Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and moderator Laura Ingraham gesture on stage during a Fox News Channel town hall, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Greenville, S.C. Trump sat down for an interview with Ingraham during a recent rally in Butler, Pa.

Former President Donald Trump sat down with Fox News host Laura Ingraham during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he addressed several pressing topics, including his assassination attempt in July, his views on the justice system, and his critiques on how the current administration has handled the recent hurricane disasters.

The interviewed aired Monday night on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

With only a four weeks left until Election Day and voting already underway, polling indicates the chase between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is extremely close.

Here are three takeaways from the interview.

Trump talks about his assassination attempt

During a summer rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed onto a roof and began shooting, firing eight rounds from a rifle at the former president. A bullet grazed Trump’s ear, while one man was killed and two injured.

Just months after the terrifying event, Trump returned to Butler over the weekend, where he provided and assessment of his status in the 2024 presidential race, per Fox News.

Trump told Fox News, “It was a lot of blood. When I was down and bullets were flying over my head, I noticed tremendous amounts of blood.”

Trump told Ingraham he didn’t want to be taken out on a stretcher, but the Secret Service thought he had been hit by multiple bullets because of the amount of blood.

Trump praised the Secret Service and said they did a “great job.”

“He also said of the moments after being grazed by the bullet, ‘My first instinct was to finish my speech,’” per Newsweek.

Restore faith in the justice system

Ingraham initiated the conversation by asking the presidential nominee about his strategy to “restore faith in our justice system,” highlighting worries expressed by his political opponents that he might use the courts to settle scores, per MSNBC.

Ingraham added, “Punitively using government institutions is what got us in this mess in the first place,” per Newsweek.

According to Newsweek Trump said, “They’ve started a terrible precedent. We’ve never had this.”

Trump criticizes Biden’s administration on the response to the recent hurricanes

Trump criticized the Biden administration’s response to the back-to-back hurricanes impacting Southern states like North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

When Ingraham asked how he would approach the situation differently, Trump said, “I’d have a tremendous team of people.” He continued, “I was in North Carolina yesterday. I was in Georgia. And Georgia’s different. You have a good governor. He’s doing a very good job. But North Carolina is a disaster, and it was also hit very hard, but they don’t have the people,” per Newsweek.