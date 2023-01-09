This MLS star and key Wales soccer figure is retiring

LAFC star Gareth Bale is retiring after a career that saw him become one of the most expensive soccer players of all time at one point.

Bale, 33, moved from English team Tottenham to Spanish team Real Madrid in September 2013 for a then world record $130 million. The Welshman didn’t play a large role at Madrid in his final seasons but did show up in some key moments over his near decade with the team, according to ESPN.

At the time of his retirement, Bale had spent half a season at LAFC in the MLS after his Madrid departure last summer. ESPN reported that among Bale’s 14 LAFC appearances was November’s MLS Cup final, where he contributed a goal in LAFC’s penalty kick win.

BBC reported that Bale also led Wales to a World Cup 2022 spot, the nation’s first World Cup qualification since 1958. Bale and Wales battled the United States to a 1-1 tie in the tournament group stage. Bale scored a penalty kick in the game.

Bale scored 41 goals in 111 appearances for Wales on the international stage.

Bale said retiring from international duty with Wales is “by far” his most difficult decision, according to CNBC:

“My journey on the international stage is one that has changed not only my life, but who l am,” Bale said.

In addition to playing for Wales, Tottenham, Real Madrid and LAFC, Bale started his career with English team Southampton.

Yahoo! News reported that both Real Madrid and Tottenham honored Bale after his Monday announcement.

“Gareth Bale was part of our team in one of the most successful eras in our history and will represent forever many of the brightest moments of the past decade,” Real Madrid’s statement read.

