BYU basketball signed arguably its top recruit in program history on Tuesday, and even Utah Gov. Spencer Cox had something to say about it.

“Whoa,” he tweeted after news of Egor Demin’s commitment to the Cougars broke Tuesday morning via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

It’s no secret that any BYU news will garner attention online, but when it comes in the form of a “Woj bomb,” you know it’s a historic event.

Here’s how social media reacted to Demin joining Kevin Young’s BYU program.