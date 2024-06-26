Colorado forward Cody Williams (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Boulder, Colo.

Craig Smith had multiple opportunities last season to conduct a scouting report on Cody Williams, the Utah Jazz’s first selection in Wednesday night’s opening round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

That’s because Williams’ Colorado Buffaloes faced Smith and the Utah Runnin’ Utes three times during his lone collegiate season, with Williams playing in two of the contests.

Williams and the Buffaloes got the best of Smith and the Utes the two times the 6-foot-7 wing played against them. They beat them by 24 in late February, then blew them out again during the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals.

Williams missed the teams’ first meeting last season, when Utah edged the Buffaloes in Salt Lake City. Still, getting familiar with Colorado gave Smith several chances to check out film on the future Jazzman.

Before the teams played in February, Smith talked about what Williams brings to the floor.

“He can get it going in any number of ways. At his size and his length, when he gets around the rim, he’s able to finish at all kinds of angles, over shot blockers,” Smith said at the time.

Williams averaged 11.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last season for Colorado, a squad that included fellow first-round draft pick Tristan da Silva (he went 18th overall to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night) and guard KJ Simpson, who’s projected to be a second-round selection on Thursday.

Williams also shot 55.2% from the field during the 2023-24 season and 41.5% from 3-point range in limited attempts.

The talented wing never made much of an impact against the Utes. in Colorado’s two wins over Utah, he averaged 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

Smith was also impressed with what Williams does defensively.

“He’s a good defender because he’s so long,” Smith said. “You can get deep and you might have a half a step advantage, but with his length, he can catch up and make those plays.”