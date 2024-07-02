Utah State head coach Blake Anderson looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Tuesday that Anderson has been place on administrative leave.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson has been placed on administrative leave.

Sources told Thamel and ESPN that the leave is “from head coach duties at Utah State.”

Thamel then reported that Anderson is “not expected to return as coach” of the Aggies, who open the 2024 season Aug. 31 against FCS opponent Robert Morris.

Thamel added that sources say the team has been informed that Anderson is “unlikely to return” and that defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling, hired this offseason, has been named the interim head coach of the program.

Junior safety Ike Larsen, one of the undisputed stars of the USU team, appeared to confirm the news on social media shortly after Thamel’s report, posting a broken heart emoji on X.

A source told the Deseret News that the changes within the Aggies’ football program are not finished either, saying, “there’s more to come.”

According to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, Anderson was placed on leave following an investigation, with a source telling McMurphy, “It didn’t sound good.”

Utah State athletics has not responded to a request for comment by the Deseret News.

Anderson has been the head coach of the Aggies since late 2020 and was entering his fourth year leading the program.

Formerly the head coach at Arkansas State, Anderson won a Mountain West Conference championship his first year in Logan — a first in program history — and then followed that campaign with back-to-back 6-7 seasons.

Anderson would be one of the longest-tenured coaches in the conference if he remains at Utah State, behind only Air Force’s Troy Calhoun, after an offseason that saw considerable coaching turnover with three coaches fired (Andy Avalos, Ken Wilson and Danny Gonzalez), two retiring (Brady Hoke and Craig Bohl) and another taking a job at Arizona (Brent Brennan), as the Deseret News previously reported.

Nationally, Anderson has been viewed as a good coach for the Aggies, No. 17 among all Group of Five coaches according to CBS Sports’ David Cobb.

The timing of the administrative leave is especially curious given that Anderson and his wife, Brittany Anderson, announced the birth of their baby boy, Cannon, less than a week ago.

Beyond the football field, Anderson has had a real impact at Utah State when it comes to mental health awareness.

Anderson’s eldest son Cason Anderson died by suicide in late February 2022 and since then Anderson and his family have been relentless in promoting mental health awareness, in part through Utah State’s athletics Robert Cason Anderson Mental Health and Wellness Fund. Established in honor of Cason Anderson, the fund has sought to “provide enhancements to the USU Athletic Department’s mental health and wellness resources.” Included in that are “mental health and wellness counseling services, educational opportunities, training and programing for student-athletes, coaches and support staff.”

Blake Anderson was featured in a segment on ESPN’s College GameDay last season, telling his and Cason’s story while promoting mental health awareness.

This story will be updated.