Regardless of where their team finished to end the season, each one of these three players possesses the skill, qualities and attributes that allow them to standout among the best. While not all were able to call themselves champions this past year, they helped lead their respective teams deep into the playoffs.

Here’s a look at the 2024 Deseret News boys lacrosse Players of the Year.

Fremont Silverwolves Davis Searle (3) cradles the ball while defended by Alta Hawks Alex Farnworth (6) during a game at Alta High School in Sandy on Thursday, March 14, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

6A Player of the Year

Davis Searle, Fremont, Attack, Sr.

Fremont attacker Davis Searle dominated 6A with 69 goals to go along with 57 assists, for a total of 126 points for the season. In addition, Searle was constantly dialed in defensively, causing 26 turnovers and grabbing 42 groundballs.

Fremont head coach Brad Searle believes that Davis possess a lacrosse IQ that is off the charts, With Davis always looking to improve his team in any way he can.

“Davis has been a 3-year captain for our program. His lacrosse IQ is off the charts, and it shows with 477 career points. The great part is that he is about 50/50 on goals and assists for his career. Davis had 69 goals and 57 assists this year totaling 126 points. Davis is always dodging with his head up looking for the one more,” said coach Searle.

Helping his team make a deep postseason run, Davis proved himself to be the leader that Fremont needed, setting a strong example for the younger kids on the team.

“He is quick, shifty and dependable. He started every game but one in his 4-year career. He was a great mentor this year to our brand-new kids, taking them to the side and showing and teaching them during practice.” Added Searle.

Olympus High School's Sam Smith was voted the Deseret News 5A Player of the Year.

5A Player of the Year

Sam Smith, Olympus, LSM, Sr.

Olympus’s Sam Smith helped spearhead one of the best defenses in 5A. With 62 caused turnovers and an astounding 116 ground balls, Smith was a menace for opposing offenses to have to deal with and figure out.

Olympus head coach Nick Merrell feels that Sam Smith was a major reason why his team made it all the way to the semifinals of the 5A tournament, before ultimately falling short and losing to Park City by the slimmest of margins and watching the season fall short.

“Sam Smith is a guy who could really do it all. At LSM, he was a big reason why our team rode our opponents to 44% this season and helped lead a defense that only gave up 4.7 pts/game against the state’s top competition,” said Merrell.

Smith did it all for Olympus, also grabbing 7 goals and 6 assists this past season.

“Smitty could come away with high traffic ground balls and would spark many transition looks for us as well, coming away with 7 goals and 6 assists himself this season. He was a 2-year team captain, a 4-year starter, and what he has meant to our program is nothing short of remarkable!”

Judge Memorial plays Sky View in the 4A boys lacrosse state championship game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Friday, May 24, 2024. Judge Memorial won 13-8. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

4A Player of the Year

Rome Swanwick, Judge Memorial, Attack, So.

Judge Memorial attacker Rome Swanwick had himself a season to remember in 4A. With 20 games played, Swanwick produced plenty of spark and fireworks offensively, tallying 75 goals and 15 assists, giving himself 90 points on the season.

“Rome has been a starting attackman since the day he stepped onto the Judge campus. In just 36 career games he has amassed 135 goals and 33 assists for 168 points. Rome never takes a ride off and has a nose for picking up tough ground balls even though he is usually the smallest player on that side of the field,” said Judge Memorial head coach Jeff Brzoska.

Swanick filled up the stat sheet in the 4A championship game against Sky View with 3 goals, 2 assists, 5 ground balls and 1 caused turnover.

“Rome’s lacrosse IQ is at another level and he is always the last to leave the field with most nights I have to beg him to leave so I can turn off the lights. Not only does Rome excel on the lacrosse field but he also dominates in the classrooms of Judge posting up a 3.95 GPA. The growth he has shown from the beginning of his freshman year until the end of this, his sophomore season has been incredible not just on the field or in the classroom, but as a pleasant surprise in the locker room.”