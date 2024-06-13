Enterprise Wolves pitcher Blakelee Christiansen pitches the ball during the 2A softball semifinals against the Beaver Beavers at Spanish Fork Sports Park in Spanish Fork on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

2A Player of the Year

Blakelee Christiansen, Enterprise, P, Sr.

Helped lead Enterprise to consecutive state titles with a .402 BA, 38 hits, 48 RBIs, and 6 HRs, 20-2 record, 2.39 ERA.

2A Playoff MVP

Brooke Humphries, Enterprise, 3B, Sr.

2A First Team

Madison Adams, Parowan, P, Sr. — 286 strikeouts, .446 BA.

Addi Nelson, Enterprise, SS, Sr. — .424 BA, 39 hits, 42 RBIs, 8 HRs, 49 runs, .880 fielding %.

Caitlin Nielson, South Sevier, C, Jr. — .521 BA.

Hali Christensen, Enterprise, CF, Sr. — .438 BA, 39 hits, 50 runs.

Danzee Bradshaw, Beaver, C, So. — .562 BA, 1.688 OPS, 11 2Bs, 5 HRs, 30 RBIs, 40 SBs

Hope Shumway, Grand County, P/SS, Jr. — ,606 BA, 34 RBIs, 20 SBs, 3.1 ERA. 115 strikeouts.

Maile Ha’o, Gunnison Valley, C/P, Jr. — .515 BA, .610 OBP, 18 2Bs, 37 RBIs, 89 strikeouts

Kira Grant, Duchesne, SS/P, So. — .440 BA, 44 hits, 8 2Bs, 4 3Bs, 34 RBIs, 60 Runs, 32 SBs

Trinity Whatcott, San Juan, P/2B, Sr. — .464 BA, 31 RBIs, 9 2Bs, 3 3Bs, 3 HRs, 89 strikeouts.

Chezney Farnsworth, Duchesne, 2B, Jr. — .451 BA, 46 hits, 10 2Bs, 36 RBI, 58 runs, 18 SBs, .491 OBP.

Lyndsie Pender, Beaver, 3B, Sr. — .452 BA, 38 RBIs.

Kloe Donohue, South Sevier, P, Fr. — 133 strikeouts, .642 BA.

Kylah Humphries, Enterprise, 2B, Jr. — .463 BA,, 37 hits, 33 RBIs.

Brooke Humphries, Enterprise, 3B, Sr. — .403 BA, 31 hits, 24 RBIs, .870 fielding %.

2A Second Team

Brindee Carter, Beaver, P, Jr.

Kiley Crapo, Altamont, P/UT, Jr.

Layni Williams, Parowan, 1B, Sr.

Robyn Christiansen, Gunnison Valley, P, Sr.

Halle Warner, Millard, C, Sr.

Kloee Dotson, Milford, C, Jr.

Dacee Terry, Enterprise, 1B, Sr.

Kinsey Parsons, South Sevier, 3B, So.

Beka Rogers, Kanab, P, Sr.

Jane Borst, Rowland Hall, CF, So.

Jaide McMullin, Beaver, 2B, Sr.

Chloe Byrd, Grand County, P/C, Fr.

Navey Mecham, Altamont, C, Sr.

Jocelyn Certonio, Panguitch, 1B, Sr.

2A Honorable Mention

Kadi Dearden, Millard, CF, Sr.

Kadee Harland, Panguitch, SS, Jr.

Addie Quarnberg, North Sevier, C, Jr.

Alli Riddle, Kanab, 2B, Sr.

Taylin Platt, Enterprise, C, Jr.

Kynlee Reber, Enterprise, LF, So.

Cale Renzello, Parowan, CF, Sr.

Lorisa Mower, Duchesne, P/IF, So.

Jerzee Beaumont, Beaver, SS, Fr.

Averie Gilson, San Juan, SS/P, So.

Jaidyn McMullin, Milford, P/SS, Fr.

Khora Marker, Gunnison Valley, OF, Jr.

Morgann Mcpherson, San Juan, OF/2B, So.

Saydee Jensen, Parowan, DP, Sr.