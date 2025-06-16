A police officer puts up crime scene tape after a reported shooting during a “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

After a weekend of anti-Trump “No Kings” protests held across the country, several cities — including Salt Lake City — are dealing with the aftermath of instances of violence.

The protests were held in more than 2,000 cities across the country, and while most people gathered peacefully, the protests on Saturday were marred by violent outbursts.

A fatal shooting in Utah, a vehicle-ramming incident in Virginia, and officers who were injured at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Oregon were among the incidents recorded over the weekend.

Earlier in the week, President Donald Trump deployed 4,000 National Guards members and about 700 Marines to California after unrest and pushback against ICE enforcement measures targeting undocumented migrants.

The protests and military presence in Los Angeles heightened tensions ahead of the national protests. This volatility isn’t expected to simmer down as the Trump White House doubles down in its mass deportation plan.

Trump takes full aim at U.S. sanctuary cities

In a social media post Sunday, Trump applauded the federal troops for showing courage and strength in fulfilling his plans to execute “the largest Mass Deportation Operation of Illegal Aliens in History.”

Trump also expanded ICE’s efforts, directing the federal agency to “detain and deport” undocumented migrants across the largest U.S. cities, including L.A., Chicago and New York, which local lawmakers have declared as sanctuaries for migrants in the country illegally.

The Trump White House will focus on “remigration,” the president said, coining a new term for sending undocumented migrants back to their home country.

“To ICE, FBI, (Drug Enforcement Administration), (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives), the Patriots at Pentagon and the State Department, you have my unwavering support,“ Trump wrote.

His directive could fuel more counter-demonstrations among those who advocate for migrants in the U.S. illegally.

Tragic shooting at ‘No Kings’ SLC rally

The Salt Lake City Police Department reported a shooting during the “No Kings” protest at 8 p.m. The peaceful bystander who was shot, Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, later died at the hospital.

He is survived by his wife and two young children.

As KSL-TV reported, Ah Loo, emigrated from Samoa and recently became an American citizen. He competed on Project Runway and would “make clothes for the people in his life,” the report added.

The shooter was reportedly a part of the peacekeeping team at the rally. The peacekeeper was taking aim at a person accused of bringing a rifle to the rally.

Gov. Spencer Cox called it “a deeply troubling act of violence” that “has no place in our public square.”

People rush to give medical assistance to a man shot during a “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Man drove through crowd of protesters

In Virginia, a man intentionally drove through a crowd of demonstrators.

The vehicle struck at least one person, according to the police. The demonstrations in Culpeper concluded after this incident.

The suspect, Joseph R. Checklick Jr, 21, was arrested and charged with reckless driving. He is being held without bail, according to a Fox News affiliate.

More than 600 attendees gathered at this protest.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Friday he planned to deploy the state National Guard troops ahead of the protest and added the authorities will not tolerate violence of any kind.

Some events cancelled in Minnesota

Some events were cancelled in Minnesota after the targeted attack on state lawmakers and the killing of House Democratic Leader Melissa Hortman and her husband on Saturday morning. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, face critical injuries. Authorities said they discovered several “No Kings” movement flyers in the suspect’s car.

Later in the day, authorities evacuated the Texas state Capitol after receiving a credible threat against state legislators who planned to attend the anti-ICE protests.

What did other protests look like?

More than 20,000 people joined the protests in Los Angeles, where the pushback against ICE first erupted nearly two weeks ago. The police began clearing out the remaining protesters ahead of the 8 p.m. curfew, as per CNN.

The LAPD in a post on X said some people in the crowds threw “concrete rocks, bottles and commercial grade fireworks at officers.”

Protesters wave flags against California Highway Patrol officers with ready batons blocking a freeway overpass during a "No Kings" protest in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Richard Vogel, Associated Press

Related House Republicans launch an investigation into LA riots ahead of No Kings protests across US

So far, the LAPD has made more than 500 arrests related to these protests since June 7.

Other cities in California also marched against ICE’s raids on undocumented migrants in the state.

Further up the coast, in Portland, more than 50,000 protesters joined the nationwide march, as the city’s mayor, Keith Wilson confirmed. But what began as peaceful was soon declared a riot on Saturday night, bleeding into the next day.

Protesters clashed with local police and ICE agents outside a federal building. Three people were arrested, and the “charges included assault, criminal mischief and driving under the influence of intoxicants,” as the Portland Tribune reported.

New York City garnered a larger crowd comparable to Portland’s. About 50,000 took part in the No Kings demonstrations Saturday. Police made at least 12 arrests throughout the protests.

In Philadelphia, Martin Luther King III, the eldest son of the famous civil rights leader by the same name, in his address at a rally Saturday said the No Kings marches are “about lifting the community,” as CNN reported. No arrests or instances of violence were reported by the Philadelphia police.