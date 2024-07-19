Matthieu Pavon of France, left, and Tony Finau of the United States shake hands on the 18th green following their second round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland, Friday, July 19, 2024.

For the second-straight year, Utah’s Tony Finau will be heading home when the final rounds of The Open Championship are being played in the United Kingdom.

Finau was in good shape entering Friday’s second round after firing an even-par 71 on Thursday at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland, but had a disastrous day on the ocean links course and didn’t come close to making the cut.

A year ago, Finau missed the cut at Royal Liverpool.

Friday, the Utahn carded a 10-over 81, thanks in part to a triple bogey on the front nine and a quadruple bogey on the back nine. He hit his tee shots into bushes surrounding the fairways of the ninth and 12th holes and had to re-tee on both occasions.

Finau has now played in 34 major championships, and has missed the cut in only seven of them. Before missing his second-straight cut at the tournament known in the United States as the British Open, Finau had made six consecutive cuts in that event.

The ninth hole was playing as the fourth-hardest hole at windswept Royal Troon on Friday, while the 12th hole was playing as the second hardest. On Thursday, Finau made 4s (pars) on both holes.

Inaccuracy off the tee was his downfall this year, as he ranked 123rd in driving accuracy. He was 24th in greens hit in regulation.

The father of five who tied for third at last month’s U.S. Open at Pinehurst did leave Scotland with a nice memory, however. Finau made a 14-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole, his only birdie of the day.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry shot a 2-under 69 Friday and has a two-shot lead over England’s Daniel Brown and Justin Rose, who are both at -5.

Billy Horschel and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler are among the group tied for fourth, five shots back.