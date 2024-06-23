Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches the game in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

The Utah recruiting train kept chugging along on Sunday evening, as the Utes received their third commitment of the day.

Following the commitments of three-star Desert Hills linebacker Cyrus Polu and three-star athlete JJ Buchanan, Utah rounded out Sunday with a pledge from three-star two-way lineman Malili Asiata.

Asiata, who is from Australia, is playing high school football for Aquinas High School in San Bernardino, California. He’s picked up football fast, and received offers from Arizona, Oregon State, Washington State and Boise State, among others, before deciding to play for Kyle Whitttingham’s program.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Asiata announced his commitment on X, thanking defensive ends coach Lewis Powell.

According to 247Sports’ Steve Bartle, he’s expected to start his Utah career along the defensive line.

Asiata is the ninth commitment for the Utes in June and the 11th overall in the class of 2025, joining quarterback Wyatt Becker, edge rusher Nela Tupou, defensive linemen Karson Kaufusi and Sione Motuapuaka, tight end Drew Clemens, linebackers Polu, Max Fonoimoana and Christian Thatcher, offensive lineman Soren Shinofield and athlete Buchanan.