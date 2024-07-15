Utah players prepare to run out onto the field as they play USC at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

It’s here: This week, EA Sports’ College Football 25 will be released on the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Those who paid extra for early access will have the chance to play the game all this week. Those who didn’t will have to wait until Friday’s official release date.

It’s been a long time coming — this is the first college football game from EA Sports since summer 2013.

As such, the excitement for the video game is palpable and fans are gobbling up any bits of information as they come out.

Over last weekend, one YouTube user, Spruce, released a lengthy video of every team stadium entrance from all 134 FBS teams that will be a part of the game.

For fans of BYU, Utah and Utah State, it gave them the chance to see what the in-game experience will look like — there is a “work in progress” graphic throughout the entire video, indicating this may not be the finished product once the game is released.

BYU stadium entrance

Utah stadium entrance

Utah State stadium entrance

Want to see the stadium entrances for all 134 teams, or specific other teams? Here’s the full video from Spruce — he pinned timestamps below the video so viewers can quickly find a specific team.

College Football 25 stadium entrances for all 134 FBS teams