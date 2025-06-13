A U.S. Army soldier walks past a Bradley fighting vehicle staged in West Potomac Park ahead of an upcoming military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Washington.

Another busy week on Capitol Hill as Republicans start to feel the pressure of all the summer deadlines they have lined up in the coming weeks — some self-imposed, others purely by nature of the fiscal year. Lawmakers will be busy with negotiations over the coming days, but don’t be surprised if they go home for the July Fourth weekend without their big, beautiful bill in Trump’s hands.

The Big Idea: D.C. readies for Trump’s major military parade

It’s birthday weekend in Washington, D.C., — and President Donald Trump is looking to share his party with the U.S. military.

Trump has long been looking forward to these kinds of events. It’s the 250th anniversary of the country next year, a huge milestone that Trump has the honor to oversee as commander in chief.

Among the first of these celebrations — dubbed the America 250 — is the Army’s 250th anniversary on Saturday, which just so happens to coincide with Trump’s 79th birthday. (And Flag Day!) As a result, no expense will be spared.

The grand parade is expected to cost somewhere between $25 million to $45 million and will feature military tanks and other armored vehicles that will be a major component of the event. Trump himself will likely just be on the sidelines rather than in the parade. (It’s being advertised as celebrating just the military, his birthday is being framed more so as a coincidence.)

Roughly 6,000 soldiers will participate in the parade, including members from the National Guard, the Army Reserve, Special Operations Command, West Point and the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.

The march, which will follow a path beginning at the Lincoln Memorial and finish between the White House and Washington Monument, will feature at least 150 vehicles, 50 aircraft, 34 horses and one dog.

It’ll be an interesting event, no doubt. Not only is it an event wrapped in fanfare rarely put on by the White House, but also the city isn’t quite sure how to prepare for it. They’re also not sure if D.C. is even built for it.

The tanks that will be used to roll down the National Mall are expected to be double the weight limit allowed on D.C. roads without a permit, according to The Washington Post. That has raised concerns among city officials about possible road damage and how much that might cost.

The Army has said they would pay for the damage, and the outlet reported that permits for the vehicles are being worked out.

What could also be interesting to watch: Attendance among Republican lawmakers. The parade does come at an awkward time because it conflicts with Father’s Day on Sunday, and several lawmakers will be traveling home for that. Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, is among those traveling home to be with family, as well as Reps. Blake Moore and Mike Kennedy.

My friends Mia McCarthy and Lisa Kashinsky at Politico reported earlier this week that only a fraction of GOP lawmakers they spoke to plan to go to the event, including most of Republican leadership.

But Republicans are emphasizing their absences aren’t a snub. For most, it’s just simply scheduling conflicts.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., said it best in a post on X: “This isn’t a story. 1) Saturday is my 28th wedding anniversary. I choose to stay married. 2) This celebration is for patriotic Americans to honor the Army’s 250th birthday. It’s not about Congress.”

And Democrats? Don’t expect them there, either.

Here’s what House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., told reporters this week when asked about the event: “What I find interesting is that the United States Army was formed to depose a king.”

The day is sure to be a fun event for D.C. residents, with a concert at the White House ellipse following the parade and fireworks closing out the night.

Stories driving the week

Utah could sell public lands after all: Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, reinstated language to make public land in Utah eligible for sale, adding the proposal back to President Donald Trump’s massive tax package after it was removed by GOP leaders in the House last month. The states listed include Utah as well as Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming. DOGE days: The House advanced the first round of requested spending cuts from the Trump administration in a narrow party-line vote, overcoming the first hurdle to enact a slew of recommendations made by the Department of Government Efficiency earlier this year. The $9.4 billion rescissions package specifically targets foreign aid and federal organizations the Trump administration has accused of being anti-conservative. Unrest in LA: As protests continue in Los Angeles over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, a struggle has broken out between President Donald Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom over control of the National Guard, our Lauren Irwin reports.

Republican deadline for Trump tax bill slipping past July 4

Speaking of July Fourth …

Not only is that the 249th anniversary of the country but it’s also the day Republicans declared as their deadline to get Trump’s big beautiful bill to his desk for enactment. But it looks like they’ll fly past that day as the Senate hasn’t even finished their legislative text yet.

Senate leaders have started to roll out some portions of the reconciliation bill — Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, unveiled the energy-related section on Wednesday evening — but some of the most complicated and contentious policies are still being negotiated between GOP leaders and the White House.

Senate GOP leaders are intent on getting their full reconciliation bill passed before the Fourth of July recess, but they’ve largely acknowledged that getting that version aligned with the House version will take a bit longer. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has said he would keep the Senate in session in the days leading up to Independence Day if needed to pass the reconciliation bill.

The House? Don’t bet on it.

A handful of us asked Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., a moderate Republican often at the center of negotiations, who told us this: “Now why ... would you doomcast like that? Are you trying to speak this into being?”

“No, nobody’s talking about that, at least not to me,” he added.

And to add a cherry on top: I tweeted that exchange earlier this week, and Dusty made sure to clarify: “To be clear, I’m not bothered by the Senate being in that week.”

Quick hits

From the Hill: Republicans push to ban noncitizens from voting in DC. … Congress renames press rooms after abolitionist Frederick Douglass. … Republicans defeat Democrats in record-breaking charity baseball game.

From the White House: Trump shares how and when he plans to wind down FEMA. … RFK Jr. fires CDC expert panel on vaccines to “restore trust.” … Why Trump dumped the Federalist Society.

From the courts: The Supreme Court said no, but this legal battle lives on. … Supreme Court says family can sue over wrong-house raid (NPR). … Girl with epilepsy expected to make disability lawsuits against schools easier (AP)

What’s next

The House is out next week, the Senate will be in for a short three-day week before the Juneteenth holiday.

It will mark the start of crunch time for Senate Republicans to get their reconciliation bill text finalized and ready for a vote. We’ll see how that goes.

