Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
2A Player of the Year
Blakelee Christiansen, Enterprise, P, Sr.
Helped lead Enterprise to consecutive state titles with a .402 BA, 38 hits, 48 RBIs, and 6 HRs, 20-2 record, 2.39 ERA.
2A Playoff MVP
Brooke Humphries, Enterprise, 3B, Sr.
2A First Team
Madison Adams, Parowan, P, Sr. — 286 strikeouts, .446 BA.
Addi Nelson, Enterprise, SS, Sr. — .424 BA, 39 hits, 42 RBIs, 8 HRs, 49 runs, .880 fielding %.
Caitlin Nielson, South Sevier, C, Jr. — .521 BA.
Hali Christensen, Enterprise, CF, Sr. — .438 BA, 39 hits, 50 runs.
Danzee Bradshaw, Beaver, C, So. — .562 BA, 1.688 OPS, 11 2Bs, 5 HRs, 30 RBIs, 40 SBs
Hope Shumway, Grand County, P/SS, Jr. — ,606 BA, 34 RBIs, 20 SBs, 3.1 ERA. 115 strikeouts.
Maile Ha’o, Gunnison Valley, C/P, Jr. — .515 BA, .610 OBP, 18 2Bs, 37 RBIs, 89 strikeouts
Kira Grant, Duchesne, SS/P, So. — .440 BA, 44 hits, 8 2Bs, 4 3Bs, 34 RBIs, 60 Runs, 32 SBs
Trinity Whatcott, San Juan, P/2B, Sr. — .464 BA, 31 RBIs, 9 2Bs, 3 3Bs, 3 HRs, 89 strikeouts.
Chezney Farnsworth, Duchesne, 2B, Jr. — .451 BA, 46 hits, 10 2Bs, 36 RBI, 58 runs, 18 SBs, .491 OBP.
Lyndsie Pender, Beaver, 3B, Sr. — .452 BA, 38 RBIs.
Kloe Donohue, South Sevier, P, Fr. — 133 strikeouts, .642 BA.
Kylah Humphries, Enterprise, 2B, Jr. — .463 BA,, 37 hits, 33 RBIs.
Brooke Humphries, Enterprise, 3B, Sr. — .403 BA, 31 hits, 24 RBIs, .870 fielding %.
2A Second Team
Brindee Carter, Beaver, P, Jr.
Kiley Crapo, Altamont, P/UT, Jr.
Layni Williams, Parowan, 1B, Sr.
Robyn Christiansen, Gunnison Valley, P, Sr.
Halle Warner, Millard, C, Sr.
Kloee Dotson, Milford, C, Jr.
Dacee Terry, Enterprise, 1B, Sr.
Kinsey Parsons, South Sevier, 3B, So.
Beka Rogers, Kanab, P, Sr.
Jane Borst, Rowland Hall, CF, So.
Jaide McMullin, Beaver, 2B, Sr.
Chloe Byrd, Grand County, P/C, Fr.
Navey Mecham, Altamont, C, Sr.
Jocelyn Certonio, Panguitch, 1B, Sr.
2A Honorable Mention
Kadi Dearden, Millard, CF, Sr.
Kadee Harland, Panguitch, SS, Jr.
Addie Quarnberg, North Sevier, C, Jr.
Alli Riddle, Kanab, 2B, Sr.
Taylin Platt, Enterprise, C, Jr.
Kynlee Reber, Enterprise, LF, So.
Cale Renzello, Parowan, CF, Sr.
Lorisa Mower, Duchesne, P/IF, So.
Jerzee Beaumont, Beaver, SS, Fr.
Averie Gilson, San Juan, SS/P, So.
Jaidyn McMullin, Milford, P/SS, Fr.
Khora Marker, Gunnison Valley, OF, Jr.
Morgann Mcpherson, San Juan, OF/2B, So.
Saydee Jensen, Parowan, DP, Sr.