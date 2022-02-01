Tom Brady officially calls it a career

Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL.

The news: Brady posted a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday that announced his retirement.

Brady said he considered football an “all-in” sport that he could no longer give his all to.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said he would retire from the game and dedicate more time to his family.

The announcement came after a weekend of will-he-won’t-he speculation. Reports surfaced that Brady was done playing football, but those reports were walked back when Brady claimed he was still mulling over the decision.

Career details: Brady was the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL draft.

He won seven Super Bowls — six with the New England Patriots, one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady won the MVP award five times.

What he said: “My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs. When you’re in it every day, you really don’t think about any kind of ending.

“As I sit here now, however, I think of all the great players and coaches I was privileged to play with and against the competition was fierce and deep, JUST HOW WE LIKE IT.

“But the friendships and relationships are just as fierce and deep. I will remember and cherish these memories and re-visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world.

What’s next: Brady said he planned to focus on his family moving forward.