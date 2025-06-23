A Ghadr-H missle, center, a solid-fuel surface-to-surface Sejjil missile and a portrait of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are on display for the annual Defense Week at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Iran, Sept. 24, 2017.

Multiple Iranian missiles were launched at U.S. bases in Qatar and Iraq on Monday.

The 10 missiles were fired in retaliation for the U.S. strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities over the weekend.

The White House and Defense Department are aware of, and closely monitoring, potential threats to the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, a senior White House official confirmed.

“At this time, there are no reports of U.S. casualties,” the Pentagon said in a statement. “We are monitoring this situation closely.”

Iran confirmed it was behind the attack on U.S. forces by making an announcement on state television that said it was a “mighty and successful” response to “America’s aggression,” The Associated Press reported.

Iran said it matched the number of bombs dropped by the United States over the weekend and said it was not targeting Qatar, the AP said.

In this photo released on Monday, June 23, 2025, by Iranian army press service, Iran's army commander-in-chief Gen. Amir Hatami, center, accompanied by high ranked army commanders, speaks in a video call with top commanders of the army, in Zolfaghar central headquarters, Iran, as portraits of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, left, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hang on the wall. | Iranian Army Press Service via the Associated Press

As many as 10 missiles were fired from Iran, with most headed to Qatar and one to Iraq. Qatar authorities said its forces intercepted the missiles and confirmed there were no fatalities, CNN reported.

The news of the missile launch comes just after Qatar temporarily suspended air traffic over security concerns in the region. Iraq, Kuwait, and several other Middle Eastern Countries also closed their air space on Monday.

The U.S. embassy in Qatar issued a warning to Americans in the area to “shelter in place until further notice.”

It’s unclear whether Iran will launch an additional response to U.S. bombers striking several of Iran’s nuclear sites on Saturday.

The U.S. strike was the first offensive engagement in the Israel-Iran conflict and came after days of tense deliberation between Congress and the Trump administration.

In this image provided by the White House, President Donald Trump, right, and Vice President JD Vance sit in the Situation Room, Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the White House in Washington. | The White House via the Associated Press

President Donald Trump said his objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity and to stop the country from posing a nuclear threat.

He celebrated the B-2 bombers successful mission, while continuing to call for peace. Trump did not shy away from offering warnings to Iran that the U.S. could continue to attack if a deal was not made.

Trump was scheduled to host a national security team meeting in the Oval Office on Monday afternoon.