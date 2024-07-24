People compete in the Deseret News 5K in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
James Edward

By James Edward

Deseret News 2024 women’s 5K results

Female Top 3

1. Morgan Jensen, Salt Lake City, UT — 16:51

2. Adria Favero, Holladay, UT — 17:32

3. Addi Bruening, South Jordan, UT — 18:02

Female Under 12

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (38) Bethany Mittelstaedt, Herriman, UT — 22:37

2. (40) Mia Favero, Holladay, UT — 23:00

3. (59) Sophia Pixton, Sandy, UT — 26:06

4. (74) Elise Allen, Salt Lake City, UT — 27:19

5. (78) Aisata Sidibe, Magna, UT — 27:36

6. (93) Hayley Mittelstaedt, Herriman, UT — 28:52

7. (105) Mia Allen, Salt Lake City, UT — 29:26

8. (143) Hannah Gabbart, Holladay, UT — 31:42

9. (144) Mary Gabbart, Holladay, UT — 31:43

10. (149) Kathryn Allred, Sandy, UT — 31:55

11. (154) Lauren Brown, Holladay, UT — 32:08

12. (157) Quinn Adkinson, Saratoga Springs, UT — 32:36

13. (168) Ruby Ash, Murray, UT — 33:27

14. (176) Abigail Lash, South Jordan, UT — 34:08

15. (202) Kira Bruening, South Jordan, UT — 35:32

16. (221) Amarett Ahloe, West Valley City, UT — 36:32

17. (225) Rosie Hurst, Sandy, UT — 37:18

18. (226) Caitlyn Armstrong, Logan, UT — 37:21

19. (230) Aalayah Vaovasa, Kearns, UT — 37:39

20. (241) Clara Wright, Kearns, UT — 38:42

21. (244) Lucy Sorensen, North Salt Lake, UT — 38:58

22. (246) Brooklyn Bonnemort, South Jordan, UT — 38:59

23. (247) Edith Sorensen, North Salt Lake, UT — 39:00

24. (253) Cecelia Sorensen, North Salt Lake, UT — 39:30

25. (254) Arrow Walker, West Jordan, UT — 39:40

26. (257) Capri Lunt, Draper, UT — 39:48

27. (258) Coco Lunt, Draper, UT — 39:49

28. (263) Ellie Grow, Layton, UT — 40:03

29. (272) Amelia Evans, Bountiful, UT — 41:11

30. (312) Eliza Landeen, Layton, UT — 45:27

31. (314) Rue Hilton, Murray, UT — 45:40

32. (315) Hannah Bauman, Millcreek, UT — 45:40

33. (318) Reese Tvetan, Eagle Mountain, UT — 45:52

34. (320) Rosie Taggart, Sandy, UT — 45:56

35. (324) Ellie Taggart, Sandy, UT — 46:15

36. (325) Nora Taggart, Sandy, UT — 46:20

37. (327) Amy Foster, South Jordan, UT — 46:37

38. (334) Ellie Hoggan, Draper, UT — 47:23

39. (339) Rosalie Cannon, Bluffdale, UT — 48:05

40. (340) Juliette Cannon, Bluffdale, UT — 48:13

41. (345) Brooklynn Phitsnoukanh, Roy, UT — 48:40

42. (351) Brinley Hoggard, Murray, UT — 49:23

43. (352) Quincee Hall, Kaysville, UT — 49:23

44. (354) Audrey Linford, Salt Lake City, UT — 49:37

45. (356) Kloe Hall, Kaysville, UT — 49:38

46. (365) Anika Buckway, Bountiful, UT — 50:51

47. (373) Tessa Hoggard, Murray, UT — 52:12

48. (380) Mckenzie Hansen, Murray, UT — 52:27

49. (403) Hattie Linford, Salt Lake City, UT — 56:48

50. (414) Meg Grant, Millcreek, UT — 58:34

51. (415) Sophie Mecham, Vineyard, UT — 58:37

52. (419) Sabra Shwe, West Jordan, UT — 59:40

53. (447) Violet Trottier, West Jordan, UT — 1:07:25

54. (453) Tessa Davis, Parowan, UT — 1:11:21

55. (461) Sppring Tuipulotu, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:15:02

56. (469) Reagan Tvetan, Eagle Mountain, UT — 2:01:27

Female 12-14

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (16) Sophie Smith, Eagle Mountain, UT — 20:08

2. (17) Sawyer Peterson, South Jordan, UT — 20:10

3. (18) Madison Smith, Eagle Mountain, UT — 20:14

4. (20) Autumn Wardle, Herriman, UT — 20:20

5. (24) Ella Goodman, Sandy, UT — 21:05

6. (27) Khloe Pixton, Sandy, UT — 21:30

7. (28) Nora Goodman, Sandy, UT — 21:39

8. (32) Emmy Favero, Holladay, UT — 21:58

9. (37) Brynlee Astle, Provo, UT — 22:33

10. (39) Lucy Bird, Santa Rita, GU — 22:40

11. (42) Lydia Johnson, West Bountiful, UT — 23:49

12. (45) Mia Gabbart, Holladay, UT — 24:14

13. (47) Rose Ure, Bountiful, UT — 24:39

14. (48) Klaryssa Lemery, Boblingen, NA — 25:04

15. (52) Alayna Armstrong, Logan, UT — 25:42

16. (54) C Hadfield, Erda, UT — 25:43

17. (57) Natalie Wardle, Herriman, UT — 25:56

18. (66) Lydia Owen, Millcreek, UT — 26:54

19. (70) Mindy Mitchell, West Bountiful, UT — 27:10

20. (87) Mariama Sidibe, Magna, UT — 28:19

21. (88) Eva Brown, Holladay, UT — 28:19

22. (89) Lyla Ash, Murray, UT — 28:30

23. (90) Sayde Alboucq, Rigby, ID — 28:35

24. (111) Campbell Gehring, Centerville, UT — 29:55

25. (120) Allison Bauman, Millcreek, UT — 30:30

26. (137) Zina Perez, Bountiful, UT — 31:35

27. (139) Lacie Jeffs, Herriman, UT — 31:35

28. (148) Annie Gabbart, Holladay, UT — 31:53

29. (153) Liya Kilgore, Fruit Heights, UT — 32:07

30. (159) Nairi Perez, Bountiful, UT — 32:44

31. (166) Elizabeth Allred, Sandy, UT — 33:19

32. (178) Ruth Snow, Millcreek, UT — 34:13

33. (188) Olivia Williams, FPO, U. — 34:54

34. (189) Macy Williams, FPO, U. — 34:56

35. (191) Luciana Diaz, Layton, UT — 34:57

36. (193) Elsie Nelson, Layton, UT — 35:01

37. (203) Liberty Hammond, Lilburn, GA — 35:36

38. (206) Brooklyn Gapinski, Bluffdale, UT — 35:46

39. (212) Kamryn Hall, Kaysville, UT — 36:01

40. (220) Daniela Rivas Hernandez, Herriman, UT — 36:28

41. (223) Lilly Evans, Bountiful, UT — 37:02

42. (229) Charlee Wright, Kearns, UT — 37:34

43. (239) Charlotte Holbrook, Salt Lake City, UT — 38:14

44. (242) Sunny Shields, Bluffdale, UT — 38:52

45. (243) Aliyah Cannon, Bluffdale, UT — 38:52

46. (255) Lillee Hair, West Jordan, UT — 39:41

47. (261) Veronica Mecham, Sandy, UT — 39:51

48. (276) Kierra Bitner, Draper, UT — 41:28

49. (279) Sadie Walton, Millcreek, UT — 41:49

50. (300) Dani Mahomet, Herriman, UT — 44:57

51. (304) Amelia Gardner, Salt Lake City, UT — 45:07

52. (307) Malofou Ulugia, West Valley City, UT — 45:09

53. (309) Anastasia Nell, Taylorsville, UT — 45:23

54. (342) Shelbie Hall, Kaysville, UT — 48:37

55. (377) Nancyjane Breinholt, Salt Lake City, UT — 52:19

56. (378) Ashley Grow, Layton, UT — 52:22

57. (383) Anna Manwaring, South Jordan, UT — 53:07

58. (454) Kinsley Davis, Parowan, UT — 1:11:21

59. (470) Eden Strayer, Salt Lake City, UT — 2:02:14

Female 15-18

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (2) Adria Favero, Holladay, UT — 17:32

2. (4) Maci Woolf, South Jordan, UT — 18:18

3. (5) Claire Hoenes, South Jordan, UT — 18:23

4. (8) Breelyssa Leeper, South Jordan, UT — 18:32

5. (9) Tatum Flach, Park City, UT — 18:34

6. (11) Alayna Wardle, Herriman, UT — 18:48

7. (12) Zanna Bruening, South Jordan, UT — 18:50

8. (13) Lindsey Gerhart, Herriman, UT — 19:20

9. (15) Sadie Henderson, South Jordan, UT — 19:59

10. (26) Sydney Steadman, Herriman, UT — 21:24

11. (29) Reese Moss, South Jordan, UT — 21:42

12. (33) Savannah Davies, West Jordan, UT — 22:03

13. (43) Hailey Schmidt, Riverton, UT — 23:50

14. (44) Ada Lyman, Blanding, UT — 24:07

15. (46) Quinn Venzor, Kearns, UT — 24:33

16. (49) Grace Jones, Bluffdale, UT — 25:09

17. (60) Jenna Nelson, Layton, UT — 26:09

18. (71) Grace Mitchell, West Bountiful, UT — 27:11

19. (85) Millie Sidibe, Magna, UT — 28:05

20. (110) J Hadfield, Erda, UT — 29:50

21. (112) Lily Anderson, Pleasant Grove, UT — 29:55

22. (114) Sabrina Benson, Riverton, UT — 29:56

23. (116) Daniela Martinez, Bountiful, UT — 29:58

24. (117) Ivorie Baldwin, Riverton, UT — 30:01

25. (127) Kaylee Bitner, Draper, UT — 31:14

26. (150) Gabriela Huerta, Salt Lake City, UT — 31:55

27. (151) Emry Kilgore, Fruit Heights, UT — 31:59

28. (155) Hannah Snow, Millcreek, UT — 32:10

29. (156) Rosa Morgan, West Valley City, UT — 32:35

30. (160) Becca Bauman, Millcreek, UT — 32:55

31. (164) Elizabeth Holbrook, Salt Lake City, UT — 33:14

32. (169) Ellah Allred, Meridian, ID — 33:28

33. (170) Sarah Holbrook, Salt Lake City, UT — 33:33

34. (200) Nantenin Sidibe, Magna, UT — 35:30

35. (222) Jolene Lee, Roy, UT — 36:38

36. (249) Tirjah Nelson, Delta, UT — 39:09

37. (270) Chloe Perkins, Salt Lake City, UT — 41:06

38. (298) Anna Jenkins, Holladay, UT — 44:25

39. (305) Claire Gardner, Salt Lake City, UT — 45:07

40. (399) Emilyn Watkins, Providence, UT — 55:57

41. (442) Alexis Spencer, Syracuse, UT — 1:04:47

42. (452) Ashlyn Davis, Parowan, UT — 1:11:19

Female 19-24

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (1) Morgan Jensen, Salt Lake City, UT — 16:51

2. (3) Addi Bruening, South Jordan, UT — 18:02

3. (10) Hazel Baird, American Fork, UT — 18:41

4. (14) Helina Uibel, Cedar Hills, UT — 19:40

5. (35) Jessica Blelloch, Sandy, UT — 22:04

6. (50) Alexis Harper, Provo, UT — 25:13

7. (58) Kaelani Kirby, Provo, UT — 26:03

8. (77) Amy Hawkes, Provo, UT — 27:34

9. (86) Cassidy Rubalcava, Murray, UT — 28:13

10. (96) Eden Stiles, Salt Lake City, UT — 28:55

11. (108) Kaitlin Richerson, Tulsa, OK — 29:38

12. (109) Lindsay Reyes, South Jordan, UT — 29:39

13. (119) Caitlen Burch, South Jordan, UT — 30:25

14. (122) Hannah Smith, Logan, UT — 30:41

15. (126) Aubrey May, Sandy, UT — 31:05

16. (136) Grace Kinghorn, Millcreek, UT — 31:30

17. (161) Amaya Hahn, Salt Lake City, UT — 32:56

18. (174) Eliza Anderson, Salt Lake City, UT — 34:03

19. (185) Mary Allen, Holladay, UT — 34:42

20. (213) Kailey Hall, Ogden, UT — 36:01

21. (219) Kalea Kirby, Provo, UT — 36:24

22. (227) Lilith Tak, Holladay, UT — 37:23

23. (259) Nicole Clark, Washington Terrace, UT — 39:50

24. (268) Leah Alboucq, Boise, ID — 40:52

25. (273) Kara Lamoreaux, Springville, UT — 41:15

26. (281) Courtney Isaac, Salt Lake City, UT — 42:27

27. (290) Sadie Hammond, Lilburn, GA — 43:28

28. (291) Loren Degraaff, Salt Lake City, UT — 43:44

29. (295) Olivia Alvey, Layton, UT — 44:09

30. (306) Marie Gardner, Salt Lake City, UT — 45:07

31. (316) Amber Kunz, Temple, TX — 45:45

32. (317) Kaitlin Kunz, Temple, TX — 45:49

33. (326) Cecily Black, Salt Lake City, UT — 46:31

34. (367) Aubree Gudgell, West Jordan, UT — 51:07

35. (385) Fatima Robles, Kearns, UT — 53:17

36. (406) Guadalupe Mendoza, West Valley City, UT — 57:01

37. (424) Hailey Hite, Cottonwood Heights, UT — 1:28

38. (440) Grace Hite, Cottonwood Heights, UT — 1:04:22

39. (441) Stephanie Spencer, Syracuse, UT — 1:04:46

Female 25-29

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (23) Abby Lawrence, Murray, UT — 21:00

2. (31) Madeline Wolfenbarger, Stansbury Park, UT — 21:53

3. (65) Hannah Nay, Herriman, UT — 26:47

4. (67) Atzimba Barroso, Salt Lake, UT — 27:02

5. (68) Rachel Lines, Princeton, TX — 27:04

6. (83) Tanisha Reynolds Ottesen, provo, UT — 27:56

7. (97) Jemina Shepherd, South Salt Lake, UT — 29:05

8. (107) Meggie Vincent, Salt Lake City, UT — 29:35

9. (124) Bailey Tukumoeatu, West Valley City, UT — 30:46

10. (125) Whitney Evans, Woods Cross, UT — 30:55

11. (133) Marisa Richards, Murray, UT — 31:25

12. (135) Anna Steffensmeier, Salt Lake City, UT — 31:29

13. (147) Jennifer Hilts, Salt Lake City, UT — 31:52

14. (165) Julie Tang, Taylorsville, UT — 33:18

15. (173) Hailee Wiggins, Riverton, UT — 33:40

16. (179) Estefania Rojas, Lehi, UT — 34:17

17. (187) Maren Cline, North Salt Lake, UT — 34:51

18. (192) Annie Carlile, Tooele, UT — 35:01

19. (201) Isabelle Farias, Murray, UT — 35:31

20. (211) Valentina Douangdara, West Haven, UT — 36:00

21. (214) Mandee Lines, Midvale, UT — 36:01

22. (217) Bailey Mena, Provo, UT — 36:08

23. (224) Marlee Tuai, Arlington, TX — 37:04

24. (235) Rebeka Mukherjee, Midvale, UT — 37:54

25. (294) Annie Gardner, Salt Lake City, UT — 44:07

26. (313) Emily Hilton, Murray, UT — 45:39

27. (322) Cheyanne Carroll, West Jordan, UT — 45:59

28. (323) Dee Taggart, Sandy, UT — 46:07

29. (330) Lydia Lofgren, Salt Lake City, UT — 46:56

30. (336) Alejandra Pardo Montoya, Salt Lake City, UT — 47:37

31. (355) Elizabeth Vanderhoeven, Draper, UT — 49:37

32. (392) Kali Lamoreaux, Springville, UT — 54:22

33. (410) Madison Carp, Salt Lake City, UT — 58:26

34. (443) Jessica Spencer, Syracuse, UT — 1:04:57

35. (451) Katrina Sonntag Nadel, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:10:48

36. (466) Naomi Beijerling, Bluffdale, UT — 1:40:40

Female 30-34

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (6) Kylie Ross, North Ogden, UT — 18:28

2. (19) Aubrie Haymore, Herriman, UT — 20:19

3. (34) Alexandra Price, Loch Hill, MD — 22:04

4. (36) Sarah Christensen, Boulder, CO — 22:20

5. (41) Ashley Lee, Saratoga Springs, UT — 23:41

6. (64) Marcie Calder, Logan, UT — 26:38

7. (76) Diana Mcintosh, North Salt Lake, UT — 27:32

8. (121) Katie Hill, Denver, CO — 30:32

9. (130) Kelsie Oliver, Murray, UT — 31:21

10. (134) Lindsley Miller, Murray, UT — 31:27

11. (141) Natalie Catlett, Farmington, UT — 31:37

12. (146) Karlee Lines, Paradise, UT — 31:50

13. (152) Clarice Oliver, Mexican Hat, UT — 32:07

14. (158) Kristi Malohi, South Jordan, UT — 32:44

15. (183) Alexa Rumery, Salt Lake City, UT — 34:29

16. (184) Alda Garcia, West Valley City, UT — 34:40

17. (194) Rosa Beatie, Saratoga Springs, UT — 35:06

18. (197) Yosmileth Villasmil, lehi, UT — 35:22

19. (198) Anqi Zhao, Salt Lake City, UT — 35:24

20. (216) Leticia Rodriguez, West Valley City, UT — 36:08

21. (218) Candra Young, Clearfield, UT — 36:20

22. (233) Kesaia Vaovasa, Kearns, UT — 37:46

23. (240) Chelsea Cadenas, Riverton, UT — 38:22

24. (252) Britany Pond, Draper, UT — 39:23

25. (274) Paislie Hill, Herriman, UT — 41:18

26. (287) Abbielee Gardner, Taylorsville, UT — 42:56

27. (289) Kimberly Cottrell, Lehi, UT — 43:13

28. (331) Luz Sanchez, Herriman, UT — 47:07

29. (360) Yanira Bayardo, West Jordan, UT — 50:16

30. (364) Ana Ruiz Magana, West Valley City, UT — 50:46

31. (372) Carlie Hoggard, Murray, UT — 52:12

32. (381) Allison Morgan, Salt Lake City, UT — 52:51

33. (386) Alli Badham, Bountiful, UT — 53:42

34. (395) Andriele Madison, South Jordan, UT — 55:25

35. (401) Jessica Lords, Midvale, UT — 56:35

36. (405) Carla Bisamon, West Valley City, UT — 56:52

37. (421) Christine Tuifua, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:15:00

38. (423) Sarah Frisone, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:21:00

39. (429) Merin Cook, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:02:23

40. (435) Kelsey Terrell, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:02:53

41. (449) Prajakta Borwankar, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:08:41

42. (459) Yariksi Duron, Lake Point, UT — 1:13:36

43. (462) Jessica Manu, salt lake city, UT — 1:15:24

44. (463) Bianca Velasquez, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:19:51

45. (465) Emily Remington, Bluffdale, UT — 1:21:49

Female 35-39

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (7) Mary Paul, Syracuse, UT — 18:32

2. (25) Rebecca Johnson, West Bountiful, UT — 21:10

3. (51) Holly Boyd, South Jordan, UT — 25:27

4. (61) Sarah Collins, Millcreek, UT — 26:22

5. (73) Misty Shields, Bluffdale, UT — 27:18

6. (81) Lindsay Lewis, Herriman, UT — 27:46

7. (98) April Mao, Salt Lake City, UT — 29:13

8. (101) Antonella Maldarizzi, American Fork, UT — 29:16

9. (103) Tami Vickrey, Herriman, UT — 29:19

10. (106) Adele Igel, Davis, CA — 29:28

11. (113) Becky Powell, Kaysville, UT — 29:56

12. (162) Melissa Lusty, Sandy, UT — 32:58

13. (167) Tiffany Wayment, Bountiful, UT — 33:27

14. (177) Jennifer Warenski, Tooele, UT — 34:09

15. (205) Kaylee Johnson, American Fork, UT — 35:39

16. (232) Lindsay Vargo, Sandy, UT — 37:41

17. (236) Daleanne Haws, Salt Lake City, UT — 37:59

18. (237) Sarah Cate Phillips, Heber City, UT — 38:09

19. (245) Amy Bonnemort, South Jordan, UT — 38:58

20. (250) Elizabeth Nelson, Delta, UT — 39:09

21. (251) Monica Bauman, Millcreek, UT — 39:18

22. (256) Christina Isom, North Salt Lake, UT — 39:46

23. (260) Chantele Lunt, Draper, UT — 39:50

24. (283) Linda Perez, Bountiful, UT — 42:37

25. (285) Jaimie Phitsnoukanh, Roy, UT — 42:48

26. (303) Rissa Nau, West Valley City, UT — 45:06

27. (308) Mandi Russell, Herriman, UT — 45:17

28. (328) Carrie Foster, South Jordan, UT — 46:42

29. (337) Stephanie St.Thomas, Midvale, UT — 47:37

30. (347) Xee Thao, Roy, UT — 48:44

31. (353) Tiana Pilimai, Kearns, UT — 49:30

32. (358) Vanessa Ahloe, West Valley City, UT — 50:11

33. (361) Amelia Maama, Salt Lake City, UT — 50:23

34. (363) Leilani Pilimai, Magna, UT — 50:37

35. (371) Mileibi Alvarez-Leon, South Jordan, UT — 51:37

36. (374) Keely Harper, West Haven, UT — 52:12

37. (382) Jessica Williams, Kearns, UT — 52:54

38. (384) Cassandra Gowen, Midvale, UT — 53:14

39. (394) Danielle Tvetan, Eagle Mountain, UT — 54:35

40. (398) Laura Averett, West Valley City, UT — 55:51

41. (416) Martha Corona, Herriman, UT — 58:41

42. (422) Katie Mafua, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:19:00

43. (425) Vika Mailei, Eagle Mountain, UT — 1:30:00

44. (427) Jenna Aldrich, Syracuse, UT — 1:37:00

45. (430) Jessica Brooks, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:02:27

46. (431) Latai Tu’Ivai, South Salt Lake, UT — 1:02:34

47. (433) Akanesi Fainu, West Valley City, UT — 1:02:43

48. (456) Ambur Davis, Cedar City, UT — 1:11:53

49. (460) Katie Winder, Spanish Fork, UT — 1:13:37

50. (467) Cheryl Gentillon, Kearns, UT — 1:48:57

51. (468) Kaelissa Hansen, Cottonwood Heights, UT — 1:56:19

Female 40-44

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (55) Andrea Arcos, South Salt Lake, UT — 25:45

2. (69) Amy Bird, Santa Rita, GU — 27:05

3. (72) Sarah Allred, Meridian, ID — 27:11

4. (75) Melissa Lister, South Jordan, UT — 27:24

5. (79) Lara Marquez Barrios, West Jordan, UT — 27:41

6. (84) Nicole Barker, Salt Lake City, UT — 28:04

7. (102) Natalie Watkins, Providence, UT — 29:17

8. (104) Abigail Allen, Salt Lake City, UT — 29:26

9. (123) Sarah Rollins, Centerville, UT — 30:42

10. (128) Stefania Battistini, American Fork, UT — 31:15

11. (129) Rachel Moran, Sandy, UT — 31:21

12. (132) Jen Gapinski, Bluffdale, UT — 31:23

13. (140) Tracey Davies, West Jordan, UT — 31:35

14. (145) Devi Cooper, Farmington, UT — 31:47

15. (172) Lillian Papangkorn, Sandy, UT — 33:37

16. (175) Jill Lash, South Jordan, UT — 34:05

17. (181) Jessica Armstrong, Logan, UT — 34:26

18. (186) Lindsay Hanson, Price, UT — 34:43

19. (190) Jennifer Gaerte, Farmington, UT — 34:56

20. (195) Daena Adame, Salt Lake City, UT — 35:14

21. (199) Tressa Sidibe, Magna, UT — 35:30

22. (208) Beth Kopp, Salt Lake City, UT — 35:51

23. (209) Christie Macavoy, Salt Lake City, UT — 35:52

24. (228) Holly Sutorius, Sandy, UT — 37:32

25. (264) Heidi Perry, Orem, UT — 40:14

26. (265) Sarah Sorensen, North Salt Lake, UT — 40:15

27. (277) Rebecca Evans, Bountiful, UT — 41:45

28. (284) Kellie Madsen, Salt Lake City, UT — 42:41

29. (296) Lea Tame, Kaysville, UT — 44:15

30. (301) Isabel Haro, Bountiful, UT — 45:02

31. (302) Debra Hansen, Layton, UT — 45:05

32. (321) Nicolle Stookey, West Jordan, UT — 45:56

33. (335) Dinora Miranda, North Salt Lake, UT — 47:31

34. (346) Esther Okang, West Jordan, UT — 48:43

35. (349) Annmarie Wilson, Lingle, WY — 49:09

36. (379) Angie Hansen, Murray, UT — 52:26

37. (387) Krystle English, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI — 53:55

38. (389) Wendy Jensen, Thornton, CO — 54:14

39. (400) Laura Bradbury, Bountiful, UT — 56:17

40. (404) Jennifer Linford, Salt Lake City, UT — 56:48

41. (413) Marie Mecham, Vineyard, UT — 58:33

42. (417) Jessica Buckway, Bountiful, UT — 59:26

43. (428) Jamie Hargreaves, Layton, UT — 1:01:24

44. (432) Katalina Takuvaka, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:02:36

45. (436) Kylee Shields, Saratoga Springs, UT — 1:02:54

46. (437) Kate Miller, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:02:55

47. (445) Monica Montoya, West Valley City, UT — 1:05:27

48. (448) Kimberly Trottier, West Jordan, UT — 1:07:28

49. (471) Chelsea Shields, Salt Lake City, UT — 2:02:14

Female 45-49

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (22) Caisa Brown, South Jordan, UT — 20:52

2. (30) Kristyn Mittelstaedt, Herriman, UT — 21:51

3. (53) Magdalena Michalowicz, Millcreek, UT — 25:43

4. (62) Natalie Whitney, Calgary, NA — 26:24

5. (63) Marchelle Elmer, Springville, UT — 26:30

6. (82) Adrianne Benson, Riverton, UT — 27:49

7. (91) Amber Jacin, Salt Lake City, UT — 28:37

8. (94) Amy Anderson, Makawao, HI — 28:53

9. (95) Sharon Gehring, Centerville, UT — 28:53

10. (99) Lisa Clyde, South Jordan, UT — 29:14

11. (115) Rebecca Laws, Millcreek, UT — 29:57

12. (131) Alicia Kruger, Taylorsville, UT — 31:23

13. (142) Kristin Jeffs, Herriman, UT — 31:40

14. (171) Rochelle Richerson, Tulsa, OK — 33:36

15. (180) Christi Higley, Layton, UT — 34:20

16. (204) Diana Bruening, South Jordan, UT — 35:36

17. (210) Megan Comin, Galveston, TX — 35:54

18. (234) Kimberly Fagergren, South Jordan, UT — 37:50

19. (238) Angela Wallentine, Draper, UT — 38:09

20. (278) Sarah Walton, Millcreek, UT — 41:48

21. (293) Ana Nell, Taylorsville, UT — 43:58

22. (299) Yecenia Carrero, Herriman, UT — 44:53

23. (329) Erin Harrison, West Jordan, UT — 46:44

24. (332) Annalissa Rausch, Taylorsville, UT — 47:08

25. (343) Christy Bailey, Roy, UT — 48:39

26. (344) Kim Evinger, Farmington, UT — 48:39

27. (350) Cathilyn Self, Syracuse, UT — 49:11

28. (362) Stephanie Hurst, North Salt Lake, UT — 50:26

29. (375) Rebecca Breinholt, Salt Lake City, UT — 52:19

30. (411) Shanna Wilson, Saint George, UT — 58:29

31. (418) Cumorah Shwe, West Jordan, UT — 59:39

32. (439) Rozalynn Hite, Cottonwood Heights, UT — 1:04:22

33. (457) Gigi Chandler, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:13:32

Female 50-54

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (56) Angela Kotter, Salt Lake City, UT — 25:51

2. (80) Ivonne Orpinel, Stansbury Park, UT — 27:43

3. (92) Noel Taxin, Salt Lake City, UT — 28:40

4. (100) Becky Lamoreaux, Springville, UT — 29:14

5. (271) Karen Perkins, Salt Lake City, UT — 41:06

6. (286) Shauna Anderson, Pleasant Grove, UT — 42:49

7. (297) Kathy Bitner, Draper, UT — 44:23

8. (368) Jeanette Gudgell, West Jordan, UT — 51:07

9. (369) Michelle Jenkins, Holladay, UT — 51:15

10. (370) Laurel Mcconkie, Millcreek, UT — 51:15

11. (376) Christianne Cox, Holladay, UT — 52:19

12. (402) Rebekah Grow, Layton, UT — 56:48

13. (409) Rachel Hammond, Lilburn, GA — 57:39

14. (420) Becky Hurst, West Jordan, UT — 1:09:00

Female 55-59

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (118) Kandi Robertson, South Jordan, UT — 30:07

2. (182) Julianne Griffin, Syracuse, UT — 34:29

3. (196) Debra Juarez, Clearfield, UT — 35:17

4. (231) Alicia Kanegae, West Jordan, UT — 37:41

5. (266) Joy Richards, Ogden, UT — 40:17

6. (267) Cindy Carling, Draper, UT — 40:33

7. (269) Keri Pond, Draper, UT — 40:59

8. (292) Holly Howarth, Holladay, UT — 43:55

9. (338) Dawn Brunner-Hahn, Salt Lake City, UT — 47:53

10. (359) Betsy Vakapuna, West Valley City, UT — 50:14

11. (390) Melanie Vovk, Castaic, CA — 54:15

12. (393) Marilyn Allred, Taylorsville, UT — 54:26

13. (397) Andrea Landeen, Sandy, UT — 55:49

14. (412) Sheri Carp, Salt Lake City, UT — 58:32

15. (426) Cherie Lindsey, Kaysville, UT — 1:00:35

16. (446) Kris Montoya, West Valley City, UT — 1:05:40

17. (458) Nichole Chisholm, Millcreek, UT — 1:13:32

Female 60-64

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (138) Cindy Burian, Tuscaloosa, AL — 31:35

2. (207) Melou Cline, North Salt Lake, UT — 35:48

3. (248) Alta Dustin, Midvale, UT — 39:01

4. (275) Sue Alvey, Layton, UT — 41:19

5. (282) Marie Lane, Salt Lake City, UT — 42:28

6. (288) Valerie Albrechtsen, Farmington, UT — 42:57

7. (310) Cindi Pugmire, Lehi, UT — 45:26

8. (341) Beth Ann Schwarz, Salt Lake City, UT — 48:14

9. (438) Luz Fonseca, North Salt Lake, UT — 1:03:40

10. (444) Connie Spencer, Syracuse, UT — 1:05:05

11. (455) Marianne Thayne, Cedar City, UT — 1:11:21

12. (464) Yasuko Beijerling, Bluffdale, UT — 1:19:55

Female 65-69

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (280) Laurie McNabb, Salt Lake City, UT — 42:07

2. (311) Lois Long, Salt Lake City, UT — 45:26

3. (333) Sue Gowen, Salt lake city, UT — 47:21

4. (348) Elizabeth Armstrong, South Jordan, UT — 48:57

5. (391) Nancy Heaps, Park City, UT — 54:16

6. (396) Joanne Sorensen, Murray, UT — 55:47

7. (408) Ann Mackin, Holladay, UT — 57:12

8. (434) Heidi Shields, Lindon, UT — 1:02:50

Female 70-74

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (163) Mona Davis, Hurricane, UT — 33:12

2. (262) Barbara Hurst, Sandy, UT — 39:54

3. (319) Jocelyn Elsholz, Sandy, UT — 45:55

4. (357) Maria Albanese, Salt Lake City, UT — 50:06

Female 75-79

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (215) Terry Gooch, Bountiful, UT — 36:06

2. (366) Ranae Powell, Bountiful, UT — 50:56

3. (388) Sherrie Gillett, West Bountiful, UT — 54:14

4. (450) Jeanette Sanders, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:09:10

Female 80-89

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (407) Denise Maxwell, Salt Lake City, UT — 57:10

Male Top 3

1. Tayshaun Ogomo, South Jordan, UT — 15:14

2. Jonah Tang, South Jordan, UT — 15:15

3. Jackson Spencer, Syracuse, UT — 15:17

Male Under 12

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (37) Jacob Johnson, West Bountiful, UT — 20:05

2. (82) Henry Shields, Draper, UT — 23:03

3. (83) Matthew Mittelstaedt, Riverton, UT — 23:03

4. (91) Ethan Horne, Farmington, UT — 23:37

5. (120) Spencer Gapinski, Bluffdale, UT — 26:01

6. (125) Sawyer Wayment, Bountiful, UT — 26:25

7. (127) Konner Mittelstaedt, Herriman, UT — 26:33

8. (128) Ethan Mittelstaedt, Riverton, UT — 26:33

9. (130) Liam Mittelstaedt, Riverton, UT — 26:37

10. (131) Brock Lubbers, Cottonwood Heights, UT — 26:37

11. (133) Luke Manwaring, South Jordan, UT — 26:42

12. (138) Owen Tietz, Sandy, UT — 26:57

13. (139) Kassim Sidibe, Magna, UT — 26:58

14. (147) Samuel Powell, Kaysville, UT — 27:30

15. (154) James Shields, Draper, UT — 27:57

16. (155) Zack Lopez, Bountiful, UT — 28:00

17. (157) Jonathan Mcdonald, Sandy, UT — 28:12

18. (164) Jordan Thompson, South Salt Lake, UT — 28:22

19. (174) Seth Mcdonald, Sandy, UT — 28:41

20. (180) Leo Watkins, Providence, UT — 29:14

21. (182) Cael Thompson, South Salt Lake, UT — 29:15

22. (183) Ty Kilgore, Fruit Heights, UT — 29:19

23. (186) Lincoln Tame, Kaysville, UT — 29:27

24. (194) Carter Osborne, South Jordan, UT — 29:50

25. (200) Tate Johnson, West Bountiful, UT — 30:10

26. (203) Miles Riser, Roosevelt, UT — 30:27

27. (208) Thomas Lloyd, Salt Lake City, UT — 30:33

28. (211) Max Riser, Roosevelt, UT — 30:42

29. (225) Kai Barber, Saint George, UT — 31:42

30. (229) Lopeti Hansen, Cottonwood Heights, UT — 31:57

31. (235) Mani Vaovasa, Kearns, UT — 32:26

32. (242) Micah Tietz, Sandy, UT — 32:51

33. (244) Elijah Vaovasa, Kearns, UT — 32:56

34. (247) Daniel Webb, Millcreek, UT — 33:02

35. (263) Coen Tame, Kaysville, UT — 33:50

36. (268) Moses Lyman, Blanding, UT — 34:02

37. (271) Sam Christiansen, Bartlett, TN — 34:18

38. (274) Ezra Armstrong, Logan, UT — 34:26

39. (275) Porter Hanson, Price, UT — 34:33

40. (281) Brandon Mecham, Sandy, UT — 35:23

41. (283) Ollie Powell, Kaysville, UT — 35:25

42. (286) Herschel Torres, North Salt Lake, UT — 35:40

43. (287) Caleb Kopp, Salt Lake City, UT — 35:47

44. (289) Hudson Macavoy, Salt Lake City, UT — 35:51

45. (292) Addison Watkins, Lincoln University, PA — 35:56

46. (297) Porter Bell, Plain City, UT — 36:32

47. (310) Bruce Phillips, Heber City, UT — 37:40

48. (317) Gus Powell, Kaysville, UT — 38:21

49. (328) Dash Lunt, Draper, UT — 39:52

50. (334) Kolson Bitner, Draper, UT — 40:32

51. (335) Monson Mecham, Vineyard, UT — 40:37

52. (357) Agavaa Ulugia, West Valley City, UT — 44:10

53. (358) Tanielu Ulugia, West Valley City, UT — 44:11

54. (359) Neo Foo, Sandy, UT — 44:32

55. (360) Zarek De La Pena, Herriman, UT — 44:38

56. (366) Peter Landeen, Layton, UT — 45:27

57. (373) Corbin Bonnemort, South Jordan, UT — 46:52

58. (375) Alton Mchale, Sandy, UT — 47:35

59. (378) Nixon Shields, Bluffdale, UT — 47:47

60. (382) Matthew Cameron, Taylorsville, UT — 48:45

61. (389) Jackson Allred, Meridian, ID — 49:40

62. (392) Tanner Hall, Kaysville, UT — 50:29

63. (393) Gus Buckway, Bountiful, UT — 50:36

64. (396) Levi Hall, Kaysville, UT — 51:30

65. (397) Kasden Harper, West Haven, UT — 51:45

66. (399) Andrew Averett, West Valley City, UT — 52:11

67. (401) Dave Grant, Millcreek, UT — 52:56

68. (410) Calvin Landeen, Layton, UT — 55:20

69. (412) Taylor Madison, South Jordan, UT — 55:23

70. (422) Spencer Wilson, Saint George, UT — 58:30

71. (423) Tim Grant, Millcreek, UT — 58:39

72. (426) Carter Webb, Millcreek, UT — 59:32

73. (434) Joshua Spencer, Syracuse, UT — 1:04:55

74. (437) King Tuipulotu, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:10:29

75. (439) Jaxon Davis, Parowan, UT — 1:11:19

76. (440) Maddox Davis, Parowan, UT — 1:11:21

77. (443) Lt Tuipulotu, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:15:26

Male 12-14

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (20) Jacob Dehaan, Herriman, UT — 17:27

2. (23) Graham Edwards, Eagle Mountain, UT — 17:47

3. (26) Jeremiah Sorensen, Herriman, UT — 17:59

4. (32) Benson Woolf, South Jordan, UT — 19:32

5. (39) Elliot Johns, West Jordan, UT — 20:14

6. (40) Xavier Fowler, Farmington, UT — 20:19

7. (45) Parker Kellogg, Salt Lake City, UT — 20:41

8. (47) Spencer Draper, Saint George, UT — 20:44

9. (49) Beck Brown, South Jordan, UT — 20:50

10. (50) Ian Duncan, Herriman, UT — 20:58

11. (56) Mason Hadlock, Riverton, UT — 21:23

12. (58) Greyson Beebe, Herriman, UT — 21:31

13. (59) Dioma Sidibe, Magna, UT — 21:38

14. (64) Nathaniel Tyler, Herriman, UT — 21:54

15. (70) Jacob Gehring, Centerville, UT — 22:28

16. (71) Ismael Sidibe, Magna, UT — 22:34

17. (79) Hunter Allred, Meridian, ID — 22:59

18. (86) Parker Gaerte, Farmington, UT — 23:16

19. (87) Cortland Hansen, Murray, UT — 23:19

20. (99) Crossley Clark, Grantsville, UT — 24:36

21. (100) Rafael Duran, West Jordan, UT — 24:40

22. (101) Ahmad Harb, South Jordan, UT — 24:40

23. (102) Jude Owen, Millcreek, UT — 24:40

24. (115) Ben Addams, Salt Lake City, UT — 25:41

25. (116) Joe Lopez, Bountiful, UT — 25:41

26. (118) Wyatt Owen, Millcreek, UT — 25:53

27. (122) Jenna Bird, Santa Rita, GU — 26:19

28. (140) Lucas Troncoso, South Salt Lake, UT — 27:03

29. (151) Henrie Lewis, Herriman, UT — 27:43

30. (152) Beckham Brown, Saratoga Springs, UT — 27:48

31. (153) Coleman Hurst, Sandy, UT — 27:48

32. (160) Skyler Tietz, Sandy, UT — 28:13

33. (176) Benjamin Yoho, Salt Lake City, UT — 28:58

34. (191) Stockton Hansen, Murray, UT — 29:41

35. (204) Ethan Houskeeper, Salt Lake City, UT — 30:29

36. (207) Cashe Barber, Saint George, UT — 30:32

37. (209) Wyatt Vickrey, Herriman, UT — 30:37

38. (213) Grayson Oneal, Eagle Mountain, UT — 30:43

39. (217) Treagan Brown, Saratoga Springs, UT — 31:09

40. (218) Tucker Hanson, Price, UT — 31:11

41. (219) Cody Hall, Kaysville, UT — 31:12

42. (223) Isaac Houskeeper, Salt Lake City, UT — 31:29

43. (237) Crew Ash, South Jordan, UT — 32:29

44. (248) David Webb, Millcreek, UT — 33:03

45. (253) Gabriel Stowell, Sandy, UT — 33:17

46. (264) Winston Papangkorn, Sandy, UT — 33:51

47. (266) Steven Webb, Millcreek, UT — 33:57

48. (273) Max Bruening, South Jordan, UT — 34:21

49. (276) Spencer Foster, South Jordan, UT — 34:44

50. (278) Logan Harman, Millcreek, UT — 34:57

51. (290) Finn Powell, Kaysville, UT — 35:54

52. (296) Brennan Gudgell, West Jordan, UT — 36:12

53. (299) Tafiti Ulugia, West Valley City, UT — 36:36

54. (314) Grant Fagergren, South Jordan, UT — 37:50

55. (320) Charles Madison, South Jordan, UT — 38:49

56. (323) Benjamin Nelson, Delta, UT — 39:08

57. (324) Tate Lubbers, Cottonwood Heights, UT — 39:16

58. (333) Grady Hoggan, Draper, UT — 40:19

59. (346) Xander Perez, Bountiful, UT — 42:14

60. (356) Felengi Nau, West Valley City, UT — 44:09

61. (384) Evan Jensen, Thornton, CO — 48:56

62. (388) Spencer Linford, Salt Lake City, UT — 49:40

63. (390) Ty Tvetan, Eagle Mountain, UT — 50:02

64. (420) Ben Grant, Millcreek, UT — 58:19

65. (421) Damon Mecham, Vineyard, UT — 58:20

66. (445) Aiden Ruvalcaba, South Jordan, UT — 6:43:43

Male 15-18

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (1) Tayshaun Ogomo, South Jordan, UT — 15:14

2. (2) Jonah Tang, South Jordan, UT — 15:15

3. (3) Jackson Spencer, Syracuse, UT — 15:17

4. (4) Cooper Tripp, Lehi, UT — 15:24

5. (5) Micah Tang, South Jordan, UT — 15:25

6. (6) Noah Manwaring, South Jordan, UT — 15:29

7. (7) Benjamin Jensen, Meridian, ID — 15:45

8. (8) Hayden Hooper, Bountiful, UT — 15:54

9. (9) Eli Jarvis, South Jordan, UT — 15:56

10. (10) Bryce Runnells, Herriman, UT — 16:08

11. (11) Mckay Steadman, Herriman, UT — 16:11

12. (13) Adam Wardle, Herriman, UT — 16:41

13. (14) Caleb Brown, Herriman, UT — 16:43

14. (15) Parker Monsivais, South Jordan, UT — 16:58

15. (17) Jaxon Woolf, South Jordan, UT — 17:02

16. (18) Ty Lubbers, Cottonwood Heights, UT — 17:22

17. (19) Jordan Greensides, South Jordan, UT — 17:24

18. (21) Eli Wardle, Herriman, UT — 17:27

19. (22) Camron Johnson, South Jordan, UT — 17:38

20. (24) Gage Mcfarlane, South Jordan, UT — 17:49

21. (25) Thomas Gudgell, West Jordan, UT — 17:49

22. (31) Will Fowler, Farmington, UT — 19:13

23. (34) Spencer Shields, Draper, UT — 19:35

24. (35) Kal-El Beus, South Jordan, UT — 19:56

25. (36) Brody Jorgensen, Palmer, AK — 19:58

26. (38) Connor Clyde, South Jordan, UT — 20:06

27. (43) Asher Jones, American Fork, UT — 20:26

28. (44) Cory D’Orlando, Herriman, UT — 20:28

29. (55) Tyson Vickrey, Herriman, UT — 21:22

30. (60) Morgan Teggins, Grantsville, UT — 21:39

31. (61) Zeke Anderson, Riverton, UT — 21:43

32. (63) Mckensie Bowen, Herriman, UT — 21:50

33. (68) Ben Firszt, Salt Lake City, UT — 22:19

34. (72) Davis Bullock, South Jordan, UT — 22:35

35. (75) Levi Richerson, Tulsa, OK — 22:44

36. (77) Ty Jeppsen, South Jordan, UT — 22:48

37. (78) Boo Howarth, Holladay, UT — 22:48

38. (81) Nathan Lamoreaux, Springville, UT — 23:01

39. (93) Treyton Hansen, Murray, UT — 23:52

40. (95) Croy Fagergren, South Jordan, UT — 23:56

41. (98) Sashwath Narayanan, South Jordan, UT — 24:36

42. (103) Grant Brady, Sandy, UT — 24:47

43. (105) Weston Wright, Kearns, UT — 25:05

44. (123) Jackson Hurst, Sandy, UT — 26:19

45. (126) Hudson Addams, Salt Lake City, UT — 26:31

46. (135) Robert Richerson, Tulsa, OK — 26:50

47. (137) Bennett Hurst, Sandy, UT — 26:55

48. (142) Aiden Allred, Sandy, UT — 27:09

49. (199) Benson Foster, South Jordan, UT — 30:09

50. (238) Brewster Madison, South Jordan, UT — 32:37

51. (252) Joseph Stowell, Sandy, UT — 33:17

52. (300) Isaac Cline, North Salt Lake, UT — 36:44

53. (406) Carter Jensen, Thornton, CO — 54:24

Male 19-24

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (30) Jordon Mares, Taylorsville, UT — 18:57

2. (46) Samuel Gehring, Centerville, UT — 20:43

3. (53) Craig Rees, Salt Lake City, UT — 21:15

4. (62) Merek Helmer, TEMPLE, TX — 21:48

5. (66) David Cruz, Murray, UT — 22:14

6. (69) Braden Cooper, Farmington, UT — 22:20

7. (80) Aden Pace, Herriman, UT — 22:59

8. (90) Asael Horne, Farmington, UT — 23:35

9. (96) Calvin Hammond, Lilburn, GA — 24:10

10. (112) Micah Anderson, Salt Lake City, UT — 25:35

11. (117) Caleb Hammond, Lilburn, GA — 25:51

12. (119) Oscar Madison, South Jordan, UT — 25:59

13. (121) William Breinholt, Salt Lake City, UT — 26:14

14. (148) Ty Hawkes, Provo, UT — 27:33

15. (149) Ender Bailey, Salt Lake City, UT — 27:35

16. (156) Jackson Higley, Salt Lake City, UT — 28:11

17. (165) Hayden Hahn, South Salt Lake, UT — 28:25

18. (168) Matthew Jordan, Salt Lake City, UT — 28:32

19. (171) Thomas Stiles, Salt Lake City, UT — 28:40

20. (172) Justin Saylor, Durango, CO — 28:41

21. (177) Jackson Bond, Riverton, UT — 29:02

22. (210) Bronson Smith, Logan, UT — 30:40

23. (216) Gardner Folau, Salt Lake City, UT — 31:07

24. (228) Zachary Ledford, Salt Lake City, UT — 31:52

25. (316) Gabriel Jarrard, South Jordan, UT — 38:20

26. (325) Preston Miller, Cottonwood Heights, UT — 39:37

27. (337) Daniel Manning, Provo, UT — 41:11

28. (339) Hailey Mills, Murray, UT — 41:19

29. (342) Derrick Johnson, Boise, ID — 41:25

30. (351) Aj Montes, Salt Lake City, UT — 43:44

31. (364) Ben Lamoreaux, Springville, UT — 45:08

32. (394) Logan Hurst, West Jordan, UT — 50:52

33. (419) Parker Hurst, West Jordan, UT — 58:13

34. (444) Gavin Mckim, Draper, UT — 1:55:13

Male 25-29

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (12) Thomas Pickford, Orem, UT — 16:17

2. (57) Aidan Irish, Salt Lake City, UT — 21:27

3. (104) Anderson Ramirez, Salt Lake City, UT — 25:04

4. (110) Johnson Huynh, West Valley City, UT — 25:22

5. (134) Tyler Edman, Syracuse, UT — 26:43

6. (150) Daniel Pradera, Salt Lake City, UT — 27:37

7. (162) Tanner Fackrell, Salt Lake City, UT — 28:20

8. (167) Ricardo Becerra, Fruit Heights, UT — 28:29

9. (169) Cj Alonzo, Salt Lake City, UT — 28:38

10. (193) Austin Kelley, west valley city, UT — 29:48

11. (215) Jordan Olson, Midvale, UT — 30:53

12. (234) Jonah Taylor, Kaysville, UT — 32:17

13. (236) Chandler Allen, Kaysville, UT — 32:29

14. (241) Andrew Billings, West Haven, UT — 32:47

15. (260) Alexander Johnson, Riverton, UT — 33:39

16. (272) Juan Ruiz, Lehi, UT — 34:20

17. (282) Javier Linero, eagle mountain, UT — 35:23

18. (284) Diogo Magalhaes, Murray, UT — 35:31

19. (304) Jasmine Lyon, West Valley City, UT — 37:12

20. (306) Ben Malohi, West Valley City, UT — 37:14

21. (353) Alisack Phat, West Jordan, UT — 43:58

22. (368) Lance Hilton, Murray, UT — 45:36

23. (371) Sam Taggart, Sandy, UT — 46:05

24. (404) Tryston Simek, Bismarck, ND — 53:45

Male 30-34

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (16) Josh Pugel, South Jordan, UT — 17:00

2. (109) Tyler Mcintosh, North Salt Lake, UT — 25:17

3. (129) Lorin Mittelstaedt, Riverton, UT — 26:37

4. (144) Dennis Gonzalez, Lehi, UT — 27:16

5. (190) Jon Madison, South Jordan, UT — 29:40

6. (197) Bryce Genther, Paradise, UT — 29:55

7. (243) Andrew Vaovasa, Kearns, UT — 32:56

8. (245) Cal Cazier, Salt Lake City, UT — 32:56

9. (259) Ty Johnson, Riverton, UT — 33:38

10. (277) Kyle Beatie, Saratoga Springs, UT — 34:48

11. (291) Tanner Watkins, Lincoln University, PA — 35:54

12. (293) Andre Harris, Salt Lake City, UT — 35:56

13. (294) Will Anderl, Midvale, UT — 35:59

14. (295) Nick Mena, Provo, UT — 36:08

15. (298) Matthew Bell, Plain City, UT — 36:32

16. (305) Stephen Dona, Salt Lake City, UT — 37:13

17. (315) John Gardner, Honeyville, UT — 38:12

18. (347) Daru Taumua, Bountiful, UT — 42:29

19. (361) Juan De La Pena, West Valley, UT — 44:43

20. (362) Viavia Manuma, Kearns, UT — 44:53

21. (365) Eric Mena, Saratoga Springs, UT — 45:12

22. (367) Spencer Landeen, Layton, UT — 45:28

23. (381) Jordan Fields, Eagle Mountain, UT — 48:36

24. (428) Katherine Morrell, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:02:23

25. (441) Parker Mortensen, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:13:59

Male 35-39

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (29) Chad Farnes, Salt Lake City, UT — 18:25

2. (33) Brian Bernardo, Millcreek, UT — 19:34

3. (41) Justin Gallegos, South Jordan, UT — 20:22

4. (42) Jonatan Diaz, Saratoga Springs, UT — 20:24

5. (65) Jared Bray, Provo, UT — 22:10

6. (73) Sebastian Taco, Magna, UT — 22:38

7. (89) David Reece, South Jordan, UT — 23:32

8. (92) Daniel Zimmerman, Stansbury Park, UT — 23:38

9. (107) Kade Haviland, Bountiful, UT — 25:11

10. (141) Troy Georgell, Eagle Mountain, UT — 27:07

11. (175) Myron Woodruff, Santaquin, UT — 28:52

12. (184) Peter Valentine, Midvale, UT — 29:20

13. (195) Bryce Osborne, South Jordan, UT — 29:51

14. (206) David Bauman, Salt Lake City, UT — 30:30

15. (249) Anyha Garcia, South Jordan, UT — 33:11

16. (256) Manuel Zamora, Salt Lake City, UT — 33:22

17. (258) Timmy Phomsouvanh, Roy, UT — 33:33

18. (269) Dave Burfitt, Taylorsville, UT — 34:07

19. (270) Jason Garcia, South Jordan, UT — 34:14

20. (312) Stevenson Mack, West Jordan, UT — 37:43

21. (313) Josh Hoggard, Murray, UT — 37:48

22. (318) Lance Powell, Kaysville, UT — 38:21

23. (322) Peter Sorensen, North Salt Lake, UT — 39:01

24. (327) Michael Lunt, Draper, UT — 39:51

25. (343) Junior Roberts, Highland, UT — 41:49

26. (344) Mclean Paul, Syracuse, UT — 41:49

27. (345) Mark Roberts, Salt Lake City, UT — 41:50

28. (352) Andy Phitsnoukanh, Roy, UT — 43:58

29. (370) Omar Rosales, West Jordan, UT — 45:56

30. (395) Josh Buckway, Bountiful, UT — 51:04

31. (400) Mario Gonzalez, West Valley City, UT — 52:33

32. (415) Alex Perez, Bountiful, UT — 57:13

33. (430) Kali Masiva, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:02:43

34. (431) Simione Fili Tongi, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:02:54

Male 40-44

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (27) Tim Jacobsen, Salt Lake City, UT — 18:07

2. (54) Miki Romero, Salt Lake City, UT — 21:16

3. (74) Joshua Coffey, Magna, UT — 22:42

4. (76) Rafe Thompson, South Salt Lake, UT — 22:46

5. (85) Daniel Foster, South Jordan, UT — 23:13

6. (88) Joshua Walch, Grantsville, UT — 23:27

7. (94) Clint Tyler, Herriman, UT — 23:53

8. (124) Edmund Foo, Sandy, UT — 26:19

9. (143) Richard Allred, Meridian, ID — 27:12

10. (161) David Owen, Millcreek, UT — 28:14

11. (163) Curtis Gapinski, Bluffdale, UT — 28:22

12. (173) Clayton Mcdonald, Sandy, UT — 28:41

13. (181) Rex Watkins, Providence, UT — 29:15

14. (196) Mark Nielson, Taylorsville, UT — 29:51

15. (227) Landon Allred, Sandy, UT — 31:52

16. (230) Aaron Gabbart, Holladay, UT — 31:58

17. (231) Jonathan Brown, Holladay, UT — 32:07

18. (239) Curtis Ash, South Jordan, UT — 32:42

19. (309) Richard Hurst, Sandy, UT — 37:19

20. (319) Wade Wright, Kearns, UT — 38:42

21. (321) David Bonnemort, South Jordan, UT — 38:59

22. (379) Jon Shields, Bluffdale, UT — 47:47

23. (398) Clark Harper, West Haven, UT — 51:47

24. (407) Kevin Tvetan, Eagle Mountain, UT — 54:33

25. (424) Jon Grant, Millcreek, UT — 58:40

26. (429) Michael Mailei, Midvale, UT — 1:02:41

Male 45-49

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (28) Michael Sackley, Payson, UT — 18:14

2. (67) Ari Bruening, South Jordan, UT — 22:17

3. (106) Seth Ure, Bountiful, UT — 25:10

4. (111) Justin Barker, Salt Lake City, UT — 25:23

5. (145) Jeremy Humes, Price, UT — 27:16

6. (146) Joseph Mittelstaedt, Herriman, UT — 27:27

7. (158) Matthew Holbrook, Salt Lake City, UT — 28:13

8. (159) Jason Cram, Layton, UT — 28:13

9. (178) Michael Miller, Cottonwood Heights, UT — 29:09

10. (185) Jake Kilgore, Fruit Heights, UT — 29:22

11. (222) Ryan Hanson, Price, UT — 31:27

12. (226) Matthew Lawrence, Kaysville, UT — 31:51

13. (232) Taylor Anderson, Pleasant Grove, UT — 32:13

14. (255) David Barney, Mission Viejo, CA — 33:20

15. (265) Stewart Yazzie, Eagle Mountain, UT — 33:56

16. (336) Anthon Mecham, Vineyard, UT — 40:43

17. (363) Baltazar Magana, Bountiful, UT — 45:01

18. (369) Lance Kunz, TEMPLE, TX — 45:48

19. (374) Nick Howell, Salt Lake City, UT — 46:58

20. (383) Chris Taber, Taylorsville, UT — 48:47

21. (385) Shalei Valentine, Kaysville, UT — 49:11

22. (402) Matt Manwaring, South Jordan, UT — 53:08

23. (409) Jason Mendenhall, Chubbuck, ID — 54:44

24. (433) Allison Dickson, Montezuma Creek, UT — 1:03:48

Male 50-54

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (48) Evan Johnson, South Jordan, UT — 20:47

2. (52) Sam Brown, Herriman, UT — 21:12

3. (97) Mike Scharman, Salt Lake City, UT — 24:16

4. (113) Steve Burian, Tuscaloosa, AL — 25:38

5. (114) Lee Addams, Salt Lake City, UT — 25:39

6. (132) Boan Rubalcava, Murray, UT — 26:38

7. (166) Brooks Brady, Sandy, UT — 28:25

8. (187) Evan Mitchell, Farmington, UT — 29:27

9. (201) David Pond, Draper, UT — 30:13

10. (224) Michael Mecham, Lehi, UT — 31:35

11. (251) Robert Howarth, Holladay, UT — 33:16

12. (257) Clint Zundel, South Jordan, UT — 33:23

13. (262) Daniel Orenstein, Park City, UT — 33:47

14. (267) David Cook, Salt Lake City, UT — 34:01

15. (326) Mark Lamoreaux, Springville, UT — 39:49

16. (338) Eli Mills, Murray, UT — 41:18

17. (386) Clint Burfitt, Taylorsville, UT — 49:22

18. (387) Nate Mecham, Sandy, UT — 49:33

19. (413) Jerrald Richerson, Tulsa, OK — 56:16

20. (417) Jeffery Ladle, South Jordan, UT — 57:28

21. (418) Matt Hammond, Lilburn, GA — 57:38

22. (447) Robert Boulds, Murray, UT — 6:46:28

Male 55-59

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (51) Scott Watko, South Jordan, UT — 21:05

2. (84) Mark Harris, Salt Lake City, UT — 23:09

3. (108) Gordon Wright, Salt Lake City, UT — 25:15

4. (136) Troy Robertson, South Jordan, UT — 26:51

5. (170) Peter Breinholt, Salt Lake City, UT — 28:39

6. (189) Thomas Boud, South Jordan, UT — 29:37

7. (192) Jose Juarez, Clearfield, UT — 29:43

8. (220) Ken Bitner, Draper, UT — 31:15

9. (233) J. D. Taylor, Kaysville, UT — 32:15

10. (240) Marcos Duran, Midvale, UT — 32:46

11. (261) Jon Debry, Millcreek, UT — 33:45

12. (280) Eric Hall, Glendora, CA — 35:01

13. (285) Brian Beebe, Herriman, UT — 35:35

14. (329) Howard Brady, Shoreline, WA — 39:53

15. (376) Michael Cowley, Draper, UT — 47:39

16. (427) Stephen Lindsey, Kaysville, UT — 1:00:38

17. (438) Gregory Beijerling, Bluffdale, UT — 1:10:44

Male 60-64

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (188) Troy Riet, Sandy, UT — 29:27

2. (205) Richard Holt, Lehi, UT — 30:29

3. (212) Brian Milne, Salt Lake City, UT — 30:43

4. (221) Brian Folsom, Saratoga Springs, UT — 31:20

5. (279) Matthew Unker, South Jordan, UT — 35:00

6. (288) Brad Bell, Layton, UT — 35:48

7. (331) Andrew Pullens, Sandy, UT — 40:01

8. (348) David Griffin, Syracuse, UT — 42:39

9. (349) Will Mapa, Taylorsville, UT — 42:56

10. (354) Ted Hunter, North Ogden, UT — 44:07

11. (411) Richard Montoya, West Valley City, UT — 55:21

12. (425) Nic Frisone, Salt Lake City, UT — 59:00

13. (432) Jose Fonseca, North Salt Lake, UT — 1:03:39

14. (435) Tracy And Trottier, Land O Lakes, FL — 1:08:14

Male 65-69

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (179) Douglas Barker, Murray, UT — 29:09

2. (198) Martin Schwarz, Salt Lake City, UT — 30:07

3. (302) Gary Hunter, Simpsonville, SC — 36:57

4. (311) Richard Lichtenberger, Reva, VA — 37:42

5. (330) Francisco Castro, Hesperia, CA — 39:57

6. (332) Doug Miner, Mesa, AZ — 40:09

7. (340) Rich Hillyard, Orem, UT — 41:20

8. (341) Ralph Dellapiana, Millcreek, UT — 41:22

9. (405) Gary Beckstrand, Salt Lake City, UT — 53:46

10. (414) Steve Andrus, Salt Lake City, UT — 57:13

11. (416) Clinton Long, Salt Lake City, UT — 57:26

12. (442) Sione Ika, Bountiful, UT — 1:15:16

Male 70-74

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (214) David Hillyard, Millcreek, UT — 30:51

2. (246) Randall Wilkes, Orem, UT — 33:00

3. (250) Stephen Wight, Herriman, UT — 33:16

4. (301) Robert Vigil, West Valley City, UT — 36:53

5. (307) Eric Evans, Salt Lake City, UT — 37:17

6. (372) Jon Carlson, Sandy, UT — 46:30

7. (380) Sean Mcnabb, Salt Lake City, UT — 48:12

8. (391) Peter Engar, Millcreek, UT — 50:07

9. (403) Russell Cline, North Salt Lake, UT — 53:24

10. (408) Kenyon Hart, Pocatello, ID — 54:38

Male 75-79

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (202) Emanuel Kournianos, Murray, UT — 30:15

2. (254) Brent Scharman, Holladay, UT — 33:18

3. (303) Gary Ladle, Lehi, UT — 37:06

4. (350) Russell Hakes, Kaysville, UT — 43:02

5. (377) David Mecham, Sandy, UT — 47:41

6. (446) Aj Smith, Salt Lake City, UT — 6:43:47

Male 80-89

Place (Overall) Name, City — Time

1. (308) Ronald Warren, West Jordan, UT — 37:18

2. (355) Rolf Sternglanz, Stony Brook, NY — 44:08

3. (436) Fred Palmer, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:09:09

