Tuesday, May 17, 2022 | 
Sports

There’s a new candidate for worst first pitch ever

Brandon Judd By Brandon Judd
   
Steve Aoki threw out the first pitch at the Red Sox-Astros game Monday, overthrowing the pitch into the netting above the seats behind home plate.

Steve Aoki arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. Aoki threw out the first pitch at the Red Sox-Astros game Monday, overthrowing the pitch into the netting above the seats behind home plate.

Jordan Strauss, Invision via Associated Press

The follies of a first pitch gone wrong are becoming about as traditional as the game of baseball itself, particularly with easy access to video in the social media era.

The New York Post’s take last fall on the worst first pitches of all-time is a prime example of this.

Now, there’s another candidate to add to the list. 

World-renowned American DJ Steve Aoki was on hand Monday to throw out the first pitch at the Boston Red Sox’s game against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park.

The pitch didn’t quite make its mark.

What happened with Steve Aoki’s first pitch?

As video evidence shows — courtesy of Twitter users @PoniesPodcast and @JoshLinsenberg — Aoki’s pitch sailed high over high plate.

The ball went up into the netting above the seats, according to MLB.com’s Nicholas Aguilera.

What others said about the pitch

Aoki understandably endured some ribbing for the wildly overthrown pitch.

“When Aoki threw out the first pitch at a Dodgers game in 2015, he skipped the ball to the plate, so perhaps he remembered that ignominy and overcompensated in Boston,” the New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel wrote.

“Considering that Aoki’s toss wasn’t anywhere close to home plate, it’ll go down in history as one of the more infamous first pitches that a celebrity has tossed,” CBS Sports’ Chris Bengal wrote.

How did Steve Aoki react?

Aoki kept up a positive, joking attitude after the “failed” first pitch.

“I’ll stick to throwing cake,” he wrote on Instagram, in reference to his dance track “Cake Face” and his propensity to occasionally throw cakes into the crowds at his shows, according to the Boston Globe’s Brittany Bowker.

