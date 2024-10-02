The women’s volleyball team at Utah State University joined a growing list of schools, including Southern Utah University, that are forfeiting games to a San Jose State University team that includes a transgender player.

USU briefly released a statement about the cancellation then withdrew it, and as yet haven’t said why they are forfeiting the game against SJSU.

Blaire Fleming, a transgender female, is on SJSU’s team, according to KRON4 television in San Francisco.

SUU was the first school to cancel its game against SJSU, scheduled for Sept. 14. The women’s volleyball teams at Boise State and the University of Wyoming followed suit. Statements from Boise State and Wyoming did not give reasons for why they cancelled the games.

Boise State’s statement said, “Boise State volleyball will not play its scheduled match at San José State on Saturday, Sept. 28. Per Mountain West Conference policy, the Conference will record the match as a forfeit and a loss for Boise State. The Broncos will next compete on Oct. 3 against Air Force.”

A statement from Wyoming said, “After a lengthy discussion, the University of Wyoming will not play its scheduled conference match against San José State University in the UniWyo Sports Complex on Saturday, Oct. 5. Per Mountain West Conference policy, the Conference will record the match as a forfeit and a loss for Wyoming.”

Gov. Cox expresses support for USU Women’s Volleyball

Utah’s Gov. Spencer Cox and Utah state House Speaker Mike Schultz said they support the decisions of USU and SUU to withdraw. They both also called on the NCAA to address the issue.

“I stand with the students, coaches and leadership at @SUUtbirds and @USUAggies in their decision to forgo their women’s volleyball matches against San Jose State,” Cox said in a post on X. “It is essential that we preserve a space for women to compete fairly and safely. Our female athletes are left grappling with this difficult issue because the NCAA has failed in its responsibility to protect female athletes and women’s sports. It’s time for the NCAA to take this seriously and protect our female student athletes.”

Schultz applauded the decision, saying, “Thank you for standing up for not only yourselves, but for women across the country – current and future generations! It’s time for the NCAA to take action to protect our female athletes and preserve women’s sports.”

NCAA faces lawsuit over transgender athletes

Earlier this year, a dozen female athletes sued the NCAA over its policies allowing transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports, according to the Free Press. One of the plaintiffs in the case, former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines, has traveled around the country speaking about the issue of transgender athletes playing on women’s sports teams.

Gaines also posted on social media about USU’s decision, saying, “Utah State University becomes the fourth school to forfeit their match against SJSU due to a man playing on the women’s volleyball team. Major kudos to @USUAthletics.” And, in a separate post, said, “This kind of unity is what I (and many others who have worked far longer than me) have been pushing for over the past two years. The gender ideology house of cards is crumbling, and it’s a glorious sight.”