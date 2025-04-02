In this Jan. 28, 2016 photo, Joe Heflin, left, of Jefferson City, loads free groceries into the backseat of his car with the help from a volunteer at the Samaritan Center food pantry in Jefferson City, Mo. Heflin, 33, also receives federally funded food stamp benefits. He is among the more than 1 million people nationwide whose food stamps could end in three months if he doesn't meet work requirements or receive a disability exemption.

Following a law passed in Utah’s 2025 legislative session to prohibit SNAP dollars from being spent on candy and soda, attention to how and which Americans are using food stamps continues to grow.

On Monday, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Rep. Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., announced their proposed legislation, the SNAP Reform and Upward Mobility Act.

The legislation would increase the requirements necessary to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, and would require states to pay into the program.

“SNAP was designed to provide temporary relief to vulnerable people facing difficult times, not a permanent subsidy for able-bodied adults,” Lee said in the bill’s press release.

Lee continued, “Work requirements are widely supported by the American public, save taxpayer dollars and will strengthen the program for families who really need it. Our legislation tackles fraud and abuse while promoting self-sufficiency, which should be the goal of all such programs.”

While poverty levels in the U.S. have only risen 0.2% over the past two decades, the percent of Americans on food stamps has increased over 140%, according to studies cited by the lawmakers. Meanwhile, the cost of providing food stamps has risen 600%, from $17 billion to $119 billion.

How will the reforms work?

First, the legislation allocates $1 million for the Bureau of the Census to determine the extent of American poverty and anti-poverty effectiveness of federal programs like food stamps.

The next steps come as expansions of the current law:

SNAP’s general work requirements would be extended to include everyone ages 16-64.

It would extend hour-based work requirements from those up to 49 years old to individuals 18-64. It would also include parents of children age 6 and older.

The percentage of SNAP caseloads states can exempt from work requirements would be reduced from 15% to 5%.

The bill would also close the geographic waiver loophole by tightening state eligibility for federal waivers of SNAP work requirements, and it would allow married couples with children to fulfill the hour-based work requirements jointly.

States required to match federal funds as a condition of their participation in the program

For a state to opt into receiving SNAP benefits, they “shall, as a condition of participation, be required to contribute matching funds,” the bill states.

This change is made as an amendment to section 4 of the 2008 Food and Nutrition Act.

The match would start at 5% in 2025, and would increase every year by 5% until a 50% match between the state and federal government is reached.

Increased penalties for unauthorized use of Electronic Benefit Transfer cards

EBTs are cards that allow authorized recipients to transfer SNAP benefits from a federal account to a retailer account, per the USDA.

Lee’s bill limits a card to a maximum of five registered users, including the one authorized representative. It also explicitly prohibits any individual, apart from those registered, from using the card.

If the card is used incorrectly, the bill establishes a tiered penalty system: