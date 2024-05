American Fork runners celebrate after finishing the 4x400-meter relay during the final day of the 6A Utah state track meet at the Track and Field Complex in Provo on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Two of the oldest marks in the Utah high school boys track state record book were topped in an eventful 6A state meet on Saturday.

Corner Canyon’s Jerome Myles broke a 43-year-old 100-meter state record, and not long after Weber’s Josh Hamblin broke a 110-meter state record that date back to 2000.

“It’s crazy to like that it’s all-time state record because I’m so young, it’s crazy,” said Hamblin.

Several great sprinters have come up just short in their quest to break the elusive 100-meter record, but Myles is the unquestioned No. 1 now in state history as he posted a superb time of 10.36 to win the 6A individual title. He also won the 200 meters later in the meet, an event he set a state record in earlier this year.

Hamblin’s broke his state record by one-hundredths of a second. He ran a 13.80, and the old of 13.81.

In total there were six new overall state records set during the two-day meet at BYU.

Corner Canyon’s boys and American Fork’s girls were outstanding from start to finish in claiming state titles. It was the fifth straight state title for the Chargers, while it was the first for American Fork’s girls.

Both teams put a punctuation mark on their titles in the final 4x400 relays of the meet, both setting overall state records. Corner Canyon won with a time of 4:12.49, the eighth-best mark in the nation. American Fork set its record with a time of 3:46.56.

Daniel Simmons set the other new overall state records at the state meet, as Daniel Simmons backed up his 3,200-meter state record on Thursday with a 1,600 record on Saturday with a time of 4:01.27.

In total, Corner Canyon won three individual events and three relays as the Chargers tallied 158 points to claim the team title. American Fork finished second with 85 points, and Weber third with 66.5.

On the other side, American Fork tallied 140.5 team points to edge Lone Peak, which finished with 124 points.

“For me it shows how good we work together, in practices we’re always pushing and encouraging each other,” said American Fork junior Desirae Riehle, who won the 400 meters and anchored the Cavemen state record 4x400 relay team.

“I’m moving to Arkansas to next Saturday, and because this is my last meet I was really hoping to get one state record before I leave. "

American Fork’s other individual winner as Clara Baker in the shot with a put of 41′09.05.

There were two multi-event winners in the girls 6A meet, with Bingham’s Andrea Amoah finishing first in the 100 and 200 meters and Lone Peak’s Addelynn Meldrum winning the 800 and 1,600 meters.

For the boys, along with wins in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400, its other individual win was Tate Kjar in the 400 meters with a time of 47.79.

Jerome’s wins in the 100 and 200 meters, particularly the 100, were the result of his dedication throughout his first-ever track season and looking to improve his starts out of the block.

“He took to it fast, it was pretty cool to see him gain an interest in the sport and kind of start taking in input, and Doug (Robinson) did a good job of coaching him on his start and his mechanisms and transition and running form,” said Corner Canyon coach Eric Kjar.

Even on Friday in between the 6A meet on Thursday and Friday he was working on his starts to try and chase down the 100-meter state record. Everything came together on the big stage.

“My mindset was to get out the blocks hard, because the blocks starts are the weakest part of the race, but I trusted god and he guided me through the race,” said Myles. “Felt the best all year, kept my knees high, driving through, great foot strike, great start to my other ones.”

6A Boys State Championship

Team scores

1. Corner Canyon, 152

2. American Fork, 85

3. Weber, 66.5

4. Herriman, 58

5. Bingham, 40

6. Riverton, 38

7. Lone Peak, 33

8. Skyridge, 29.5

Boys individual results

100 meters — 1. Jerome Myles, Corner Canyon, Jr., 10.36; 2. Bryton Brady, Corner Canyon, Jr., 10.67; 3. Chryshaun Lee, Corner Canyon, Jr., 10.73; 4. Jacob Hamblin, Weber, Sr., 10.80; 5. Jaiden Millar, Bingham, Jr., 10.80; 6. Nakosi Swain, Weber, Sr., 10.82; 7. Brayden Eyre, Corner Canyon, Sr., 10.91; 8. Ryker Robinson, Layton, Jr., 10.92; 9. Wyatt Harmer, Syracuse, Jr., 10.94.

200 meters — 1. Jerome Myles, Corner Canyon, Jr., 21.38; 2. Chryshaun Lee, Corner Canyon, Jr., 21.60; 3. Jaiden Millar, Bingham, Jr., 21.94; 4. Mason Hamilton, Corner Canyon, So., 22.01; 4. Tate Kjar, Corner Canyon, Sr., 22.01; 6. Jacob Hamblin, Weber, Sr., 22.08; 7. Preston Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Sr., 22.22; 8. Nik Larsen, Weber, Sr., 22.36.

400 meters — 1. Tate Kjar, Corner Canyon, Sr., 47.79; 2. Bode Jensen, Farmington, Sr., 47.91; 3. Mason Hamilton, Corner Canyon, So., 47.93; 4. Ethan Cook, Farmington, Sr., 48.65; 5. Kye Comish, Riverton, Sr., 48.67; 6. Tyler Warnick, Riverton, Jr., 48.84; 7. Nik Larsen, Weber, Sr., 48.91; 8. D’Angelo Mayes, Syracuse, Sr., 49.09.

800 meters — 1. Noah Nielson, American Fork, Sr., 1:51.00; 2. Zach Hillhouse, Pleasant Grove, Sr., 1:51.35; 3. William Steadman, Herriman, Sr., 1:51.42; 4. McKay Wells, Corner Canyon, Jr., 1:51.92; 5. Tayshaun Ogomo, Herriman, Jr., 1:52.08; 6. Daniel Simmons, American Fork, Sr., 1:53.37; 7. Ryker Bement, American Fork, Jr., 1:53.51; 8. Andrew Marks, Herriman, Sr., 1:54.74.

1,600 meters — 1. Daniel Simmons, American Fork, Sr., 4:01.27; 2. William Steadman, Herriman, Sr., 4:02.64; 3. Zach Hillhouse, Pleasant Grove, Sr., 4:10.45; 4. Max Hofheins, Herriman, Sr., 4:10.77; 5. Kaden Evans, American Fork, Jr., 4:10.96; 6. Ben Bradshaw, American Fork, Sr., 4:12.40; 7. Tayshaun Ogomo, Herriman, Jr., 4:13.05; 8. Jack Beckstrom, Herriman, Sr., 4:13.39.

3,200 meters — 1. Daniel Simmons, American Fork, Sr., 8:36.79; 2. William Steadman, Herriman, Sr., 8:57.90; 3. Zach Hillhouse, Pleasant Grove, Sr., 9:02.63; 4. Kaden Evans, American Fork, Jr., 9:02.73; 5. Ben Jaster, American Fork, Sr., 9:07.74; 6. Ben Bradshaw, American Fork, Sr., 9:08.18; 7. Jack Beckstrom, Herriman, Sr., 9:09.25; 8. Max Hofheins, Herriman, Sr., 9:10.51.

110 hurdles — 1. Josh Hamblin, Weber, So., 13.80; 2. Brody Clark, Fremont, Sr., 14.73; 3. Caleb Steele, Copper Hills, Sr., 14.84; 4. Brock Hobson, Corner Canyon, Sr., 14.97; 5. Bradley Floyd, Syracuse, Jr., 15.15; 6. Caleb Flint, Davis, Jr., 15.46; 7. Blake Ames, Corner Canyon, Jr., 15.54; 8. Dallin Frandsen, Mountain Ridge, Sr., 15.76; 9. Caleb Huff, Bingham, Sr., 15.89.

300 hurdles — 1. Josh Hamblin, Weber, So., 36.51; 2. Caleb Flint, Davis, Jr., 38.88; 3. Brock Hobson, Corner Canyon, Sr., 39.03; 4. Dejan Richards, Riverton, Jr., 39.03; 5. Kellen Mckeehan, Syracuse, Sr., 39.05; 6. Caleb Huff, Bingham, Sr., 39.45; 7. Blake Ames, Corner Canyon, Jr., 39.57; 8. Sam Brumbaugh, Davis, Sr., 39.95; 9. Joshua Lavely, Syracuse, Sr.

4x100 relay — 1. Corner Canyon (Steven Carlsen, Jr., Chryshaun Lee, Jr., Bryton Brady, Jr., Brayden Eyre, Sr., Jerome Myles, Jr., Brock White, Jr.), 40.71; 2. Bingham, 42.41; 3. Lone Peak, 42.51; 4. Herriman, 42.52; 5. Layton, 42.53; 6. Syracuse, 42.59; 7. Pleasant Grove, 42.87; 8. Skyridge, 42.88.

4x200 relay — 1. Corner Canyon (Chryshaun Lee, Jr., Mason Hamilton, So., Tate Kjar, Sr., Jerome Myles, Jr.) 1:24.61; 2. Bingham, 1:26.85; 3. Farmington, 1:27.44; 4. Lone Peak, 1:27.97; 5. American Fork, 1:28.43; 6. Weber, 1:29.01; 7. Fremont, 1:29.59; 8. Skyridge, 1:29.65.

4x400 relay — 1. Corner Canyon (Mason Hamilton, So., Brock White, Jr., McKay Wells, Jr., Tate Kjar, Sr.), 3:12.49; 2. Weber, 3:16.00; 3. Farmington, 3:20.12; 4. Riverton, 3:20.17; 5. Westlake, 3:21.64; 6. American Fork, 3:21.69; 7. Skyridge, 3:22.66; 8. Davis, 3:22.99.

4x800 relay — 1. American Fork (Ryker Bement, Jr., Daniel Simmons, Sr., Kaden Evans, Jr., Noah Nielson, Sr.), 7:35.22; 2. Herriman, 7:39.52; 3. Corner Canyon, 7:52.52; 4. Riverton, 7:52.59; 5. Layton, 8:00.07; 6. Lone Peak, 8:02.65; 7. Davis, 8:03.40; 8. Bingham, 8:03.49.

Long jump — 1. Josh Hamblin, Weber, So., 22′03.00; 2. Jacob Hamblin, Weber, Sr., 22′00.75; 3. Tyler Warnick, Riverton, Jr., 22′00.05; 4. Joshua Keel, Lehi, Jr., 21′10.05; 5. Benton Goodwin, Skyridge, Sr., 21′10.05; 6. Jack Burke, Skyridge, Sr., 21′03.05; 7. Devante Stieb, Herriman, Sr., 21′02.75; 8. Adam Lott, Fremont, Sr., 21′1.75.

High jump — 1. Cashe Bennett, Davis, Sr., 6′6; 2. Hayden Gribble, Corner Canyon, Sr., 6′4; 3. Kamryn Moore, Bingham, Jr., 6′4; 4. Nigel Feese, Herriman, Sr., 6′4; 5. Brandon Crockett, Weber, Jr., 6′2; 5. Griffin Davis, Layton, So., 6′2; 7. Ty Baird, Skyridge, So., 6′2; 8. Jake Taylor, Davis, Sr., 6′2.

Shot put — 1. Adam Hawkes, Mountain Ridge, Sr., 57′02.75; 2. Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, So., 55′09.05; 3. Asher Bowcutt, Copper Hills, Jr., 52′04.25; 4. Jensen Somerville, Lehi, Sr., 52′01; 50. Toby Mealer, Lehi, Jr., 51′01.25; 6. David Houle, American Fork, Sr., 50′05.75; 7. Tina’u Fiaui, Corner Canyon, So., 49′03.00; 8. Alrick Stanley, Copper Hills, Jr., 48′08.25.

Discus — 1. Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, So., 179′8; 2. Adam Hawkes, Mountain Ridge, Sr., 161′10; 3. Tina’u Fiaui, Corner Canyon, So., 157′2; 4. David Houle, American Fork, Sr., 156′0; 5. Jacob DeYoung, Bingham, Jr., 154′09; 6. Jensen Somerville, Lehi, Sr., 147′07; 7. Jarom Parker, Davis, Jr., 147′00; 8. Madden Jensen, American Fork, So., 145′00.

Javelin — 1. Keaton Peery, Copper Hills, Jr., 183′04; 2. Hayden Gribble, Corner Canyon, Sr., 178′7; 3. Whit Slack, Skyridge, Sr., 176′70.00; 4. Skyler Forsyth, Layton, Sr., 168′4; 5. Edward Hutchings, Skyridge, Jr., 159′9; 6. Jack Burke, Skyridge, Sr., 156′5; 7. Pearce Fowler, Pleasant Grove, Jr., 155′3; 8. Joseph Covey, Corner Canyon, So., 155′3.

Pole vault — 1. Wyatt Barker, Riverton, Sr., 15′3; 2. Samuel Price, Syracuse, Sr., 15′0; 3. Adam Wightman, Mountain Ridge, Jr., 14′6; 4. Ryker Miller, American Fork, Jr., 13′6; 5. Jesse Haws, Fremont, Sr., 13′0; 5. Isaac Richards, Skyridge, Jr., 13′0; 7. Helaman Tarma, Layton, Sr., 12′6; 8. Matthew Wagoner, Lone Peak, Jr., 12′6.

6A Girls State Championship

Team scores

1. American Fork, 140.5

2. Lone Peak, 124

3. Bingham, 73

4. Layton, 52

5. Corner Canyon, 50

6. Herriman, 49

7. Westlake, 30

8. Mountain Ridge, 29

Girls individual results

100 meters — 1. Andrea Amoah, Bingham, Sr., 11.80; 2. Cambria Hasler, American Fork, Jr., 12.23; 3. Angelina Appel, Bingham, Sr., 12.26; 4. Libertyran a ra Henstrom, Corner Canyon, Jr., 12.37; 5. Alice Peterson, Corner Canyon, So., 12.42; 6. Aubree Hardy, Davis, Jr., 12.63; 7. Zoe Hein, Copper Hills, Jr., 12.72; 8. Millie Smith, Layton, So., 12.79.

200 meters — 1. Andrea Amoah, Bingham, Sr., 23.34; 2. Desirae Riehle, American Fork, Jr., 24.25; 3. Cambria Hasler, American Fork, Jr., 24.93; 4. Angelina Appel, Bingham, Sr., 25.00; 5. Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, Jr., 25.13; 6. Alice Peterson, Corner Canyon, So., 25.28; 7. Aubree Hardy, Davis, Jr., 25.56; 8. Kaitlyn Durham, Bingham, Jr., 25.57.

400 meters — 1. Desirae Riehle, American Fork, Jr., 53.99; 2. Cambria Hasler, American Fork, Jr., 56.32; 3. Kaitlyn Durham, Bingham, Jr., 56.75; 4. Brynli Ruchti, American Fork, Sr., 57.94; 5. Millie Smith, Layton, So., 58.00; 6. Makiah Turner, Corner Canyon, So., 58.25; 7. Anna Ricks, Corner Canyon, Sr., 58.52; 8. Anna Ward, Layton, So., 58.55.

800 meters — 1. Addelynn Meldrum, Lone Peak, Sr., 2:10.84; 2. Brecklyn Bugnet, Fremont, Jr., 2:12.16; 3. Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr., 2:13.23; 4. Victoria Stratton, American Fork, Sr., 2:14.01; 5. Rachel Crosby, Herriman, Sr., 2:14.50; 6. Paityn Rohatinsky, Lone Peak, Fr., 2:14.57; 7. Brielle Nilsson, Lone Peak, So., 2:14.65; 8. Zoey Nilsson, Lone Peak, So., 2:14.85.

1,600 meters — 1 . Addelynn Meldrum, Lone Peak, Sr., 4:52.10; 2. Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr., 4:57.33; 3. Cailey Bracken, Mountain Ridge, Sr., 4:58.30; 4. Paityn Rohatinsky, Lone Peak, Fr., 4:59.23; 5. Brielle Nilsson, Lone Peak, So., 5:00.10; 6. Anna Bybee, Lone Peak, So., 5:00.11; 7. Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, Fr., 5:00.13; 8. Hailey Atwater, Fremont, Fr., 5:00.28.

3,200 meters — 1. Cailey Bracken, Mountain Ridge, Sr., 10:37.64; 2. Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, Fr., 10:47.83; 3. Avalon Mecham, American Fork, Sr., 10:49.38; 4. Natalia Boltz, American Fork, Sr., 10:54.08; 5. Isabel Preston, Riverton, Fr., 10:54.76; 6. Alayna Wardle, Herriman, Sr., 10:55.82; 7. Millie Robinson, Westlake, Jr., 11:00.20; 8. Abigail Hartle, Lone Peak, Sr., 11:01.36.

100 hurdles — 1. Sariah Gerald, Westlake, Jr., 14.43; 2. Sahara Yates, Farmington, Sr., 15.36; 3. Kate Garner, Herriman, Sr., 15.48; 4. Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, Sr., 15.53; 5. Kate Glazier, Lehi, Sr., 15.77; 6. Annie Peterson, Bingham, Sr., 15.94; 7. Kaitlyn Strong, Lone Peak, Sr., 16.11; 8. Mia Harding, Lone Peak, Sr., 16.13.

300 hurdles — 1. Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, Sr., 43.27; 2. Sariah Gerald, Westlake, Jr., 44.07; 3. Kate Garner, Herriman, Sr., 44.51; 4. Kate Glazier, Lehi, Sr., 44.79; 5. Mia Harding, Lone Peak, Sr., 45.38; 6. Janaka Seegmiller, Layton, Sr., 46.16; 7. Lillian Smith, Copper Hills, Sr., 46.20; 8. Sahara Yates, Farmington, Sr., 46.39.

4x100 relay — 1. Corner Canyon (Layla Valadez, Fr., Alice Peterson, So., Anna Ricks, Sr., Liberty Henstrom, Jr.), 46.82; 2. Bingham, 46.83; 3. Lone Peak, 48.87; 4. Farmington, 49.27; 5. American Fork, 49.45; 6. Copper Hills, 49.64; 7. Syracuse, 49.93; 8. Skyridge, 50.18.

4x200 relay — 1. Bingham (McKenzie Ritter, Jr., Kaitlyn Durham, Jr., Angelina Appel, Sr., Andrea Amoah, Sr., Ziya Davis, Jr., Annie Peterson, Sr.), 1:37.74; 2. Corner Canyon, 1:40.14; 3. American Fork, 1:41.15; 4. Lone Peak, 1:43.83; 5. Farmington, 1:43.89; 6. Skyridge, 1:44.83; 7. Fremont, 1:45.47; 8. Syracuse, 1:46.14.

4x400 relay — 1. American Fork (Cambria Hasler, Jr., Brynli Ruchti, Sr., Victoria Stratton, Sr., Desirae Riehle, Jr.), 3:46.56; 2. Lone Peak, 3:55.63; 3. Corner Canyon, 4:00.08; 4. Davis, 4:00.16; 5. Copper Hills, 4:01.16; 6. Layton, 4:02.50; 7. Fremont, 4:03.67; 8. Westlake, 4:03.88.

4x800 relay — 1. Lone Peak (Anna Bybee, So., Zoey Nilsson, So., Brielle Nilsson, So., Paityn Rohatinsky, Fr.), 9:03.94; 2. American Fork, 9:11.39; 3. Herriman, 9:21.85; 4. Corner Canyon, 9:32.40; 5. Westlake, 9:33.41; 6. Riverton, 9:38.74; 7. Davis, 9:43.43; 8. Fremont, 9:45.15.

Long jump — 1. Kate Glazier, Lehi, Sr., 17′7.75; 2. Cortnie Barker, Syracuse, Sr., 17′1.75; 3. Zoe Hein, Copper Hills, Jr., 17′0.05; 4. Presley Gray, American Fork, Sr., 16′11.25; 5. Addisyn Webb, Farmington, Fr., 16′11.25; 6. Lily Collier, American Fork, Jr., 16′10.05; 7. Aubrey Galloway, Lone Peak, Jr., 16′10.25; 8. Jenica Nielsen, Riverton, Sr., 16′10.

High jump — 1. Cortnie Barker, Syracuse, Sr., 6′0.25; 2. Presley Gray, American Fork, Sr., 5′10; 3. Cami Cvitkovich, Weber, Sr., 5′08; 4. Sophie Sparrow, Weber, So., 5′04; 5. Abby Tullis, Bingham, So., 5′04; 6. Malea Hansen, Syracuse, Sr., 5′04; 7. Abigail Dotson, Skyridge, So., 5′0; 7. Emma Gibb, American Fork, Sr., 5′0.

Shot put — 1. Clara Baker, American Fork, Sr., 41′9.05; 2. Carly Trujillo, Mountain Ridge, Jr., 39′3.05; 3. Burklie Burton, Layton, Jr., 37′09; 4. Anastasia Witte, Layton, Sr., 35′7; 5. Addie Freeland, Herriman, Sr., 34′7; 6. Lacee Pace, Westlake, So., 33′9; 7. Abigail Combs, American Fork, Jr., 33′0.75; 8. Lottie Krutsch, Davis, Sr., 32′5.5.

Discus — 1. Burklie Burton, Layton, Jr., 137′5; 2. Mary Cummings, American Fork, Sr., 134′1; 3. Clara Baker, American Fork, Sr., 130′1; 4. Shaylee Grant, Mountain Ridge, So., 115′0; 5. Maddie Wheeler, Syracuse, So., 112′11; 6. Addy Milne, Layton, Sr., 108′1; 7. Princess Faeamani, Layton, So., 106′8; 8. Jane Lemon, American Fork, Jr., 104′11.

Javelin — 1. Addie Freeland, Herriman, Sr., 108′11; 2. Anastasia Witte, Layton, Sr., 108′0; 3. Burklie Burton, Layton, Jr., 107′9; 4. Ruth Bevan, Riverton, Sr., 104′9; 5. Clara Baker, American Fork, Sr., 104′6; 6. Grace Carpenter, American Fork, Sr., 100′11; 7. Keira Stephany, Herriman, Jr., 96′0; 8. Ellie Pitcher, Davis, Jr., 92′1.

Pole vault — 1. Monét Ward, Bingham, Sr., 12′6; 2. Lucy Jeppson, Lone Peak, Sr., 12′0; 3. Gabriella Fenn, Riverton, Sr., 11′6; 4. Savannah Berbert, Herriman, Fr., 11′6; 5. Katerina Aguero, Copper Hills, Sr., 11′0; 6. Elizabeth Ekins, Herriman, So., 10′6; 7. Lacee Pace, Westlake, So., 10′6; 8. Saige Baxter, Farmington, So., 10′0; 8. Liesel Ford, Lehi, Sr., 10′0.