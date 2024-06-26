Utah hockey forward Liam O'Brien enthusiastically yells into the mic as he introduces himself as thousands attend the NHL event at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, as Utah’s NHL hockey team is introduced to fans on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Liam O’Brien and his wife, Adela, “couldn’t stop smiling” this week when his future with the Utah Hockey Club became clear.

The 29-year-old forward, who just inked a three-year deal that will keep him with Utah, said Wednesday that they’re thrilled about the chance to put down roots in the franchise’s new home.

“I’m super excited to bring my family to Utah. It’s just a really good place to be and a really good place to have a family,” O’Brien told reporters.

Liam O’Brien contract

O’Brien joined the Arizona Coyotes during the 2021-22 season after bouncing between the minor leagues and other NHL teams for several years.

He’s since become a key piece of the team’s rebuild, winning a club award for the hardest-working player and making a name for himself in the league for his physicality.

“We are very pleased to sign Liam to a three-year contract,” said Utah Hockey Club General Manager Bill Armstrong in a statement. “He adds energy, grit and physical presence to the line-up every night that will greatly complement the excitement we expect from Utah hockey fans, especially in our inaugural season. We look forward to having Liam on our roster for the next several seasons.”

O’Brien already made a big impression on Utah hockey fans during an event celebrating the Coyotes’ relocation to Salt Lake City in April.

When it was his turn at the mic in the Delta Center, he asked fans to call him “Spicy Tuna” and worked the crowd up to a deafening roar.

“I cannot wait to get this place buzzing. Let’s go!” O’Brien said.

O’Brien would have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 if he and Utah Hockey Club leaders hadn’t reached a new deal. Contract details have not been released.

O’Brien told reporters Wednesday that he’ll continue to refine his skills this offseason in hopes of continuing to improve in the season ahead.

“Going into this contract, I want to continue to grow as a player,” he said. “I find every year, continually, I’ve gotten better, and nothing’s going to change. I’m going to continue to work, that’s just part of who I am. I’m really excited to be able to do that.”

Liam O’Brien family

O’Brien and his family haven’t yet moved to Utah. He and his wife have focused instead on adjusting to parenthood — they welcomed their first child, a daughter, earlier this month.

O’Brien gave a shoutout to the baby girl, Leilani Eva O’Brien, early in Wednesday’s press call, noting that she was in the room with him.

He said that his plans for the rest of the offseason include bringing her to meet loved ones in his hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

“Getting back home and introducing my daughter to my family — that’s the last thing on my (to-do) list,” he said.

O’Brien also talked about family when asked what new hockey fans in Utah should watch for during the NHL draft this weekend.

“It’s pretty cool how young these kids are. In a lot of the other drafts, the guys (being drafted) are a little older. But we’ve got some young guys, and it’s just cool to see how happy the families are when they hear their son’s name,” he said.

O’Brien told reporters Wednesday that being a professional hockey player is “the best job in the world.”

“I love this game. I love going to the rink. I love being around my teammates,” he said. “We are privileged to be able to do what we do and there’s nothing else in the world that I’d rather be doing.”