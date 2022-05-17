There’s a new candidate for worst first pitch ever

The follies of a first pitch gone wrong are becoming about as traditional as the game of baseball itself, particularly with easy access to video in the social media era.

The New York Post’s take last fall on the worst first pitches of all-time is a prime example of this.

Now, there’s another candidate to add to the list.

World-renowned American DJ Steve Aoki was on hand Monday to throw out the first pitch at the Boston Red Sox’s game against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park.

The pitch didn’t quite make its mark.

What happened with Steve Aoki’s first pitch?

As video evidence shows — courtesy of Twitter users @PoniesPodcast and @JoshLinsenberg — Aoki’s pitch sailed high over high plate.

@steveaoki just pulled a 50cent at Fenway park pic.twitter.com/NDzbUGhp6o — Alex Potter (@PoniesPodcast) May 16, 2022

@steveaoki threw out tonight’s first pitch @fenwaypark , it was just a little bit outside the strike zone…. pic.twitter.com/j0OstKrxQe — Joshua Linsenberg (@JoshLinsenberg) May 16, 2022

The ball went up into the netting above the seats, according to MLB.com’s Nicholas Aguilera.

What others said about the pitch

Aoki understandably endured some ribbing for the wildly overthrown pitch.

“When Aoki threw out the first pitch at a Dodgers game in 2015, he skipped the ball to the plate, so perhaps he remembered that ignominy and overcompensated in Boston,” the New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel wrote.

“Considering that Aoki’s toss wasn’t anywhere close to home plate, it’ll go down in history as one of the more infamous first pitches that a celebrity has tossed,” CBS Sports’ Chris Bengal wrote.

Steve Aoki bringing the heat on the mound just like he does for work 🔥🔥🔥 @steveaoki



pic.twitter.com/eJGPAQR0j2 — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) May 16, 2022

My theory is Steve Aoki did this on purpose. Wanted to go viral. https://t.co/NIPWOvOCKM — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 17, 2022

How did Steve Aoki react?

Aoki kept up a positive, joking attitude after the “failed” first pitch.

Behind the scenes of my failed 1st pitch... 🤣https://t.co/UrbYiLVz4h pic.twitter.com/Wux57IIVLf — Steve Aoki (@steveaoki) May 17, 2022

“I’ll stick to throwing cake,” he wrote on Instagram, in reference to his dance track “Cake Face” and his propensity to occasionally throw cakes into the crowds at his shows, according to the Boston Globe’s Brittany Bowker.

