updated.