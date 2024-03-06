Juan Diego Catholic plays Morgan during the 3A boys soccer quarterfinals at America First Field in Sandy on May 12, 2023.

The 2024 high school boys soccer season got underway this week for teams in Class 3A and throughout the state. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 3A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are four new boys soccer coaches in 3A this year: Cory Carroll (Delta), Dan Olsen (Juab), Jake Bettinger (Manti) and Weston Coles (Summit Academy).

Here are the 3A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Juab Wasps

2024 schedule

Head coach: Dan Olsen (first year).

2023 record: 11-5 (second in Region 14 with a 6-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Manti, 1-0, in the 3A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 2.9 gpg (No. 6 in 3A).

2023 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 5 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Manti Templars

2024 schedule

Head coach: Jake Dettinger (first year).

2023 record: 13-4 (first in Region 14 with a 7-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Juan Diego, 2-0, in the 3A semifinals.

2023 offense: 3.8 gpg (No. 2 in 3A).

2023 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 8 in 3A).

Returning contributors:

Kyle Steinfeldt, F, Sr.

Luis Ornelas, F/MF, Jr.

Tommy Bridges, MF, Jr.

Spencer Chidester, D, Jr.

Trace Justesen, D, Jr.

Vincent Cruz, D, Jr.

Corbin Henry, F/D, Jr.

Parker Anderson, D, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Luke Summers, F, Jr.

James Dettinger, MF, So.

David Peterson, GK, Jr.

Branson Cherry, GK, Jr.

Taylor Dettinger, D/F, Jr.

Rhett Olson, F, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are excited for this upcoming season and look to improve upon last year. We lost key three starters from last year, but will return eight starters (one senior and seven juniors). We will be a junior heavy team this year looking to build upon their experience from last season.”

3. Delta Rabbits

2024 schedule

Head coach: Cory Carroll (first year).

2023 record: 10-5 (third in Region 14 with a 5-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Juan Diego, 2-0, in the 3A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 2.9 gpg (No. 7 in 3A).

2023 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 6 in 3A).

Returning contributors:

Tyce Gilgen, MF, Sr.

Cole Bishop, D, Sr.

Dallan Richins, D, Sr.

Coach comment: “This will be an exciting year for Delta soccer, with a new coaching staff, and a very young team. There are some strong returning players with a lot of young talent year and when they learn the new system, we should have a very strong team.”

4. Carbon Dinos

2024 schedule

Head coach: Chad Cowdell (ninth year).

2023 record: 9-4 (tied for first in Region 12 with a 6-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Morgan, 5-1, in the 3A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 1.9 gpg (No. 10 in 3A).

2023 defense: 1.2 gpg (No. 4 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Canyon View Falcons

2024 schedule

Head coach: Steve Newman (second year).

2023 record: 5-8 (tied for third in Region 12 with a 3-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Carbon, 2-0, in the 3A second round.

2023 offense: 0.7 gpg (No. 18 in 3A).

2023 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 9 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Emery Spartans

2024 schedule

Head coach: Troy Winter (10th year).

2023 record: 7-6 (tied for first in Region 12 with a 6-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial, 5-0, in the 3A second round.

2023 offense: 1.1 gpg (No. 17 in 3A).

2023 defense: 1.8 gpg (No. 10 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

7. Richfield Wildcats

2024 schedule

Head coach: Bradley Shaw (third year).

2023 record: 7-9 (tied for third in Region 12 with a 3-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Morgan, 9-0, in the 3A second round.

2023 offense: 1.2 gpg (No. 15 in 3A).

2023 defense: 2.4 gpg (No. 12 in 3A).

Returning contributors:

Daxton Tait, F, Sr.

Aiden Gonzalez, MF, Sr.

Aiden Olsen, D, So.

Parker Graham, F/MF, Sr.

Jaxson Berrett, MF, Jr.

Tyson Raisor, MF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Landen Paulson, GK, So.

Justin Raisor, D, So.

Parker Olsen D, Sr.

CJ Bogh, MF/F, Sr.

Coach comment: “We look to be competitive as we have a good number of players with a lot of varsity experience and many talented new players looking to play hard and help the team.”

8. North Sanpete Hawks

2024 schedule

Head coach: Rafael Contreras (first year).

2023 record: 1-10 (tied for fourth in Region 14 with a 1-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Grantsville, 4-1, in the 3A first round.

2023 offense: 0.5 gpg (No. 20 in 3A).

2023 defense: 3.2 gpg (No. 16 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

1. Ogden Tigers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Todd Scott (ninth year).

2023 record: 13-2 (first in Region 13 with a 8-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Morgan, 1-1 (6-5) semifinals, in the 3A .

2023 offense: 3.4 gpg (No. 3 in 3A).

2023 defense: 0.6 gpg (No. 2 in 3A).

Returning contributors:

Lincoln Barnes, CB, Sr.

Taylor Pierce, MF, Sr.

Ben Points, MF, Sr.

Jace Rodriguez, F, So.

Harrison Hoskins, F, So.

Luis Velasco Perez, MF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Xavier Peregrina, GK, So.

Coach comment: “We are very young this year (only three returning seniors). We had 16 freshmen last year, that are now more experienced.”

2. Morgan Trojans

2024 schedule

Head coach: Seth Wallace (fourth year).

2023 record: 11-7 (tied for second in Region 13 with a 5-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Juan Diego, 1-0, in the 3A championship.

2023 offense: 3.1 gpg (No. 5 in 3A).

2023 defense: 1.0 gpg (No. 3 in 3A).

Returning contributors:

Jett Beckstrom, FW, Sr.

Garrett Grow, DF, Sr.

Beau Johnson, FW, Sr.

Anders Barney, M, Sr.

Brandon Allgaier, M, Sr.

Braxton Greenwald, DF, Sr.

Sam Sugden, M, Jr.

Nate Wallace, DF, Sr.

Noah Kinney, DF, Sr.

Conner Canfield, DF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Lawson Fackrell, Jr.

Nathan Haws, FW, Sr.,

Ronan RatchFd, GK, Jr.

Cody Adams, M, So.

Trace Henderson, FW, So.

Connor Wirick, M, Jr.

Coach comment: “We lost a lot of talented players to graduation, but the next group is ready to step right in and keep the program rolling.”

3. Ben Lomond Scots

2024 schedule

Head coach: Torrey Sasaki (fourth year).

2023 record: 5-7 (tied for second in Region 13 with a 5-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Delta, 3-0, in the 3A second round.

2023 offense: 1.8 gpg (No. 11 in 3A).

2023 defense: 2.4 gpg (No. 11 in 3A).

Returning contributors:

Kevin Aguilar, FW, Sr.

Angel Hernandez, MF, Sr.

Oscar Castro, GK, Jr.

George Solis, MF, So.

Anthony Ortiz, CB, Sr.

Kai Yangibashi, CB, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Amir Odeh, MF, Jr.

Braulio Mendoza, GK, Jr.

Kevin Nuci, FW, So.

Ricardo Garcia, MF, Sr.

Lazaro Hernadez, FW, Jr.

Coach comment: “Excited for another season looking to grow on our tied for second place in the region last year, the next step in the process, being ready for the big moments of the season.”

4. Grantsville Cowboys

2024 schedule

Head coach: Travis Lowry (14th year).

2023 record: 5-8 (fourth in Region 13 with a 2-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Juan Diego, 9-0, in the 3A second round.

2023 offense: 2.1 gpg (No. 8 in 3A).

2023 defense: 3.8 gpg (No. 19 in 3A).

Returning contributors:

Tyler Tuckett, CB, Sr.

Nano Castaneda, F, Sr.

Nathaniel Stettler, CMF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Logan Hawke, MF, Fr.

5. South Summit Wildcats

2024 schedule

Head coach: Byron Ames (third year).

2023 record: 3-12 (fifth in Region 13 with a 0-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Providence Hall, 0-0 (4-2), in the 3A first round.

2023 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 14 in 3A).

2023 defense: 3.3 gpg (No. 17 in 3A).

Coach comment: “We have high expectations for our team this year. We will have a deep varsity bench of seasoned senior class players who are ready to make their senior year of soccer memorable.”

6. Union Cougars

2024 schedule

Head coach: Eldon Brough (second year).

2023 record: 3-10 (tied for fourth in Region 14 with a 1-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Grand, 6-1, in the 3A first round.

2023 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 12 in 3A).

2023 defense: 2.9 gpg (No. 15 in 3A).

Returning contributors:

Paulo Rivars, Wing, Sr.

Jr. Pineda, Wing, Sr.

Taylor Zilles, M/D, Sr.

Alan Lopez, F, Sr.

Jorge Ontiveros, M, Sr.

Andrus Jensen, D, Jr.

Cody Duncan, F, So.

Coach comment: “We bring back a lot of experienced players, and are looking forward to competing in a new region.”

1. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

2024 schedule

Head coach: Joe Baca (second year).

2023 record: 17-1 (first in Region 15 with a 8-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Beat Morgan, 1-0, in the 3A championship.

2023 offense: 4.3 gpg (No. 1 in 3A).

2023 defense: 0.3 gpg (No. 1 in 3A).

Returning contributors:

Jacob Alvarez, Wing, Sr.

Danny Gutierrez, MF, Sr.

Indra Sahuara, GK, Sr.

Daniel Keegan, Wing, So.

Coach comment: “Returning seven starters, looking forward to a strong season. Our team has to replace our top goal scorer from last year with 45 goals. We will work out those details in the preseason.”

2. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

2024 schedule

Head coach: Kelly Terrell (14th year).

2023 record: 8-5 (second in Region 15 with a 6-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Ogden, 3-2, in the 3A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 3.2 gpg (No. 4 in 3A).

2023 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 7 in 3A).

Returning contributors:

Nahuel Batalla, MF, Sr.

Henry Thompson, F, Sr.

Ted Hyngstrom, D, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Ted O’Brien, F, Jr.

Lee Thinking, D, So.

Misa Batalla, MF, So.

Coach comment: “Look forward to the new season with a young team.”

3. Providence Hall Patriots

2024 schedule

Head coach: Christian McVey (second year).

2023 record: 4-11 (fourth in Region 15 with a 2-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Ogden, 8-0, in the 3A second round.

2023 offense: 1.1 gpg (No. 16 in 3A).

2023 defense: 3.5 gpg (No. 18 in 3A).

Returning contributors:

Cyrus Braithwaite, GK, Jr.

Nathan Soe, MF, Sr.

Daylan Alzamora, D, Sr.

Dylan Chapman, MF, So.

Key newcomers:

Kyle Reitze.

Coach comment: “My seventh season looks promising at Providence Hall boys soccer. The program had focused on player development and with many strong contributors returning from last season spirits are high. We look to have a strong preseason and enter our region play with confidence and to put pressure on the region competition.”

4. Summit Academy Bears

2024 schedule

Head coach: Weston Coles (first year).

2023 record: 0-11 (fifth in Region 15 with a 0-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Richfield, 2-1, in the 3A first round.

2023 offense: 0.6 gpg (No. 19 in 3A).

2023 defense: 5.5 gpg (No. 20 in 3A).

Coach comment: “Very excited for this upcoming season. We have lots of talent returning from last years team as well as new talent that we’re going to being developing. With this new coaching staff and boys eager for a chance to really compete this year, I’m very confident that we’re going to be strong contenders and a hard team to beat.”