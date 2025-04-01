Vice President JD Vance, center, poses with second lady Usha Vance, White House national security adviser Mike Waltz,his wife , former homeland security adviser, Julia Nesheiwat, left, Sen. Mike Lee and Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, right, as they tour the U.S. military's Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, Friday, March 28, 2025.

WASHINGTON — As Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, arrived at the Pituffik Space Base on the northwest coast of Greenland last week, one of the first thoughts that crossed his mind: Wow, it’s cold.

“Utahns are no strangers to snow, but amid the frozen natural beauty of Greenland, I can tell you one thing: I’ve never felt a cold like that!” Lee told the Deseret News in a statement.

It was just under 20 degrees Fahrenheit when Air Force Two landed at the military base and Lee deplaned the aircraft alongside Vice President J.D. Vance and other top Trump administration officials. The trip was historic as Vance became the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Greenland, and traveled farther north than any senior U.S. leader has ever gone for an official visit.

The short trip, lasting only a few hours, comes as President Donald Trump has continually proposed the United States taking over Greenland for strategic and economic purposes. The territory has been controlled by Denmark since 1721, but has had home rule since 1979, giving local leaders authority over much of the territory’s day-to-day affairs.

“We met with some outstanding men and women serving at Space Base Pituffik, the DoD’s northernmost permanent facility,” Lee said. “The Space Force is critical to protecting America’s satellites and the communications, national security, and economic infrastructure they provide.”

The United States has vested national security interests in Greenland, according to Lee. Not only does the country benefit from its vast natural resources, particularly its rare earth minerals, but it also has an advantage with its strategic position in the Arctic.

That location, according to Lee, is crucial “in the face of increased activity by Russia.”

Utah Sen. Mike Lee, right, along with Vice President JD Vance, third right, and second lady Usha Vance, second right, tour Pituffik Space Base, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Greenland. | Jim Watson, Associated Press

Lee was invited to join the delegation along with second lady Usha Vance, energy secretary Chris Wright, and national security adviser Mike Waltz. In his opening remarks, Vice President Vance joked that when he invited Lee to accompany him, he told the senator “I’d give him a ride to Utah, and we ended up in Greenland.”

The Utah senator said he “jumped at the chance” to join the vice president, particularly because of his positions as the chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and sitting member of the Foreign Relations Committee.

When Lee addressed the service members at the station, he joked that the country looked a bit like his home state.

“When we flew in, it did look a little bit like Utah in the wintertime,” he said with a laugh. “Only there (are) substantial portions of this land that are always covered in ice, and it doesn’t change.”

Lee thanked the troops for their service, telling them he was assured “the American people are indeed in good hands.”

“They’re in your hands,” Lee told service members at the station. “What you do here makes us safer, and when we’re going about our business in our day-to-day lives at home, we don’t have to worry about the things that you worry about, because you’re doing it for us.”

Vance told the U.S. troops he supports Trump’s effort to increase U.S. influence in the area, arguing Denmark has not done a sufficient job in protecting the area from foreign adversaries. However, the vice president hedged on suggestions from Trump that military force would be necessary to annex the island.

“We do not think that military force is ever going to be necessary,” Vance said. “We think this makes sense. And because we think the people of Greenland are rational and good, we think we’re going to be able to cut a deal, Donald Trump style, to ensure the security of this territory but also the United States of America.”

Lee also hinted at learning more about the military’s role in the country and discussing the future of the U.S. and “its interaction with this amazing land in this part of the world.”