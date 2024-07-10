Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II (0) runs past BYU safety Crew Wakley (38) for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

With just under a week and a half until College Football 25 is released on July 19, EA Sports announced the top 100 overall players on the game Wednesday.

How many of those top 100 are from Big 12 schools?

It’s important to note that rosters and player ratings are subject to change in future updates from EA Sports throughout the season.

Big 12 players in the College Football 25 top 100 overall players

There are 15 Big 12 players in the top 100, and they include:

Rank Player Position School Overall rating 3 Ollie Gordon II Oklahoma State HB 96 6 Travis Hunter Colorado WR 95 14 Tetairoa McMillan Arizona WR 94 17 Shedeur Sanders Colorado QB 93 34 Tacario Davis Arizona CB 92 36 Tahj Brooks Texas Tech HB 92 42 Devin Neal Kansas HB 92 53 Luke Kandra Cincinnati RG 91 68 RJ Harvey UCF HB 91 70 Dontay Corleone Cincinnati DT 91 75 Cobee Bryant Kansas CB 90 79 Jalon Daniels Kansas QB 90 80 Nick Martin Oklahoma State MLB 90 82 Wyatt Milum West Virginia LT 90 89 Jonah Savaiinaea Arizona RT 90

Which Big 12 schools are best represented in the College Football 25 top 100 players list?

Both Arizona and Kansas have three players ranked in the top 100, tops in the Big 12.

The Wildcats are represented by wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (No. 14), cornerback Tacario Davis (No. 34) and right tackle Jonah Savaiinaea (No. 89), while the Jayhawks have running back Devin Neal (No. 42), cornerback Cobee Bryant (No. 75) and quarterback Jalon Daniels (No. 79).

Oklahoma State has two players in the top 100, including the top-rated player from the Big 12, running back Ollie Gordon II at No. 3 overall with a 96 rating.

Colorado has two players in the top 20, including two-way player Travis Hunter (No. 6) and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (No. 17), the highest-rated signal caller in the game.

The Buffaloes’ Sanders and the Jayhawks’ Daniels are the only two Big 12 quarterbacks to make the top 100.

Is there any Utah representation on the College Football 25 top 100 player list?

Utah, despite being the preseason favorite in the Big 12′s preseason media poll in the real world and the highest-rated Big 12 team on College Football 25 — coming in at No. 10 — does not have a single player in the top 100.

Neither does BYU or Utah State.

There is one former Utah high school player who shows up in the top 100 — former Roy High and Corner Canyon High quarterback Jaxson Dart, now a star at Ole Miss. He comes in at No. 73 with a 90 overall rating and is sixth among all quarterbacks in the game.

How does the Big 12 compare to other power conferences on College Football 25′s top 100 list?

The Big Ten leads the way with 31 players in the top 100 on College Football 25, highlighted by the game’s top overall player, Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, who has a 96 overall rating.

The Big Ten has three other players in the top 10, including Ohio State free safety Caleb Downs (No. 5), Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham (No. 8), and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins (No. 9).

The SEC is next with 29 players in the top 100, including four in the top 10 — LSU left tackle Will Campbell (No. 2), Tennessee defensive end James Pearce Jr. (No. 4), Georgia free safety Malaki Starks (No. 7), and Georgia right guard Tate Ratledge (No. 10).

The ACC, like the Big 12, also has 15 players in the top 100, led by Clemson outside linebacker Barrett Carter (No. 15 with a 94 overall rating).

Who are the top 10 players on College Football 25?

Here’s a look at the top 10 players in this year’s EA Sports College Football 25: