Sky View 14, Green Canyon 4

No. 11 seed Sky View defeated No. 22 seed Green Canyon 14-4 in Game 1 of the 4A Regionals. Avaree Haramoto pitched four innings to earn the win in the circle and went 2 for 3 at the plate. Cassidy Coleman went 1 for 1, that lone hit an RBI triple, but also walked twice.

Murray 20, Jordan 1

No. 9 seed Murray crushed No. 24 seed Jordan 20-1 to take a 1-0 lead in the first round of the 4A Regionals. Savanna Whitlock had a huge game, striking out eight batters and bringing in four runs at the plate. Summer Stewart also had four RBIs, relying on a double and two triples.

Crimson Cliffs 11, Pine View 0

Gracee Stucki pitched five innings and only allowed three hits to lead No. 12 seed Crimson Cliffs to a shutout victory over No. 21 seed Pine View. Paisley Lantz hit a home run and added three RBIs to lead the Mustangs on offense.

Timpanogos 5, Mountain View 0

No. 13 seed Timpanogos shut out No. 20 seed Mountain View 5-0 behind a dominant pitching performance from Kelci Gingras, who struck out 12 batters. Madison Young went 3 for 4, including a double and three RBIs.

Mountain Crest 3, Hillcrest 2

Celina Laughery drove in all three runs for No. 18 seed Mountain Crest, including two in the seventh inning, to upset No. 15 seed Hillcrest and take a 1-0 lead in the 4A Regionals. Kyli Carrell was phenomenal for the Huskies, as she hit two home runs and pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts.

Logan 13, Dixie 3

No. 14 seed Logan defeated No. 19 seed Dixie 13-3 to claim a 1-0 lead in the 4A Regionals. Logan had three players — Cambree Cooper, Taryn Craner and Kiki Laing — with multiple RBIs. Cooper also struck out five batters to help limit the Dixie offense.

Tooele 11, Park City 1

Allie Anderson pitched six innings of one-run ball for No. 10 seed Tooele to take Game 1 over No. 23 seed Park City in the 4A Regionals. Rose Kimball and Baylee Wrathall both went 3 for 4 from the plate, with Wrathall driving in three runs.

Orem 13, Uintah 7

No. 17 seed Orem exploded for six runs in the eighth inning to take a Game 1 victory over No. 16 seed Uintah. Hannah Maylett was pivotal at the plate, driving in five runs. Kiley Hoshnic pitched all eight innings for Orem to claim the win in the circle.