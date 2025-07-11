President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, board Air Force One, Friday, July 11, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., en route to Texas.

President Donald Trump visited Kerrville, Texas, on Friday as the devastated region continues rescue efforts from last week’s catastrophic flooding.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump will arrive in Texas and participate in an aerial tour of the flooding site, which killed at least 120 people and more than 170 remain missing. The president will also participate in a roundtable discussion with first responders and local officials.

He said the flooding was a “horrible thing” and he would visit with “great families” and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Trump’s visit to the area comes as the administration is continuing to say it wants to close the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and return disaster relief to individual states.

During a June press conference with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Trump said he wants the country to “wean off of FEMA” and bring it back to the state level. He said they were calling governors to “handle it.” The president noted that funds for disaster aid wouldn’t entirely fall to states under the administration’s proposed plan.

Since the flooding, officials haven’t focused on the future of the federal agency as relief efforts are underway in Texas.

Office of Management and Budget director Russ Vought spoke to reporters Friday morning outside the White House and said that FEMA has $13 billion in its reserves to continue to fund “necessary expenses.”

“The president has said to Texas, anything it needs it will get,” Vought said, adding, “We also want FEMA to be reformed. We want FEMA to work well.”

FEMA was criticized for its handling of relief efforts in North Carolina after Tropical Storm Helene last year.

Vought said Trump will be asking “tough questions” of all agencies in the administration’s continued push to scale back spending.

However, The Washington Post reported Friday that as Trump heads to Texas, a senior White House official said there were no official actions being taken to wind down FEMA and any future change would likely amount to a “rebranding” that places state leaders at the top of the agency.

The catastrophic floods hit Central Texas over the July Fourth holiday weekend. Rivers in the region began to rise due to heavy rain. Emergency alerts went out overnight, urging residents and people camping to leave the area. In a short time, the Guadalupe River rose significantly and washed through the surrounding area.

On Thursday, Abbott requested that the Texas Division of Emergency Management ask Trump for more federal disaster assistance.

“I thank President Trump and his administration for their swift and continued support. Texas will continue to deploy all available resources and support to help those impacted until the job is done,” Abbott said.