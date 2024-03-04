BYU guard Dallin Hall dribbles against the TCU Horned Frogs at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Editor’s note: Each week during the remainder of the 2023-24 men’s college basketball season, the Deseret News will release power rankings that take a look at the 16 teams that will make up the Big 12 Conference beginning with the 2024 season.

The rankings do not include Texas and Oklahoma — as those schools are leaving for the SEC next year — but do include Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado, the four Pac-12 teams joining the league next season.

Here’s the latest power rankings for the 16 teams who will make up the Big 12 next season, with March upon us and the postseason closing in fast.

Houston guard Emanuel Sharp (21) and guard Jamal Shead (1) celebrate during game against Oklahoma on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Norman, Okla. | Garett Fisbeck

1. Houston Cougars (26-3, 13-3 Big 12)

Poll movement: No change.

Last week: Beat Cincinnati, 67-59; beat Oklahoma, 87-85.

This week: Wednesday at UCF; Saturday vs. No. 14 Kansas.

The Cougars have won seven straight now, including a thriller against the Sooners on Saturday when Jamal Shead hit the game-winner with 0.4 seconds remaining. Can the Cougars get some revenge on the Jayhawks for an earlier loss in their regular-season finale?

2. Iowa State Cyclones (23-6, 12-4 Big 12)

Poll movement: No change.

Last week: Beat Oklahoma, 58-45; beat UCF, 60-52.

This week: Wednesday vs. No. 20 BYU; Saturday at Kansas State.

The Cyclones have won seven of their past eight games, with the only setback during that stretch to top-ranked Houston. On Wednesday, they’ll get the chance to beat a BYU program that rolled past them earlier this season in Provo.

3. Arizona Wildcats (23-6, 14-4 Pac-12)

Poll movement: Climbed one spot.

Last week: Beat Arizona State, 85-67; beat Oregon, 103-83.

This week: Thursday at UCLA; Saturday at USC.

The Wildcats are in control of their own destiny in the Pac-12 and would win the league’s regular-season championship and the No. 1 in the conference tournament with two wins this week. Last Saturday’s victory over Oregon was especially impressive.

4. Baylor Bears (21-8, 10-6 Big 12)

Poll movement: Climbed one spot.

Last week: Beat TCU, 62-54; beat then-No. 7 Kansas, 82-74.

This week: Monday vs. Texas; Saturday at Texas Tech.

The Bears picked up a statement victory by handling the Jayhawks and find themselves in solid position heading into the final week of the regular season. Another couple of wins this week — against a pair of tough opponents — would ensure Baylor is no worse than the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 tournament.

5. Kansas Jayhawks (21-8, 9-7 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped two spots.

Last week: Lost to BYU, 76-68; lost to then-No. 15 Baylor 82-74.

This week: Tuesday vs. Kansas State; Saturday at No. 1 Houston.

The Jayhawks are in unfamiliar territory after picking up their sixth and seventh conference losses last week against BYU and Baylor. A rematch with top-ranked Houston on the road will be a challenge as well for Bill Self’s squad.

Kansas guard Elmarko Jackson (13) shoots over BYU guard Richie Saunders (15) during game Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Lawrence, Kan. | Charlie Riedel

6. BYU Cougars (21-8, 9-7 Big 12)

Poll movement: Climbed two spots.

Last week: Beat then-No. 7 Kansas, 76-68; beat TCU, 87-75.

This week: Wednesday at No. 6 Iowa State; Saturday vs. Oklahoma State.

Talk about a wild week for the Cougars: first they rally from 12 down in the second half to upset Kansas in historic Phog Allen Fieldhouse, then follow that up by coming back from 17 down at halftime to beat TCU by 12.

BYU is guaranteed to finish no worse than .500 in its first year in the Big 12 and could earn a high seed in the conference tournament if the Cougars finish strong, though playing at Iowa State will be another difficult contest.

7. Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-9, 9-7 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped one spot.

Last week: Lost to Texas, 81-69; beat West Virginia, 81-70.

This week: Tuesday at Oklahoma State; Saturday vs. No. 11 Baylor.

The Red Raiders followed up a disappointing home loss against Texas with a solid win at West Virginia and find themselves in a three-way tie for fourth in the Big 12. That home contest against the No. 11 Bears on Saturday looms large.

8. Colorado Buffaloes (20-9, 11-7 Pac-12)

Poll movement: Climbed two spots.

Last week: Beat California, 88-78; beat Stanford, 81-71.

This week: Thursday at Oregon; Saturday at Oregon State.

The Buffaloes got just what they needed to keep their winning streak going (now up to four games) and NCAA Tournament hopes alive — a pair of convincing wins over Quad 3 opponents. Colorado is in a strong position in the Pac-12 standings — tied for third — with one week of the regular season left.

9. TCU Horned Frogs (19-10, 8-8 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped two spots.

Last week: Lost to then-No. 15 Baylor, 62-54; lost to BYU, 87-75.

This week: Wednesday at West Virginia; Saturday vs. UCF.

The Horned Frogs blew a golden opportunity for a bounceback win at BYU, giving up a 17-point halftime lead and letting a critical Quad 1 opportunity slip through their fingers. TCU needs to win both games this week to keep their NCAA hopes alive.

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) drives the ball while guarded by California Golden Bears forward Gus Larson (31) during a game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

10. Utah Runnin’ Utes (18-11, 9-9 Pac-12)

Poll movement: Climbed three spots.

Last week: Beat Stanford, 90-68; beat California, 88-59.

This week: Thursday at Oregon State; Saturday at Oregon.

The Utes rolled in a pair of must-win games against Quad 3 competition to finish up their home portion of the schedule by going on their first winning streak in over a month.

That sends the Runnin’ Utes into the final week of the regular season with the chance to improve on their current Pac-12 standing, tied for fifth, though they’ll need to win away from home, which has been a struggle this season.

11. Kansas State Wildcats (17-12, 7-9 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped two spots.

Last week: Beat West Virginia, 94-90; lost to Cincinnati, 74-72.

This week: Tuesday at No. 14 Kansas; Saturday vs. No. 6 Iowa State.

The Wildcats went 1-1 in a week where they had an opportunity to go on a winning streak against teams below them in the Big 12 standings. Now they’ll finish the regular season with two games against top-15 opponents.

12. Cincinnati Bearcats (17-12, 6-10 Big 12)

Poll movement: No change.

Last week: Lost to then-No. 1 Houston, 67-59; beat Kansas State, 74-72.

This week: Tuesday at Oklahoma; Saturday vs. West Virginia.

The Bearcats’ picked up a much-needed victory by holding off the Wildcats, snapping a three-game losing streak. Can they finish the regular season with a couple more wins and keep their NCAA hopes alive heading into the Big 12 tournament?

13. Arizona State Sun Devils (14-15, 8-10 Pac-12)

Poll movement: Dropped two spots.

Last week: Lost to then-No. 6 Arizona, 85-67.

This week: Thursday at USC; Saturday at UCLA.

The Sun Devils couldn’t follow up a victory over ranked Washington State with another one against their rivals. Now, Arizona State goes into the final week of the regular season eighth in the league standings and facing two road games.

14. UCF Knights (15-13, 6-10 Big 12)

Poll movement: No change.

Last week: Beat Oklahoma State, 77-71; lost to then-No. 8 Iowa State, 60-52.

This week: Wednesday vs. No. 1 Houston; Saturday at TCU.

The Knights beat the Cowboys and stayed close with Iowa State before the Cyclones used a late 11-0 run to topple UCF. Up next is a red-hot Houston squad.

15. Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-17, 4-12 Big 12)

Poll movement: No change.

Last week: Lost to UCF, 77-71; lost to Texas, 81-65.

This week: Tuesday vs. Texas Tech; Saturday at No. 20 BYU.

The Cowboys have gone from a two-game winning streak to a three-game skid after last week’s losses. They’ll finish up the regular season with a pair of teams in the upper half of the Big 12 standings.

16. West Virginia Mountaineers (9-20, 4-12 Big 12)

Poll movement: No change.

Last week: Lost to Kansas State, 94-90; lost to Texas Tech, 81-70.

This week: Monday at Kansas State; Saturday vs. Texas Tech.

The Mountaineers have now lost seven of eight after their latest setbacks last week. Can they build some momentum leading into the Big 12 tournament next week?