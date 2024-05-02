The four individual region champs were, from left, Orem’s Kaylee Westfall, Pine View’s Alyssa Butterfus, Stansbury’s Kamry Bryan and Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto.

The 4A girls golf regular season came to a close this week with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the 4A state tournament next Wednesday and Thursday at Talons Cove Golf Course.

Uintah (Region 8), Cedar City (Region 9), Park City (Region 10) and Ridgeline (Region 11) all won their respective region titles.

Pine View heads into next week’s state tournament as the defending champ, but it finished third in Region 9 and faces an uphill climb in its quest for a fourth-straight state championship.

The four individual region champs were Orem’s Kaylee Westfall, Pine View’s Alyssa Butterfus, Stansbury’s Kamry Bryan and Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto.

Westfall finished with the top scoring average in 4A with a 70.0.

Crimson Cliffs’ Kate Walker is the defending medalist in 4A. She was runner-up in 4A this season.

1 of 4 Region 8 champ — Kaylee Westfall, Orem 2 of 4 Region 9 champ — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View | Eli Lucero, Herald Journal 3 of 4 Region 10 champ — Kamry Bryan, Stansbury | Provided by Stansbury 4 of 4 Region 11 champ — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline | Provided by Ridgeline

Region 8

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

365 — Uintah

384 — Orem

436 — Timpanogos

449 — Provo

456 — Mountain View

485 — Payson

Final Individual standings

Stroke average — School

70 — Kaylee Westfall, Orem

83.2 — Jessy Merrell, Uintah

86.4 — Mac White, Uintah

94 — Leaira Wilson, Uintah

95.4 — Aubrey Beus, Provo

100.4 — Addy Yack, Uintah

101.6 — Sydney Draper, Timpanogos

101.8 — Avery Harris, Orem

102.2 — Sydney Swink, Uintah

102.4 — Elle Pedersen, Orem

Region 9

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

347.0 — Cedar

371.6 — Crimson Cliffs

375.9 — Pine View

380.1 — Dixie

428.1 — Hurricane

430.7 — Snow Canyon

447.1 — Desert Hills

Final Individual standings (Based on region points)

Place — School (stroke average)

Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View (76.2) Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs (71.6) Brynlee Bandley, Crimson Cliffs (82.3) Raelee Johnson, Cedar (84.0) Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills (86.3) Taylyn Wilson, Cedar (87) Lexi Leavitt, Crimson Cliffs (83.2) Breele Evans, Cedar (87.8) Stacie Phelps, Dixie (87.5) Matti Wieland, Pine View (88.5)

Most recent tournament (April 30)

At Sand Hollow Golf Course

71 — Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs

73 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View

81 — Lexi Leavitt, Crimson Cliffs

83 — Brynlee Bandley, Crimson Cliffs

85 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills

85 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar

86 — Denym Bohn, Cedar

86 — Avery Sutterfield, Dixie

87 — Stacie Phelps, Dixie

88 — Brynn Staples, Dixie

Region 10

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

359 — Park City

360.6 — Stansbury

379.9 — Tooele

411.3 — Cottonwood

423.3 — Murray

439.3 — Jordan

478.7 — Hillcrest

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

81 — Kamry Bryan, Stansbury

82.9 — Randee Tormondsen, Stansbury

85 — Abby Francis, Park City

88.6 — Stevie Hough, Park City

91.3 — Brooklyn Hillman, Tooele

94.6 — Ava Miller, Park City

91.1 — Jetta Hunt, Tooele

91.3 — Maycee Lawless, Tooele

93.7 — Emmy Williams, Jordan

95 — Piper Hastings, Park City

Most recent tournament (May 1)

At The Ridge

85 — Ava Miller, Park City

86 — Randee Tormondsen, Stansbury

87 — Kamry Bryan, Stansbury

89 — Stevie Hough, Park City

89 — Jetta Hunt, Tooele

90 — Abby Francis, Park City

91 — Emmy Williams, Jordan

94 — Brooklyn Hillman, Tooele

94 — Piper Hastings, Park City

95 — Maycee Lawless, Tooele

Region 11

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

344 — Ridgeline

359 — Green Canyon

376 — Bear River

390 — Sky View

410 — Mountain Crest

446 — Logan

Final Individual standings (Based on region points)

Place — School (stroke average)

1. Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline (79.0)

2. Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline (83.0)

3. Tylee Bennett, Bear River (83.0)

4. Oliviah Spackman, Green Canyon (87.0)

T5. Ally Parker, Green Canyon (90.0)

T5. Avery Parker, Green Canyon (81.0)

6. Janalynn Blotter, Green Canyon (91.0)

7. Bentley Hansen, Ridgeline (93.0)

8. Rylee Holman, Ridgeline (95.0)

9. Kate Hansen, Ridgeline (94.0)

10. Abbi Nessen, Bear River (95.0)

Most recent tournament (April 29)

At The Barn Golf Course