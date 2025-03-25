Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, speaks to BYU students and faculty about "Inspiring the Next Generation of Public Servants" at the Gordon B. Hinckley Alumni and Visitors Center in Provo on Monday, March 17, 2025.

WASHINGTON — Utah Sen. John Curtis was deemed one of the most effective lawmakers during his final two-year term in the House of Representatives, according to the latest analysis by the Center for Effective Lawmaking.

Curtis was ranked as the fifth-most effective House Republican in the 118th Congress despite lacking a committee or subcommittee chair, which typically helps to secure a place in the top 10 because of the power and authority of such positions. Curtis’s final score was 4.29, which comes in above the 1.44-point average for other House Republicans.

“This recognition is really a tribute to my incredible staff,” Curtis told the Deseret News in a statement. “Behind every policy win is a team of dedicated public servants who care deeply about solving problems the right way. Utahns expect real results. And now, as a senator, I remain committed to finding consensus and building allies and alliances to continue delivering for the Beehive State.”

Lawmakers’ scores are calculated through 15 indicators capturing the “proven ability of a legislator” to advance his or her agenda through the legislative process and become law. This score is calculated by the number of bills the lawmaker introduces; what action those bills receive in committee; and what action is taken on the House floor.

For legislation that passes the House, further consideration is made to bills that pass the Senate and eventually become law.

Curtis sponsored 48 bills during the two-year period, with three being signed into law. The report, which is released every two years, specifically highlighted the bills that President Joe Biden signed into law, including the Colorado River Salinity Control Fix Act and the Great Salt Lake Stewardship Act, which would allow federal funds to go toward preserving the Great Salt Lake.

Curtis also had “substantial portions” of separate bills “incorporated into other measures that became law,” raising his effectiveness score.

The Utah Republican’s high ranking comes after Curtis was deemed “above expectations” in the 116th and 117th Congresses, the highest classification given in the report.

The productive two-year period was Curtis’ last year in the House as he was elected to the Senate in November. The Center for Effective Lawmaking also tracks effectiveness of those in the upper chamber, making it possible Curtis will continue to score high over the next two years.

“Sen. Curtis runs his office the same way he approaches legislation — with discipline, integrity and purpose,” Corey Norman, Curtis’ chief of staff, told the Deseret News. “Our team doesn’t chase headlines — we chase impact. This ranking reflects the kind of culture we’ve built and the kind of leadership Utah sends to Washington.”