The 2024 Deseret News softball players of the year were the ultimate teammates, doing whatever was necessary throughout the regular season and postseason to lead their teams to great success.

Not all ended up lifting the state championship trophy, but they were the reasons their teams were in the hunt, whether it was the damage they did at the plate or in the circle.

Here’s a look at the 2024 Deseret News softball players of the year.

Bingham Miners' Brecka Larson pitches during the 6A softball state championship against the Riverton Silverwolves at the Miller Park Complex in Provo, on Friday, May 24, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

6A Player of the Year

Brecka Larson, Bingham, P/1B, Jr.

Bingham’s bid for a repeat 6A state championship came up one game short, but junior Brecka Larson was the reason the Miners were even in that position in the first place.

Larson was outstanding in the circle and at the plate in 2024. As a pitcher, she racked up 240 strikeouts, including 13 games with 10-plus strikeouts, as she finished the season with a 2.68 ERA.

Half of Bingham’s recorded outs this season were Larson’s strikeouts.

“We wouldn’t be where we are without Brecka’s contributions from both sides of the plate. Her talent is driven by her incredible work ethic and desire to get better each day. She leads by example and provides a confidence on the mound that is felt by her whole team,” said coach Mikki Jackson.

Offensively she hit .402 with six home runs, three doubles and 24 RBIs.

“Brecka is one of the hardest workers in the room. She listens and takes what’s being shared to heart, working diligently to make it a part of her game,” said Jackson. “And as good as she is athletically, she is an even greater person. Her work ethic, selflessness, integrity, kindness and sense of humor make her the kind of player that coaches and teammates want to have on their team. She’s the kind of player that others work hard to ‘be there’ for because she is there for them.”

Spanish Fork Dons second baseman Tatum Hall (9) runs from second base during the 5A softball state championship against the Springville Red Devils at the Miller Park Complex in Provo, on Friday, May 24, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

5A Player of the Year

Tatum Hall, Spanish Fork, 2B, Sr.

Four years and four state championships. That’s a career any player would love to have, and something Tatum Hall experienced firsthand.

In previous years she had the luxury of letting the upperclassmen lead the way, but in 2024 her leadership and dominant play were the catalysts to the 4-peat.

“Tatum is smooth as silk and always comes through in the clutch; watching her play is pure enjoyment,” said Spanish Fork coach Natalie Jarvis. “As one of the best second basemen I’ve ever seen, she plays her role perfectly.”

During her senior season, Hall hit a whopping .632 with an on-base percentage of .738. Her on-base percentage was second in the state and the best out of all 6A, 5A and 4A hitters.

Hall also racked up 11 home runs, 17 doubles, 41 RBIs and 58 runs. In the state tournament she hit .850.

“Her offense is just as impressive, making her a true star. She’s a great hitter, capable of laying down a bunt or hitting for a double or home run,” said Jarvis.

Defensively, she finished with a fielding percentage of .956.

“She does all the little things right, is always in the right spot, and makes both routine and spectacular plays look easy. Tatum plays second base with unmatched style, flair and consistency,” added Jarvis..

Ridgeline’s Anne Wallace runs home after hitting it out of the park in the 4A championship game against Desert Hills at Miller Park in Provo on Saturday, May 18, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

4A Player of the Year

Anne Wallace, Ridgeline, C, Jr.

Duplicating last year’s record-breaking season was always going to be difficult for Ridgeline catcher Anne Wallace in 2024, and while the power numbers and run production weren’t the same, she improved in so many other statistical categories that helped lead Ridgeline to the state championship.

“Anne is as quiet as she is confident, as humble as she is competitive, as chill as she is aggressive. All season long whenever things got tight or tense, she would quietly say, ‘We got this.’ She would then take total charge with her bat, her arm and her mind,” said Ridgeline coach Michael Anderson.

For the season Wallace hit .410 with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs, all numbers that dropped from 2023. Plenty more went up though, including her .588 on-base percentage, 19 stolen bases, seven runners caught stealing and a .959 fielding percentage.

“Anne is not someone that hopes for good things to happen, but she makes them happen. She controls the single most important factor in a pressure moment — herself. She is 100% gamer, teammate, leader and loved by all,” said Anderson.

Wallace’s leadership behind the plate was massive as well for Ridgeline freshman ace Brielle Gardiner, who was named Ms. Softball.

Grantsville Cowboys infielders Lily Parks (12) and Elise Smith (3) catch the ball as Emery Spartans outfielder Kaitlyn Thomas (10) runs into second during the 3A softball semifinals at Spanish Fork Sports Park in Spanish Fork on Friday, May 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

3A Player of the Year

Elise Smith, Grantsville, 2B, Jr.

When the moment was the most intense, Elise Smith had a tendency to be at her best for Grantsville this past season.

After waiting in the wings as a sophomore, she stepped in a massive way in 2024 in leading Grantsville in every offensive and defensive category during an impressive 3A state championship season.

“Elise Smith is the ideal softball player. She comes ready to work and improve everyday. She has patiently waited for her opportunity to prove herself on the biggest stage. Oh boy, did she prove herself,” said Grantsville coach Tony Cloward.

The junior second baseman finished with a .448 batting average, three home runs, 10 doubles and 27 RBIs.

Eight of those RBIs came during the 3A state tournament as she delivered clutch hit after clutch hit, finishing the season with a .538 on-base percentage.

Defensively, she was virtually automatic at second base with 31 put outs.

“We referred to her as the human vacuum as she made a lot of incredible plays at second base. She was also our leadoff hitter who set the tone for us offensively,” Cloward said.

Enterprise Wolves pitcher Blakelee Christiansen (6) pitches the ball during the 2A softball semifinals against the Beaver Beavers at Spanish Fork Sports Park in Spanish Fork on Friday, May 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

2A Player of the Year

Blakelee Christiansen, Enterprise, P, Sr.

No pitcher in 2A has been more clutch the past two seasons than Enterprise ace Blakelee Christiansen.

A year after leading Enterprise to the 2A state championship and being name the Deseret News 2A Player of the Year, Christiansen duplicated that season with almost identical efficiency in 2024.

The senior finished the year with a 20-2 record, 134 strikeouts and a 2.39 ERA. At the plate, she made a massive jump in 2024 with six home runs, 48 RBIs and a .402 batting average.

“Blakelee was a great leader for our team, she put in lots and lots of hours in the off season and during the season to make our team better and herself better,” said Enterprise coach Katye Jones.

Christiansen was at her best under pressure as she went 5-0 in the circle during the playoffs this season, and 5-0 last year as well.

She pitched in the state championship game in each of the past four years, leading the Wolves to titles in three of those four seasons.

“Having pitched in each of those championship games helped her work really well under pressure situations or when her team needed her to step up a little,” said Jones. “She didn’t overpower the hitters, she learned to hit her spots and make the ball move, to trust her defense, teammates and coaches. Her determination, hard work and will to win will make her a great player at the next level.”