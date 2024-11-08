In this image taken from video, police escort Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters to the metro station leading them to the Ajax stadium, after pro-Palestinian supporters marched near the stadium, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.

Dozens of Israelis were injured in an antisemitic attack in Amsterdam Thursday night after a soccer game between Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv and Dutch’s Ajax.

Tensions had been escalating ahead of the Europa League match, fueled by rising antisemitic sentiments in the Netherlands following the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel by Hamas, according to Reuters. Videos of Israelis engaging in anti-Arab rhetoric had also circulated online prior to the game.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema condemned the “antisemitic hit-and-run squads” that targeted Maccabi fans, saying they were “attacked, abused and pelted with fireworks,” Reuters reported.

Iddo Gold, a Maccabi fan at the game, told NBC News that attackers waited at a train station and ambushed the crowd, using knives and motorbikes to chase people down.

“Everybody ran through the streets,” Gold said. “Whatever they saw in the street, they tried to attack us with.”

One unverified video reportedly showed an attacker beating a person while shouting, “This is for the children! Free Palestine now!”

Around 20 to 30 people sustained injuries, with five requiring hospitalization, per NBC News. Authorities said 62 individuals were arrested in connection with the violence.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof reportedly said in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that “the perpetrators will be identified and prosecuted.”

Netanyahu’s office said that he spoke with Schoof about ensuring the safety of Israelis in the Netherlands and expressed gratitude for Schoof’s condemnation of the attacks as antisemitic.

A woman embraces her son, who is a fan of Maccabi Tel Aviv, as he arrives at Israel's Ben-Gurion International Airport on a flight from Amsterdam, where Israeli soccer fans were attacked following a match between the Israeli club and Ajax Amsterdam in Lod, Israel, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Tsafrir Abayov

The Israeli government sent planes to bring its citizens, including the injured, back home.

Netanyahu likened the incident to Kristallnacht, or the “Night of Broken Glass,” when Jewish homes, businesses and synagogues were attacked in Germany before World War II.

“Tomorrow, 86 years ago, was Kristallnacht, when Jews on European soil were attacked for being Jews,” he said. “This has now recurred. This was marked yesterday in the streets of Amsterdam. This is what happened. There is only one difference: The State of the Jews has arisen. We need to deal with it.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also spoke with Dutch King Willem-Alexander, who expressed support for Israel and emphasized the importance of safety for Jewish people in the Netherlands.

“History has taught us how intimidation goes from bad to worse, with horrific consequences,” the king said.