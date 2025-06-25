Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., jokes with Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., while speaking to reporters after a policy luncheon, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was hospitalized after feeling lightheaded at the gym on Wednesday morning.

“Out of an abundance of caution, he went to the hospital to be treated for dehydration and is now back at work in the Capitol,” his spokesperson told Fox News.

His health setback comes as Democrats in Congress attempt to slim down President Donald Trump’s reconciliation package, which is called the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Democrats have also said Trump is withholding crucial information regarding the decision to launch airstrikes against Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend, as the Deseret News reported.

Schumer, 74, was notably absent from the Wednesday morning press conference at the Capitol.

Washington, D.C., is experiencing a heat wave, with temperatures reaching into the 90s. His office advised staying hydrated and avoiding too much exposure to the sun during peak hot hours.

In a post on X, Schumer said he spoke to New York Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday morning and said he looked forward to getting together soon.

Schumer said he’s known Mamdani “since we worked together to provide debt relief for thousands of beleaguered taxi drivers & fought to stop a fracked gas plant in Astoria.”