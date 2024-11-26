A Walmart logo is displayed outside of a Walmart store, in Walpole, Mass., Sept. 3, 2019. Walmart recently announced a series of changes to its diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, recently announced a series of changes to its diversity, equity and inclusion policies. The initiatives come amid a backlash against “woke” activism by corporations.

Corporations are stuck between competing interests. Some consumers have pushed back on corporate “wokeness,” and say businesses should stick to what they do best without diving into controversial societal issues. Other consumers advocate for corporations to embrace diversity and inclusion, arguing these efforts create opportunities, reflect modern values, and help build a better, more equitable workplace.

Robby Starbuck, a filmmaker and outspoken critic of DEI initiatives, has been at the forefront of challenging what he calls “woke” policies in corporate America. On Monday, he revealed plans to target Walmart, stating he intended to spotlight the retail giant’s approach to social and diversity-related issues, according to Fox Business.

Instead, Starbuck took to X and declared victory, stating that his discussion with the nation’s largest retailer ended with them responding positively to his agenda. He shared, “We had productive conversations to find solutions,” per Fox Business.

According to The New York Times, Walmart, like other companies and organizations, has been reevaluating its diversity, equity and inclusion policies in light of the Supreme Court’s 2023 decision to strike down affirmative action in college admissions.

“‘We’ve been on a journey and know we aren’t perfect, but every decision comes from a place of wanting to foster a sense of belonging, to open doors to opportunities for all our associates, customers and suppliers, and to be a Walmart for everyone,’ the company said in a statement,” per The New York Times.

What are the changes?

According to The Hill, the nation’s largest retailer is joining a fast-growing movement of companies scaling back progressive policies, alongside John Deere, Harley Davidson, Lowe’s and Ford.

According to Retail TouchPoint, the polices Walmart is pulling back from include:

Closing the Racial Equity Center : Walmart will not renew the center it launched in 2020.

: Walmart will not renew the center it launched in 2020. Ending participation in LGBTQ+ Index : The company is no longer part of the Human Rights Campaign’s index tracking LGBTQ+ workplace policies.

: The company is no longer part of the Human Rights Campaign’s index tracking LGBTQ+ workplace policies. No more supplier preferences : Suppliers will no longer be prioritized based on race or gender.

: Suppliers will no longer be prioritized based on race or gender. Dropping certain terms : Walmart will stop using terms like “DEI” and “Latinx” in official communications.

: Walmart will stop using terms like “DEI” and “Latinx” in official communications. Removing some products: Sexual and transgender-themed products marketed to children, like chest binders, are being removed from Walmart’s third-party marketplace.

Starbuck posted on X, “America just voted, and we voted against ‘wokeness.’”

According to The New York Times, Starbuck has primarily targeted companies like John Deere and Tractor Supply, which he believes are more likely to align with his movement. However, Walmart represents a different challenge, with employees and customers spanning both sides of the political spectrum. In a video, Starbuck announced that his next targets are Amazon and Target.