Duke's Kyle Filipowski reacts after a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Houston in the NCAA Tournament in Dallas, Friday, March 29, 2024. Duke won 54-51.

The Utah Jazz have selected Duke center Kyle Filipowski with the 32nd overall pick of the 2024 NBA draft on Thursday afternoon.

On the second day of the draft, the Jazz used the second pick of the second round to add the 6-foot-11 sophomore center to their roster. Though he has the height of a center, Filipowski is also able to handle the ball and play off the dribble and shoot from distance.

In his second season at Duke, Filipowski averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and shot 34.8% from deep on 3.7 attempts per game. Filipowski has said that he models his game after Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen and three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

On Wednesday night, during the first round of the 2024 draft, the Jazz selected Colorado wing Cody Williams with the 10th pick and USC guard Isaiah Collier with the 29th pick.