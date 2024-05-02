The 4A girls golf regular season came to a close this week with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the 4A state tournament next Wednesday and Thursday at Talons Cove Golf Course.
Uintah (Region 8), Cedar City (Region 9), Park City (Region 10) and Ridgeline (Region 11) all won their respective region titles.
Pine View heads into next week’s state tournament as the defending champ, but it finished third in Region 9 and faces an uphill climb in its quest for a fourth-straight state championship.
The four individual region champs were Orem’s Kaylee Westfall, Pine View’s Alyssa Butterfus, Stansbury’s Kamry Bryan and Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto.
Westfall finished with the top scoring average in 4A with a 70.0.
Crimson Cliffs’ Kate Walker is the defending medalist in 4A. She was runner-up in 4A this season.
Region 8
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 365 — Uintah
- 384 — Orem
- 436 — Timpanogos
- 449 — Provo
- 456 — Mountain View
- 485 — Payson
Final Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 70 — Kaylee Westfall, Orem
- 83.2 — Jessy Merrell, Uintah
- 86.4 — Mac White, Uintah
- 94 — Leaira Wilson, Uintah
- 95.4 — Aubrey Beus, Provo
- 100.4 — Addy Yack, Uintah
- 101.6 — Sydney Draper, Timpanogos
- 101.8 — Avery Harris, Orem
- 102.2 — Sydney Swink, Uintah
- 102.4 — Elle Pedersen, Orem
Region 9
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 347.0 — Cedar
- 371.6 — Crimson Cliffs
- 375.9 — Pine View
- 380.1 — Dixie
- 428.1 — Hurricane
- 430.7 — Snow Canyon
- 447.1 — Desert Hills
Final Individual standings (Based on region points)
Place — School (stroke average)
- Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View (76.2)
- Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs (71.6)
- Brynlee Bandley, Crimson Cliffs (82.3)
- Raelee Johnson, Cedar (84.0)
- Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills (86.3)
- Taylyn Wilson, Cedar (87)
- Lexi Leavitt, Crimson Cliffs (83.2)
- Breele Evans, Cedar (87.8)
- Stacie Phelps, Dixie (87.5)
- Matti Wieland, Pine View (88.5)
Most recent tournament (April 30)
At Sand Hollow Golf Course
- 71 — Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs
- 73 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View
- 81 — Lexi Leavitt, Crimson Cliffs
- 83 — Brynlee Bandley, Crimson Cliffs
- 85 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills
- 85 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar
- 86 — Denym Bohn, Cedar
- 86 — Avery Sutterfield, Dixie
- 87 — Stacie Phelps, Dixie
- 88 — Brynn Staples, Dixie
Region 10
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 359 — Park City
- 360.6 — Stansbury
- 379.9 — Tooele
- 411.3 — Cottonwood
- 423.3 — Murray
- 439.3 — Jordan
- 478.7 — Hillcrest
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 81 — Kamry Bryan, Stansbury
- 82.9 — Randee Tormondsen, Stansbury
- 85 — Abby Francis, Park City
- 88.6 — Stevie Hough, Park City
- 91.3 — Brooklyn Hillman, Tooele
- 94.6 — Ava Miller, Park City
- 91.1 — Jetta Hunt, Tooele
- 91.3 — Maycee Lawless, Tooele
- 93.7 — Emmy Williams, Jordan
- 95 — Piper Hastings, Park City
Most recent tournament (May 1)
At The Ridge
- 85 — Ava Miller, Park City
- 86 — Randee Tormondsen, Stansbury
- 87 — Kamry Bryan, Stansbury
- 89 — Stevie Hough, Park City
- 89 — Jetta Hunt, Tooele
- 90 — Abby Francis, Park City
- 91 — Emmy Williams, Jordan
- 94 — Brooklyn Hillman, Tooele
- 94 — Piper Hastings, Park City
- 95 — Maycee Lawless, Tooele
Region 11
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 344 — Ridgeline
- 359 — Green Canyon
- 376 — Bear River
- 390 — Sky View
- 410 — Mountain Crest
- 446 — Logan
Final Individual standings (Based on region points)
Place — School (stroke average)
- 1. Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline (79.0)
- 2. Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline (83.0)
- 3. Tylee Bennett, Bear River (83.0)
- 4. Oliviah Spackman, Green Canyon (87.0)
- T5. Ally Parker, Green Canyon (90.0)
- T5. Avery Parker, Green Canyon (81.0)
- 6. Janalynn Blotter, Green Canyon (91.0)
- 7. Bentley Hansen, Ridgeline (93.0)
- 8. Rylee Holman, Ridgeline (95.0)
- 9. Kate Hansen, Ridgeline (94.0)
- 10. Abbi Nessen, Bear River (95.0)
Most recent tournament (April 29)
At The Barn Golf Course
- 78 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline
- 82 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline
- 83 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon
- 85 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River
- 85 — Bentley Hansen, Ridgeline
- 85 — Oliviah Spackman, Green Canyon
- 88 — Isabelle Mullen, Sky View
- 91 — Janalynn Blotter, Green Canyon
- 91 — Ally Parker, Green Canyon
- 91 — Sheridan Strong, Bear River
- 92 — Bryn Moore, Ridgeline
- 94 — Kasia In, Logan