Scott Jennings poses for photographers as he arrives at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced in late February he would not run for an eighth Senate term in 2026, and he may have a surprising replacement.

CNN conservative political commentator Scott Jennings told a journalist at the Swiss ambassador’s residence after the White House correspondents’ bash on Saturday, “If the president wants me, I’ll run.”

“If he wants somebody else, I’ll support that candidate,” Jennings added.

During President Donald Trump’s 100-day rally in Warren, Michigan, on Tuesday evening, Jennings took the stage.

Trump introduced him. “We have a man here that I don’t know, but he’s defending me all the time on CNN. He defends me really well but he can’t go too far or he’ll get fired. He takes it right to the edge, but he’d be off the air if he went too crazy, which he’d love to do!” Trump said.

“Scott, come to the stage! Uh-oh, CNN is going to be mad! This is the end of Scott!” Trump said, and Jennings joined the president.

The political analyst addressed the crowd, saying, “Michigan, we were flying here today, and there were so many farms. I said, ‘I need to get a farm, because when you own as many libs as I do, you need a place to put them all!’”

Radio talk show host Erick Erickson posted on X soon after McConnell announced his upcoming retirement, saying he would endorse Jennings if he’d run.

“Could I nominate @ScottJenningsKY for the United States Senate from the Commonwealth of Kentucky? He’d be a hell of a McConnell replacement,” he wrote.

The election for McConnell’s Senate seat is set for Nov. 3, 2026. The primary election is set for May 19, 2026.