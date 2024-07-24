Deseret News 2024 women’s 5K results
Female Top 3
1. Morgan Jensen, Salt Lake City, UT — 16:51
2. Adria Favero, Holladay, UT — 17:32
3. Addi Bruening, South Jordan, UT — 18:02
Female Under 12
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (38) Bethany Mittelstaedt, Herriman, UT — 22:37
2. (40) Mia Favero, Holladay, UT — 23:00
3. (59) Sophia Pixton, Sandy, UT — 26:06
4. (74) Elise Allen, Salt Lake City, UT — 27:19
5. (78) Aisata Sidibe, Magna, UT — 27:36
6. (93) Hayley Mittelstaedt, Herriman, UT — 28:52
7. (105) Mia Allen, Salt Lake City, UT — 29:26
8. (143) Hannah Gabbart, Holladay, UT — 31:42
9. (144) Mary Gabbart, Holladay, UT — 31:43
10. (149) Kathryn Allred, Sandy, UT — 31:55
11. (154) Lauren Brown, Holladay, UT — 32:08
12. (157) Quinn Adkinson, Saratoga Springs, UT — 32:36
13. (168) Ruby Ash, Murray, UT — 33:27
14. (176) Abigail Lash, South Jordan, UT — 34:08
15. (202) Kira Bruening, South Jordan, UT — 35:32
16. (221) Amarett Ahloe, West Valley City, UT — 36:32
17. (225) Rosie Hurst, Sandy, UT — 37:18
18. (226) Caitlyn Armstrong, Logan, UT — 37:21
19. (230) Aalayah Vaovasa, Kearns, UT — 37:39
20. (241) Clara Wright, Kearns, UT — 38:42
21. (244) Lucy Sorensen, North Salt Lake, UT — 38:58
22. (246) Brooklyn Bonnemort, South Jordan, UT — 38:59
23. (247) Edith Sorensen, North Salt Lake, UT — 39:00
24. (253) Cecelia Sorensen, North Salt Lake, UT — 39:30
25. (254) Arrow Walker, West Jordan, UT — 39:40
26. (257) Capri Lunt, Draper, UT — 39:48
27. (258) Coco Lunt, Draper, UT — 39:49
28. (263) Ellie Grow, Layton, UT — 40:03
29. (272) Amelia Evans, Bountiful, UT — 41:11
30. (312) Eliza Landeen, Layton, UT — 45:27
31. (314) Rue Hilton, Murray, UT — 45:40
32. (315) Hannah Bauman, Millcreek, UT — 45:40
33. (318) Reese Tvetan, Eagle Mountain, UT — 45:52
34. (320) Rosie Taggart, Sandy, UT — 45:56
35. (324) Ellie Taggart, Sandy, UT — 46:15
36. (325) Nora Taggart, Sandy, UT — 46:20
37. (327) Amy Foster, South Jordan, UT — 46:37
38. (334) Ellie Hoggan, Draper, UT — 47:23
39. (339) Rosalie Cannon, Bluffdale, UT — 48:05
40. (340) Juliette Cannon, Bluffdale, UT — 48:13
41. (345) Brooklynn Phitsnoukanh, Roy, UT — 48:40
42. (351) Brinley Hoggard, Murray, UT — 49:23
43. (352) Quincee Hall, Kaysville, UT — 49:23
44. (354) Audrey Linford, Salt Lake City, UT — 49:37
45. (356) Kloe Hall, Kaysville, UT — 49:38
46. (365) Anika Buckway, Bountiful, UT — 50:51
47. (373) Tessa Hoggard, Murray, UT — 52:12
48. (380) Mckenzie Hansen, Murray, UT — 52:27
49. (403) Hattie Linford, Salt Lake City, UT — 56:48
50. (414) Meg Grant, Millcreek, UT — 58:34
51. (415) Sophie Mecham, Vineyard, UT — 58:37
52. (419) Sabra Shwe, West Jordan, UT — 59:40
53. (447) Violet Trottier, West Jordan, UT — 1:07:25
54. (453) Tessa Davis, Parowan, UT — 1:11:21
55. (461) Sppring Tuipulotu, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:15:02
56. (469) Reagan Tvetan, Eagle Mountain, UT — 2:01:27
Female 12-14
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (16) Sophie Smith, Eagle Mountain, UT — 20:08
2. (17) Sawyer Peterson, South Jordan, UT — 20:10
3. (18) Madison Smith, Eagle Mountain, UT — 20:14
4. (20) Autumn Wardle, Herriman, UT — 20:20
5. (24) Ella Goodman, Sandy, UT — 21:05
6. (27) Khloe Pixton, Sandy, UT — 21:30
7. (28) Nora Goodman, Sandy, UT — 21:39
8. (32) Emmy Favero, Holladay, UT — 21:58
9. (37) Brynlee Astle, Provo, UT — 22:33
10. (39) Lucy Bird, Santa Rita, GU — 22:40
11. (42) Lydia Johnson, West Bountiful, UT — 23:49
12. (45) Mia Gabbart, Holladay, UT — 24:14
13. (47) Rose Ure, Bountiful, UT — 24:39
14. (48) Klaryssa Lemery, Boblingen, NA — 25:04
15. (52) Alayna Armstrong, Logan, UT — 25:42
16. (54) C Hadfield, Erda, UT — 25:43
17. (57) Natalie Wardle, Herriman, UT — 25:56
18. (66) Lydia Owen, Millcreek, UT — 26:54
19. (70) Mindy Mitchell, West Bountiful, UT — 27:10
20. (87) Mariama Sidibe, Magna, UT — 28:19
21. (88) Eva Brown, Holladay, UT — 28:19
22. (89) Lyla Ash, Murray, UT — 28:30
23. (90) Sayde Alboucq, Rigby, ID — 28:35
24. (111) Campbell Gehring, Centerville, UT — 29:55
25. (120) Allison Bauman, Millcreek, UT — 30:30
26. (137) Zina Perez, Bountiful, UT — 31:35
27. (139) Lacie Jeffs, Herriman, UT — 31:35
28. (148) Annie Gabbart, Holladay, UT — 31:53
29. (153) Liya Kilgore, Fruit Heights, UT — 32:07
30. (159) Nairi Perez, Bountiful, UT — 32:44
31. (166) Elizabeth Allred, Sandy, UT — 33:19
32. (178) Ruth Snow, Millcreek, UT — 34:13
33. (188) Olivia Williams, FPO, U. — 34:54
34. (189) Macy Williams, FPO, U. — 34:56
35. (191) Luciana Diaz, Layton, UT — 34:57
36. (193) Elsie Nelson, Layton, UT — 35:01
37. (203) Liberty Hammond, Lilburn, GA — 35:36
38. (206) Brooklyn Gapinski, Bluffdale, UT — 35:46
39. (212) Kamryn Hall, Kaysville, UT — 36:01
40. (220) Daniela Rivas Hernandez, Herriman, UT — 36:28
41. (223) Lilly Evans, Bountiful, UT — 37:02
42. (229) Charlee Wright, Kearns, UT — 37:34
43. (239) Charlotte Holbrook, Salt Lake City, UT — 38:14
44. (242) Sunny Shields, Bluffdale, UT — 38:52
45. (243) Aliyah Cannon, Bluffdale, UT — 38:52
46. (255) Lillee Hair, West Jordan, UT — 39:41
47. (261) Veronica Mecham, Sandy, UT — 39:51
48. (276) Kierra Bitner, Draper, UT — 41:28
49. (279) Sadie Walton, Millcreek, UT — 41:49
50. (300) Dani Mahomet, Herriman, UT — 44:57
51. (304) Amelia Gardner, Salt Lake City, UT — 45:07
52. (307) Malofou Ulugia, West Valley City, UT — 45:09
53. (309) Anastasia Nell, Taylorsville, UT — 45:23
54. (342) Shelbie Hall, Kaysville, UT — 48:37
55. (377) Nancyjane Breinholt, Salt Lake City, UT — 52:19
56. (378) Ashley Grow, Layton, UT — 52:22
57. (383) Anna Manwaring, South Jordan, UT — 53:07
58. (454) Kinsley Davis, Parowan, UT — 1:11:21
59. (470) Eden Strayer, Salt Lake City, UT — 2:02:14
Female 15-18
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (2) Adria Favero, Holladay, UT — 17:32
2. (4) Maci Woolf, South Jordan, UT — 18:18
3. (5) Claire Hoenes, South Jordan, UT — 18:23
4. (8) Breelyssa Leeper, South Jordan, UT — 18:32
5. (9) Tatum Flach, Park City, UT — 18:34
6. (11) Alayna Wardle, Herriman, UT — 18:48
7. (12) Zanna Bruening, South Jordan, UT — 18:50
8. (13) Lindsey Gerhart, Herriman, UT — 19:20
9. (15) Sadie Henderson, South Jordan, UT — 19:59
10. (26) Sydney Steadman, Herriman, UT — 21:24
11. (29) Reese Moss, South Jordan, UT — 21:42
12. (33) Savannah Davies, West Jordan, UT — 22:03
13. (43) Hailey Schmidt, Riverton, UT — 23:50
14. (44) Ada Lyman, Blanding, UT — 24:07
15. (46) Quinn Venzor, Kearns, UT — 24:33
16. (49) Grace Jones, Bluffdale, UT — 25:09
17. (60) Jenna Nelson, Layton, UT — 26:09
18. (71) Grace Mitchell, West Bountiful, UT — 27:11
19. (85) Millie Sidibe, Magna, UT — 28:05
20. (110) J Hadfield, Erda, UT — 29:50
21. (112) Lily Anderson, Pleasant Grove, UT — 29:55
22. (114) Sabrina Benson, Riverton, UT — 29:56
23. (116) Daniela Martinez, Bountiful, UT — 29:58
24. (117) Ivorie Baldwin, Riverton, UT — 30:01
25. (127) Kaylee Bitner, Draper, UT — 31:14
26. (150) Gabriela Huerta, Salt Lake City, UT — 31:55
27. (151) Emry Kilgore, Fruit Heights, UT — 31:59
28. (155) Hannah Snow, Millcreek, UT — 32:10
29. (156) Rosa Morgan, West Valley City, UT — 32:35
30. (160) Becca Bauman, Millcreek, UT — 32:55
31. (164) Elizabeth Holbrook, Salt Lake City, UT — 33:14
32. (169) Ellah Allred, Meridian, ID — 33:28
33. (170) Sarah Holbrook, Salt Lake City, UT — 33:33
34. (200) Nantenin Sidibe, Magna, UT — 35:30
35. (222) Jolene Lee, Roy, UT — 36:38
36. (249) Tirjah Nelson, Delta, UT — 39:09
37. (270) Chloe Perkins, Salt Lake City, UT — 41:06
38. (298) Anna Jenkins, Holladay, UT — 44:25
39. (305) Claire Gardner, Salt Lake City, UT — 45:07
40. (399) Emilyn Watkins, Providence, UT — 55:57
41. (442) Alexis Spencer, Syracuse, UT — 1:04:47
42. (452) Ashlyn Davis, Parowan, UT — 1:11:19
Female 19-24
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (1) Morgan Jensen, Salt Lake City, UT — 16:51
2. (3) Addi Bruening, South Jordan, UT — 18:02
3. (10) Hazel Baird, American Fork, UT — 18:41
4. (14) Helina Uibel, Cedar Hills, UT — 19:40
5. (35) Jessica Blelloch, Sandy, UT — 22:04
6. (50) Alexis Harper, Provo, UT — 25:13
7. (58) Kaelani Kirby, Provo, UT — 26:03
8. (77) Amy Hawkes, Provo, UT — 27:34
9. (86) Cassidy Rubalcava, Murray, UT — 28:13
10. (96) Eden Stiles, Salt Lake City, UT — 28:55
11. (108) Kaitlin Richerson, Tulsa, OK — 29:38
12. (109) Lindsay Reyes, South Jordan, UT — 29:39
13. (119) Caitlen Burch, South Jordan, UT — 30:25
14. (122) Hannah Smith, Logan, UT — 30:41
15. (126) Aubrey May, Sandy, UT — 31:05
16. (136) Grace Kinghorn, Millcreek, UT — 31:30
17. (161) Amaya Hahn, Salt Lake City, UT — 32:56
18. (174) Eliza Anderson, Salt Lake City, UT — 34:03
19. (185) Mary Allen, Holladay, UT — 34:42
20. (213) Kailey Hall, Ogden, UT — 36:01
21. (219) Kalea Kirby, Provo, UT — 36:24
22. (227) Lilith Tak, Holladay, UT — 37:23
23. (259) Nicole Clark, Washington Terrace, UT — 39:50
24. (268) Leah Alboucq, Boise, ID — 40:52
25. (273) Kara Lamoreaux, Springville, UT — 41:15
26. (281) Courtney Isaac, Salt Lake City, UT — 42:27
27. (290) Sadie Hammond, Lilburn, GA — 43:28
28. (291) Loren Degraaff, Salt Lake City, UT — 43:44
29. (295) Olivia Alvey, Layton, UT — 44:09
30. (306) Marie Gardner, Salt Lake City, UT — 45:07
31. (316) Amber Kunz, Temple, TX — 45:45
32. (317) Kaitlin Kunz, Temple, TX — 45:49
33. (326) Cecily Black, Salt Lake City, UT — 46:31
34. (367) Aubree Gudgell, West Jordan, UT — 51:07
35. (385) Fatima Robles, Kearns, UT — 53:17
36. (406) Guadalupe Mendoza, West Valley City, UT — 57:01
37. (424) Hailey Hite, Cottonwood Heights, UT — 1:28
38. (440) Grace Hite, Cottonwood Heights, UT — 1:04:22
39. (441) Stephanie Spencer, Syracuse, UT — 1:04:46
Female 25-29
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (23) Abby Lawrence, Murray, UT — 21:00
2. (31) Madeline Wolfenbarger, Stansbury Park, UT — 21:53
3. (65) Hannah Nay, Herriman, UT — 26:47
4. (67) Atzimba Barroso, Salt Lake, UT — 27:02
5. (68) Rachel Lines, Princeton, TX — 27:04
6. (83) Tanisha Reynolds Ottesen, provo, UT — 27:56
7. (97) Jemina Shepherd, South Salt Lake, UT — 29:05
8. (107) Meggie Vincent, Salt Lake City, UT — 29:35
9. (124) Bailey Tukumoeatu, West Valley City, UT — 30:46
10. (125) Whitney Evans, Woods Cross, UT — 30:55
11. (133) Marisa Richards, Murray, UT — 31:25
12. (135) Anna Steffensmeier, Salt Lake City, UT — 31:29
13. (147) Jennifer Hilts, Salt Lake City, UT — 31:52
14. (165) Julie Tang, Taylorsville, UT — 33:18
15. (173) Hailee Wiggins, Riverton, UT — 33:40
16. (179) Estefania Rojas, Lehi, UT — 34:17
17. (187) Maren Cline, North Salt Lake, UT — 34:51
18. (192) Annie Carlile, Tooele, UT — 35:01
19. (201) Isabelle Farias, Murray, UT — 35:31
20. (211) Valentina Douangdara, West Haven, UT — 36:00
21. (214) Mandee Lines, Midvale, UT — 36:01
22. (217) Bailey Mena, Provo, UT — 36:08
23. (224) Marlee Tuai, Arlington, TX — 37:04
24. (235) Rebeka Mukherjee, Midvale, UT — 37:54
25. (294) Annie Gardner, Salt Lake City, UT — 44:07
26. (313) Emily Hilton, Murray, UT — 45:39
27. (322) Cheyanne Carroll, West Jordan, UT — 45:59
28. (323) Dee Taggart, Sandy, UT — 46:07
29. (330) Lydia Lofgren, Salt Lake City, UT — 46:56
30. (336) Alejandra Pardo Montoya, Salt Lake City, UT — 47:37
31. (355) Elizabeth Vanderhoeven, Draper, UT — 49:37
32. (392) Kali Lamoreaux, Springville, UT — 54:22
33. (410) Madison Carp, Salt Lake City, UT — 58:26
34. (443) Jessica Spencer, Syracuse, UT — 1:04:57
35. (451) Katrina Sonntag Nadel, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:10:48
36. (466) Naomi Beijerling, Bluffdale, UT — 1:40:40
Female 30-34
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (6) Kylie Ross, North Ogden, UT — 18:28
2. (19) Aubrie Haymore, Herriman, UT — 20:19
3. (34) Alexandra Price, Loch Hill, MD — 22:04
4. (36) Sarah Christensen, Boulder, CO — 22:20
5. (41) Ashley Lee, Saratoga Springs, UT — 23:41
6. (64) Marcie Calder, Logan, UT — 26:38
7. (76) Diana Mcintosh, North Salt Lake, UT — 27:32
8. (121) Katie Hill, Denver, CO — 30:32
9. (130) Kelsie Oliver, Murray, UT — 31:21
10. (134) Lindsley Miller, Murray, UT — 31:27
11. (141) Natalie Catlett, Farmington, UT — 31:37
12. (146) Karlee Lines, Paradise, UT — 31:50
13. (152) Clarice Oliver, Mexican Hat, UT — 32:07
14. (158) Kristi Malohi, South Jordan, UT — 32:44
15. (183) Alexa Rumery, Salt Lake City, UT — 34:29
16. (184) Alda Garcia, West Valley City, UT — 34:40
17. (194) Rosa Beatie, Saratoga Springs, UT — 35:06
18. (197) Yosmileth Villasmil, lehi, UT — 35:22
19. (198) Anqi Zhao, Salt Lake City, UT — 35:24
20. (216) Leticia Rodriguez, West Valley City, UT — 36:08
21. (218) Candra Young, Clearfield, UT — 36:20
22. (233) Kesaia Vaovasa, Kearns, UT — 37:46
23. (240) Chelsea Cadenas, Riverton, UT — 38:22
24. (252) Britany Pond, Draper, UT — 39:23
25. (274) Paislie Hill, Herriman, UT — 41:18
26. (287) Abbielee Gardner, Taylorsville, UT — 42:56
27. (289) Kimberly Cottrell, Lehi, UT — 43:13
28. (331) Luz Sanchez, Herriman, UT — 47:07
29. (360) Yanira Bayardo, West Jordan, UT — 50:16
30. (364) Ana Ruiz Magana, West Valley City, UT — 50:46
31. (372) Carlie Hoggard, Murray, UT — 52:12
32. (381) Allison Morgan, Salt Lake City, UT — 52:51
33. (386) Alli Badham, Bountiful, UT — 53:42
34. (395) Andriele Madison, South Jordan, UT — 55:25
35. (401) Jessica Lords, Midvale, UT — 56:35
36. (405) Carla Bisamon, West Valley City, UT — 56:52
37. (421) Christine Tuifua, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:15:00
38. (423) Sarah Frisone, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:21:00
39. (429) Merin Cook, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:02:23
40. (435) Kelsey Terrell, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:02:53
41. (449) Prajakta Borwankar, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:08:41
42. (459) Yariksi Duron, Lake Point, UT — 1:13:36
43. (462) Jessica Manu, salt lake city, UT — 1:15:24
44. (463) Bianca Velasquez, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:19:51
45. (465) Emily Remington, Bluffdale, UT — 1:21:49
Female 35-39
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (7) Mary Paul, Syracuse, UT — 18:32
2. (25) Rebecca Johnson, West Bountiful, UT — 21:10
3. (51) Holly Boyd, South Jordan, UT — 25:27
4. (61) Sarah Collins, Millcreek, UT — 26:22
5. (73) Misty Shields, Bluffdale, UT — 27:18
6. (81) Lindsay Lewis, Herriman, UT — 27:46
7. (98) April Mao, Salt Lake City, UT — 29:13
8. (101) Antonella Maldarizzi, American Fork, UT — 29:16
9. (103) Tami Vickrey, Herriman, UT — 29:19
10. (106) Adele Igel, Davis, CA — 29:28
11. (113) Becky Powell, Kaysville, UT — 29:56
12. (162) Melissa Lusty, Sandy, UT — 32:58
13. (167) Tiffany Wayment, Bountiful, UT — 33:27
14. (177) Jennifer Warenski, Tooele, UT — 34:09
15. (205) Kaylee Johnson, American Fork, UT — 35:39
16. (232) Lindsay Vargo, Sandy, UT — 37:41
17. (236) Daleanne Haws, Salt Lake City, UT — 37:59
18. (237) Sarah Cate Phillips, Heber City, UT — 38:09
19. (245) Amy Bonnemort, South Jordan, UT — 38:58
20. (250) Elizabeth Nelson, Delta, UT — 39:09
21. (251) Monica Bauman, Millcreek, UT — 39:18
22. (256) Christina Isom, North Salt Lake, UT — 39:46
23. (260) Chantele Lunt, Draper, UT — 39:50
24. (283) Linda Perez, Bountiful, UT — 42:37
25. (285) Jaimie Phitsnoukanh, Roy, UT — 42:48
26. (303) Rissa Nau, West Valley City, UT — 45:06
27. (308) Mandi Russell, Herriman, UT — 45:17
28. (328) Carrie Foster, South Jordan, UT — 46:42
29. (337) Stephanie St.Thomas, Midvale, UT — 47:37
30. (347) Xee Thao, Roy, UT — 48:44
31. (353) Tiana Pilimai, Kearns, UT — 49:30
32. (358) Vanessa Ahloe, West Valley City, UT — 50:11
33. (361) Amelia Maama, Salt Lake City, UT — 50:23
34. (363) Leilani Pilimai, Magna, UT — 50:37
35. (371) Mileibi Alvarez-Leon, South Jordan, UT — 51:37
36. (374) Keely Harper, West Haven, UT — 52:12
37. (382) Jessica Williams, Kearns, UT — 52:54
38. (384) Cassandra Gowen, Midvale, UT — 53:14
39. (394) Danielle Tvetan, Eagle Mountain, UT — 54:35
40. (398) Laura Averett, West Valley City, UT — 55:51
41. (416) Martha Corona, Herriman, UT — 58:41
42. (422) Katie Mafua, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:19:00
43. (425) Vika Mailei, Eagle Mountain, UT — 1:30:00
44. (427) Jenna Aldrich, Syracuse, UT — 1:37:00
45. (430) Jessica Brooks, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:02:27
46. (431) Latai Tu’Ivai, South Salt Lake, UT — 1:02:34
47. (433) Akanesi Fainu, West Valley City, UT — 1:02:43
48. (456) Ambur Davis, Cedar City, UT — 1:11:53
49. (460) Katie Winder, Spanish Fork, UT — 1:13:37
50. (467) Cheryl Gentillon, Kearns, UT — 1:48:57
51. (468) Kaelissa Hansen, Cottonwood Heights, UT — 1:56:19
Female 40-44
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (55) Andrea Arcos, South Salt Lake, UT — 25:45
2. (69) Amy Bird, Santa Rita, GU — 27:05
3. (72) Sarah Allred, Meridian, ID — 27:11
4. (75) Melissa Lister, South Jordan, UT — 27:24
5. (79) Lara Marquez Barrios, West Jordan, UT — 27:41
6. (84) Nicole Barker, Salt Lake City, UT — 28:04
7. (102) Natalie Watkins, Providence, UT — 29:17
8. (104) Abigail Allen, Salt Lake City, UT — 29:26
9. (123) Sarah Rollins, Centerville, UT — 30:42
10. (128) Stefania Battistini, American Fork, UT — 31:15
11. (129) Rachel Moran, Sandy, UT — 31:21
12. (132) Jen Gapinski, Bluffdale, UT — 31:23
13. (140) Tracey Davies, West Jordan, UT — 31:35
14. (145) Devi Cooper, Farmington, UT — 31:47
15. (172) Lillian Papangkorn, Sandy, UT — 33:37
16. (175) Jill Lash, South Jordan, UT — 34:05
17. (181) Jessica Armstrong, Logan, UT — 34:26
18. (186) Lindsay Hanson, Price, UT — 34:43
19. (190) Jennifer Gaerte, Farmington, UT — 34:56
20. (195) Daena Adame, Salt Lake City, UT — 35:14
21. (199) Tressa Sidibe, Magna, UT — 35:30
22. (208) Beth Kopp, Salt Lake City, UT — 35:51
23. (209) Christie Macavoy, Salt Lake City, UT — 35:52
24. (228) Holly Sutorius, Sandy, UT — 37:32
25. (264) Heidi Perry, Orem, UT — 40:14
26. (265) Sarah Sorensen, North Salt Lake, UT — 40:15
27. (277) Rebecca Evans, Bountiful, UT — 41:45
28. (284) Kellie Madsen, Salt Lake City, UT — 42:41
29. (296) Lea Tame, Kaysville, UT — 44:15
30. (301) Isabel Haro, Bountiful, UT — 45:02
31. (302) Debra Hansen, Layton, UT — 45:05
32. (321) Nicolle Stookey, West Jordan, UT — 45:56
33. (335) Dinora Miranda, North Salt Lake, UT — 47:31
34. (346) Esther Okang, West Jordan, UT — 48:43
35. (349) Annmarie Wilson, Lingle, WY — 49:09
36. (379) Angie Hansen, Murray, UT — 52:26
37. (387) Krystle English, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI — 53:55
38. (389) Wendy Jensen, Thornton, CO — 54:14
39. (400) Laura Bradbury, Bountiful, UT — 56:17
40. (404) Jennifer Linford, Salt Lake City, UT — 56:48
41. (413) Marie Mecham, Vineyard, UT — 58:33
42. (417) Jessica Buckway, Bountiful, UT — 59:26
43. (428) Jamie Hargreaves, Layton, UT — 1:01:24
44. (432) Katalina Takuvaka, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:02:36
45. (436) Kylee Shields, Saratoga Springs, UT — 1:02:54
46. (437) Kate Miller, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:02:55
47. (445) Monica Montoya, West Valley City, UT — 1:05:27
48. (448) Kimberly Trottier, West Jordan, UT — 1:07:28
49. (471) Chelsea Shields, Salt Lake City, UT — 2:02:14
Female 45-49
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (22) Caisa Brown, South Jordan, UT — 20:52
2. (30) Kristyn Mittelstaedt, Herriman, UT — 21:51
3. (53) Magdalena Michalowicz, Millcreek, UT — 25:43
4. (62) Natalie Whitney, Calgary, NA — 26:24
5. (63) Marchelle Elmer, Springville, UT — 26:30
6. (82) Adrianne Benson, Riverton, UT — 27:49
7. (91) Amber Jacin, Salt Lake City, UT — 28:37
8. (94) Amy Anderson, Makawao, HI — 28:53
9. (95) Sharon Gehring, Centerville, UT — 28:53
10. (99) Lisa Clyde, South Jordan, UT — 29:14
11. (115) Rebecca Laws, Millcreek, UT — 29:57
12. (131) Alicia Kruger, Taylorsville, UT — 31:23
13. (142) Kristin Jeffs, Herriman, UT — 31:40
14. (171) Rochelle Richerson, Tulsa, OK — 33:36
15. (180) Christi Higley, Layton, UT — 34:20
16. (204) Diana Bruening, South Jordan, UT — 35:36
17. (210) Megan Comin, Galveston, TX — 35:54
18. (234) Kimberly Fagergren, South Jordan, UT — 37:50
19. (238) Angela Wallentine, Draper, UT — 38:09
20. (278) Sarah Walton, Millcreek, UT — 41:48
21. (293) Ana Nell, Taylorsville, UT — 43:58
22. (299) Yecenia Carrero, Herriman, UT — 44:53
23. (329) Erin Harrison, West Jordan, UT — 46:44
24. (332) Annalissa Rausch, Taylorsville, UT — 47:08
25. (343) Christy Bailey, Roy, UT — 48:39
26. (344) Kim Evinger, Farmington, UT — 48:39
27. (350) Cathilyn Self, Syracuse, UT — 49:11
28. (362) Stephanie Hurst, North Salt Lake, UT — 50:26
29. (375) Rebecca Breinholt, Salt Lake City, UT — 52:19
30. (411) Shanna Wilson, Saint George, UT — 58:29
31. (418) Cumorah Shwe, West Jordan, UT — 59:39
32. (439) Rozalynn Hite, Cottonwood Heights, UT — 1:04:22
33. (457) Gigi Chandler, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:13:32
Female 50-54
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (56) Angela Kotter, Salt Lake City, UT — 25:51
2. (80) Ivonne Orpinel, Stansbury Park, UT — 27:43
3. (92) Noel Taxin, Salt Lake City, UT — 28:40
4. (100) Becky Lamoreaux, Springville, UT — 29:14
5. (271) Karen Perkins, Salt Lake City, UT — 41:06
6. (286) Shauna Anderson, Pleasant Grove, UT — 42:49
7. (297) Kathy Bitner, Draper, UT — 44:23
8. (368) Jeanette Gudgell, West Jordan, UT — 51:07
9. (369) Michelle Jenkins, Holladay, UT — 51:15
10. (370) Laurel Mcconkie, Millcreek, UT — 51:15
11. (376) Christianne Cox, Holladay, UT — 52:19
12. (402) Rebekah Grow, Layton, UT — 56:48
13. (409) Rachel Hammond, Lilburn, GA — 57:39
14. (420) Becky Hurst, West Jordan, UT — 1:09:00
Female 55-59
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (118) Kandi Robertson, South Jordan, UT — 30:07
2. (182) Julianne Griffin, Syracuse, UT — 34:29
3. (196) Debra Juarez, Clearfield, UT — 35:17
4. (231) Alicia Kanegae, West Jordan, UT — 37:41
5. (266) Joy Richards, Ogden, UT — 40:17
6. (267) Cindy Carling, Draper, UT — 40:33
7. (269) Keri Pond, Draper, UT — 40:59
8. (292) Holly Howarth, Holladay, UT — 43:55
9. (338) Dawn Brunner-Hahn, Salt Lake City, UT — 47:53
10. (359) Betsy Vakapuna, West Valley City, UT — 50:14
11. (390) Melanie Vovk, Castaic, CA — 54:15
12. (393) Marilyn Allred, Taylorsville, UT — 54:26
13. (397) Andrea Landeen, Sandy, UT — 55:49
14. (412) Sheri Carp, Salt Lake City, UT — 58:32
15. (426) Cherie Lindsey, Kaysville, UT — 1:00:35
16. (446) Kris Montoya, West Valley City, UT — 1:05:40
17. (458) Nichole Chisholm, Millcreek, UT — 1:13:32
Female 60-64
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (138) Cindy Burian, Tuscaloosa, AL — 31:35
2. (207) Melou Cline, North Salt Lake, UT — 35:48
3. (248) Alta Dustin, Midvale, UT — 39:01
4. (275) Sue Alvey, Layton, UT — 41:19
5. (282) Marie Lane, Salt Lake City, UT — 42:28
6. (288) Valerie Albrechtsen, Farmington, UT — 42:57
7. (310) Cindi Pugmire, Lehi, UT — 45:26
8. (341) Beth Ann Schwarz, Salt Lake City, UT — 48:14
9. (438) Luz Fonseca, North Salt Lake, UT — 1:03:40
10. (444) Connie Spencer, Syracuse, UT — 1:05:05
11. (455) Marianne Thayne, Cedar City, UT — 1:11:21
12. (464) Yasuko Beijerling, Bluffdale, UT — 1:19:55
Female 65-69
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (280) Laurie McNabb, Salt Lake City, UT — 42:07
2. (311) Lois Long, Salt Lake City, UT — 45:26
3. (333) Sue Gowen, Salt lake city, UT — 47:21
4. (348) Elizabeth Armstrong, South Jordan, UT — 48:57
5. (391) Nancy Heaps, Park City, UT — 54:16
6. (396) Joanne Sorensen, Murray, UT — 55:47
7. (408) Ann Mackin, Holladay, UT — 57:12
8. (434) Heidi Shields, Lindon, UT — 1:02:50
Female 70-74
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (163) Mona Davis, Hurricane, UT — 33:12
2. (262) Barbara Hurst, Sandy, UT — 39:54
3. (319) Jocelyn Elsholz, Sandy, UT — 45:55
4. (357) Maria Albanese, Salt Lake City, UT — 50:06
Female 75-79
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (215) Terry Gooch, Bountiful, UT — 36:06
2. (366) Ranae Powell, Bountiful, UT — 50:56
3. (388) Sherrie Gillett, West Bountiful, UT — 54:14
4. (450) Jeanette Sanders, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:09:10
Female 80-89
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (407) Denise Maxwell, Salt Lake City, UT — 57:10
Male Top 3
1. Tayshaun Ogomo, South Jordan, UT — 15:14
2. Jonah Tang, South Jordan, UT — 15:15
3. Jackson Spencer, Syracuse, UT — 15:17
Male Under 12
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (37) Jacob Johnson, West Bountiful, UT — 20:05
2. (82) Henry Shields, Draper, UT — 23:03
3. (83) Matthew Mittelstaedt, Riverton, UT — 23:03
4. (91) Ethan Horne, Farmington, UT — 23:37
5. (120) Spencer Gapinski, Bluffdale, UT — 26:01
6. (125) Sawyer Wayment, Bountiful, UT — 26:25
7. (127) Konner Mittelstaedt, Herriman, UT — 26:33
8. (128) Ethan Mittelstaedt, Riverton, UT — 26:33
9. (130) Liam Mittelstaedt, Riverton, UT — 26:37
10. (131) Brock Lubbers, Cottonwood Heights, UT — 26:37
11. (133) Luke Manwaring, South Jordan, UT — 26:42
12. (138) Owen Tietz, Sandy, UT — 26:57
13. (139) Kassim Sidibe, Magna, UT — 26:58
14. (147) Samuel Powell, Kaysville, UT — 27:30
15. (154) James Shields, Draper, UT — 27:57
16. (155) Zack Lopez, Bountiful, UT — 28:00
17. (157) Jonathan Mcdonald, Sandy, UT — 28:12
18. (164) Jordan Thompson, South Salt Lake, UT — 28:22
19. (174) Seth Mcdonald, Sandy, UT — 28:41
20. (180) Leo Watkins, Providence, UT — 29:14
21. (182) Cael Thompson, South Salt Lake, UT — 29:15
22. (183) Ty Kilgore, Fruit Heights, UT — 29:19
23. (186) Lincoln Tame, Kaysville, UT — 29:27
24. (194) Carter Osborne, South Jordan, UT — 29:50
25. (200) Tate Johnson, West Bountiful, UT — 30:10
26. (203) Miles Riser, Roosevelt, UT — 30:27
27. (208) Thomas Lloyd, Salt Lake City, UT — 30:33
28. (211) Max Riser, Roosevelt, UT — 30:42
29. (225) Kai Barber, Saint George, UT — 31:42
30. (229) Lopeti Hansen, Cottonwood Heights, UT — 31:57
31. (235) Mani Vaovasa, Kearns, UT — 32:26
32. (242) Micah Tietz, Sandy, UT — 32:51
33. (244) Elijah Vaovasa, Kearns, UT — 32:56
34. (247) Daniel Webb, Millcreek, UT — 33:02
35. (263) Coen Tame, Kaysville, UT — 33:50
36. (268) Moses Lyman, Blanding, UT — 34:02
37. (271) Sam Christiansen, Bartlett, TN — 34:18
38. (274) Ezra Armstrong, Logan, UT — 34:26
39. (275) Porter Hanson, Price, UT — 34:33
40. (281) Brandon Mecham, Sandy, UT — 35:23
41. (283) Ollie Powell, Kaysville, UT — 35:25
42. (286) Herschel Torres, North Salt Lake, UT — 35:40
43. (287) Caleb Kopp, Salt Lake City, UT — 35:47
44. (289) Hudson Macavoy, Salt Lake City, UT — 35:51
45. (292) Addison Watkins, Lincoln University, PA — 35:56
46. (297) Porter Bell, Plain City, UT — 36:32
47. (310) Bruce Phillips, Heber City, UT — 37:40
48. (317) Gus Powell, Kaysville, UT — 38:21
49. (328) Dash Lunt, Draper, UT — 39:52
50. (334) Kolson Bitner, Draper, UT — 40:32
51. (335) Monson Mecham, Vineyard, UT — 40:37
52. (357) Agavaa Ulugia, West Valley City, UT — 44:10
53. (358) Tanielu Ulugia, West Valley City, UT — 44:11
54. (359) Neo Foo, Sandy, UT — 44:32
55. (360) Zarek De La Pena, Herriman, UT — 44:38
56. (366) Peter Landeen, Layton, UT — 45:27
57. (373) Corbin Bonnemort, South Jordan, UT — 46:52
58. (375) Alton Mchale, Sandy, UT — 47:35
59. (378) Nixon Shields, Bluffdale, UT — 47:47
60. (382) Matthew Cameron, Taylorsville, UT — 48:45
61. (389) Jackson Allred, Meridian, ID — 49:40
62. (392) Tanner Hall, Kaysville, UT — 50:29
63. (393) Gus Buckway, Bountiful, UT — 50:36
64. (396) Levi Hall, Kaysville, UT — 51:30
65. (397) Kasden Harper, West Haven, UT — 51:45
66. (399) Andrew Averett, West Valley City, UT — 52:11
67. (401) Dave Grant, Millcreek, UT — 52:56
68. (410) Calvin Landeen, Layton, UT — 55:20
69. (412) Taylor Madison, South Jordan, UT — 55:23
70. (422) Spencer Wilson, Saint George, UT — 58:30
71. (423) Tim Grant, Millcreek, UT — 58:39
72. (426) Carter Webb, Millcreek, UT — 59:32
73. (434) Joshua Spencer, Syracuse, UT — 1:04:55
74. (437) King Tuipulotu, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:10:29
75. (439) Jaxon Davis, Parowan, UT — 1:11:19
76. (440) Maddox Davis, Parowan, UT — 1:11:21
77. (443) Lt Tuipulotu, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:15:26
Male 12-14
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (20) Jacob Dehaan, Herriman, UT — 17:27
2. (23) Graham Edwards, Eagle Mountain, UT — 17:47
3. (26) Jeremiah Sorensen, Herriman, UT — 17:59
4. (32) Benson Woolf, South Jordan, UT — 19:32
5. (39) Elliot Johns, West Jordan, UT — 20:14
6. (40) Xavier Fowler, Farmington, UT — 20:19
7. (45) Parker Kellogg, Salt Lake City, UT — 20:41
8. (47) Spencer Draper, Saint George, UT — 20:44
9. (49) Beck Brown, South Jordan, UT — 20:50
10. (50) Ian Duncan, Herriman, UT — 20:58
11. (56) Mason Hadlock, Riverton, UT — 21:23
12. (58) Greyson Beebe, Herriman, UT — 21:31
13. (59) Dioma Sidibe, Magna, UT — 21:38
14. (64) Nathaniel Tyler, Herriman, UT — 21:54
15. (70) Jacob Gehring, Centerville, UT — 22:28
16. (71) Ismael Sidibe, Magna, UT — 22:34
17. (79) Hunter Allred, Meridian, ID — 22:59
18. (86) Parker Gaerte, Farmington, UT — 23:16
19. (87) Cortland Hansen, Murray, UT — 23:19
20. (99) Crossley Clark, Grantsville, UT — 24:36
21. (100) Rafael Duran, West Jordan, UT — 24:40
22. (101) Ahmad Harb, South Jordan, UT — 24:40
23. (102) Jude Owen, Millcreek, UT — 24:40
24. (115) Ben Addams, Salt Lake City, UT — 25:41
25. (116) Joe Lopez, Bountiful, UT — 25:41
26. (118) Wyatt Owen, Millcreek, UT — 25:53
27. (122) Jenna Bird, Santa Rita, GU — 26:19
28. (140) Lucas Troncoso, South Salt Lake, UT — 27:03
29. (151) Henrie Lewis, Herriman, UT — 27:43
30. (152) Beckham Brown, Saratoga Springs, UT — 27:48
31. (153) Coleman Hurst, Sandy, UT — 27:48
32. (160) Skyler Tietz, Sandy, UT — 28:13
33. (176) Benjamin Yoho, Salt Lake City, UT — 28:58
34. (191) Stockton Hansen, Murray, UT — 29:41
35. (204) Ethan Houskeeper, Salt Lake City, UT — 30:29
36. (207) Cashe Barber, Saint George, UT — 30:32
37. (209) Wyatt Vickrey, Herriman, UT — 30:37
38. (213) Grayson Oneal, Eagle Mountain, UT — 30:43
39. (217) Treagan Brown, Saratoga Springs, UT — 31:09
40. (218) Tucker Hanson, Price, UT — 31:11
41. (219) Cody Hall, Kaysville, UT — 31:12
42. (223) Isaac Houskeeper, Salt Lake City, UT — 31:29
43. (237) Crew Ash, South Jordan, UT — 32:29
44. (248) David Webb, Millcreek, UT — 33:03
45. (253) Gabriel Stowell, Sandy, UT — 33:17
46. (264) Winston Papangkorn, Sandy, UT — 33:51
47. (266) Steven Webb, Millcreek, UT — 33:57
48. (273) Max Bruening, South Jordan, UT — 34:21
49. (276) Spencer Foster, South Jordan, UT — 34:44
50. (278) Logan Harman, Millcreek, UT — 34:57
51. (290) Finn Powell, Kaysville, UT — 35:54
52. (296) Brennan Gudgell, West Jordan, UT — 36:12
53. (299) Tafiti Ulugia, West Valley City, UT — 36:36
54. (314) Grant Fagergren, South Jordan, UT — 37:50
55. (320) Charles Madison, South Jordan, UT — 38:49
56. (323) Benjamin Nelson, Delta, UT — 39:08
57. (324) Tate Lubbers, Cottonwood Heights, UT — 39:16
58. (333) Grady Hoggan, Draper, UT — 40:19
59. (346) Xander Perez, Bountiful, UT — 42:14
60. (356) Felengi Nau, West Valley City, UT — 44:09
61. (384) Evan Jensen, Thornton, CO — 48:56
62. (388) Spencer Linford, Salt Lake City, UT — 49:40
63. (390) Ty Tvetan, Eagle Mountain, UT — 50:02
64. (420) Ben Grant, Millcreek, UT — 58:19
65. (421) Damon Mecham, Vineyard, UT — 58:20
66. (445) Aiden Ruvalcaba, South Jordan, UT — 6:43:43
Male 15-18
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (1) Tayshaun Ogomo, South Jordan, UT — 15:14
2. (2) Jonah Tang, South Jordan, UT — 15:15
3. (3) Jackson Spencer, Syracuse, UT — 15:17
4. (4) Cooper Tripp, Lehi, UT — 15:24
5. (5) Micah Tang, South Jordan, UT — 15:25
6. (6) Noah Manwaring, South Jordan, UT — 15:29
7. (7) Benjamin Jensen, Meridian, ID — 15:45
8. (8) Hayden Hooper, Bountiful, UT — 15:54
9. (9) Eli Jarvis, South Jordan, UT — 15:56
10. (10) Bryce Runnells, Herriman, UT — 16:08
11. (11) Mckay Steadman, Herriman, UT — 16:11
12. (13) Adam Wardle, Herriman, UT — 16:41
13. (14) Caleb Brown, Herriman, UT — 16:43
14. (15) Parker Monsivais, South Jordan, UT — 16:58
15. (17) Jaxon Woolf, South Jordan, UT — 17:02
16. (18) Ty Lubbers, Cottonwood Heights, UT — 17:22
17. (19) Jordan Greensides, South Jordan, UT — 17:24
18. (21) Eli Wardle, Herriman, UT — 17:27
19. (22) Camron Johnson, South Jordan, UT — 17:38
20. (24) Gage Mcfarlane, South Jordan, UT — 17:49
21. (25) Thomas Gudgell, West Jordan, UT — 17:49
22. (31) Will Fowler, Farmington, UT — 19:13
23. (34) Spencer Shields, Draper, UT — 19:35
24. (35) Kal-El Beus, South Jordan, UT — 19:56
25. (36) Brody Jorgensen, Palmer, AK — 19:58
26. (38) Connor Clyde, South Jordan, UT — 20:06
27. (43) Asher Jones, American Fork, UT — 20:26
28. (44) Cory D’Orlando, Herriman, UT — 20:28
29. (55) Tyson Vickrey, Herriman, UT — 21:22
30. (60) Morgan Teggins, Grantsville, UT — 21:39
31. (61) Zeke Anderson, Riverton, UT — 21:43
32. (63) Mckensie Bowen, Herriman, UT — 21:50
33. (68) Ben Firszt, Salt Lake City, UT — 22:19
34. (72) Davis Bullock, South Jordan, UT — 22:35
35. (75) Levi Richerson, Tulsa, OK — 22:44
36. (77) Ty Jeppsen, South Jordan, UT — 22:48
37. (78) Boo Howarth, Holladay, UT — 22:48
38. (81) Nathan Lamoreaux, Springville, UT — 23:01
39. (93) Treyton Hansen, Murray, UT — 23:52
40. (95) Croy Fagergren, South Jordan, UT — 23:56
41. (98) Sashwath Narayanan, South Jordan, UT — 24:36
42. (103) Grant Brady, Sandy, UT — 24:47
43. (105) Weston Wright, Kearns, UT — 25:05
44. (123) Jackson Hurst, Sandy, UT — 26:19
45. (126) Hudson Addams, Salt Lake City, UT — 26:31
46. (135) Robert Richerson, Tulsa, OK — 26:50
47. (137) Bennett Hurst, Sandy, UT — 26:55
48. (142) Aiden Allred, Sandy, UT — 27:09
49. (199) Benson Foster, South Jordan, UT — 30:09
50. (238) Brewster Madison, South Jordan, UT — 32:37
51. (252) Joseph Stowell, Sandy, UT — 33:17
52. (300) Isaac Cline, North Salt Lake, UT — 36:44
53. (406) Carter Jensen, Thornton, CO — 54:24
Male 19-24
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (30) Jordon Mares, Taylorsville, UT — 18:57
2. (46) Samuel Gehring, Centerville, UT — 20:43
3. (53) Craig Rees, Salt Lake City, UT — 21:15
4. (62) Merek Helmer, TEMPLE, TX — 21:48
5. (66) David Cruz, Murray, UT — 22:14
6. (69) Braden Cooper, Farmington, UT — 22:20
7. (80) Aden Pace, Herriman, UT — 22:59
8. (90) Asael Horne, Farmington, UT — 23:35
9. (96) Calvin Hammond, Lilburn, GA — 24:10
10. (112) Micah Anderson, Salt Lake City, UT — 25:35
11. (117) Caleb Hammond, Lilburn, GA — 25:51
12. (119) Oscar Madison, South Jordan, UT — 25:59
13. (121) William Breinholt, Salt Lake City, UT — 26:14
14. (148) Ty Hawkes, Provo, UT — 27:33
15. (149) Ender Bailey, Salt Lake City, UT — 27:35
16. (156) Jackson Higley, Salt Lake City, UT — 28:11
17. (165) Hayden Hahn, South Salt Lake, UT — 28:25
18. (168) Matthew Jordan, Salt Lake City, UT — 28:32
19. (171) Thomas Stiles, Salt Lake City, UT — 28:40
20. (172) Justin Saylor, Durango, CO — 28:41
21. (177) Jackson Bond, Riverton, UT — 29:02
22. (210) Bronson Smith, Logan, UT — 30:40
23. (216) Gardner Folau, Salt Lake City, UT — 31:07
24. (228) Zachary Ledford, Salt Lake City, UT — 31:52
25. (316) Gabriel Jarrard, South Jordan, UT — 38:20
26. (325) Preston Miller, Cottonwood Heights, UT — 39:37
27. (337) Daniel Manning, Provo, UT — 41:11
28. (339) Hailey Mills, Murray, UT — 41:19
29. (342) Derrick Johnson, Boise, ID — 41:25
30. (351) Aj Montes, Salt Lake City, UT — 43:44
31. (364) Ben Lamoreaux, Springville, UT — 45:08
32. (394) Logan Hurst, West Jordan, UT — 50:52
33. (419) Parker Hurst, West Jordan, UT — 58:13
34. (444) Gavin Mckim, Draper, UT — 1:55:13
Male 25-29
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (12) Thomas Pickford, Orem, UT — 16:17
2. (57) Aidan Irish, Salt Lake City, UT — 21:27
3. (104) Anderson Ramirez, Salt Lake City, UT — 25:04
4. (110) Johnson Huynh, West Valley City, UT — 25:22
5. (134) Tyler Edman, Syracuse, UT — 26:43
6. (150) Daniel Pradera, Salt Lake City, UT — 27:37
7. (162) Tanner Fackrell, Salt Lake City, UT — 28:20
8. (167) Ricardo Becerra, Fruit Heights, UT — 28:29
9. (169) Cj Alonzo, Salt Lake City, UT — 28:38
10. (193) Austin Kelley, west valley city, UT — 29:48
11. (215) Jordan Olson, Midvale, UT — 30:53
12. (234) Jonah Taylor, Kaysville, UT — 32:17
13. (236) Chandler Allen, Kaysville, UT — 32:29
14. (241) Andrew Billings, West Haven, UT — 32:47
15. (260) Alexander Johnson, Riverton, UT — 33:39
16. (272) Juan Ruiz, Lehi, UT — 34:20
17. (282) Javier Linero, eagle mountain, UT — 35:23
18. (284) Diogo Magalhaes, Murray, UT — 35:31
19. (304) Jasmine Lyon, West Valley City, UT — 37:12
20. (306) Ben Malohi, West Valley City, UT — 37:14
21. (353) Alisack Phat, West Jordan, UT — 43:58
22. (368) Lance Hilton, Murray, UT — 45:36
23. (371) Sam Taggart, Sandy, UT — 46:05
24. (404) Tryston Simek, Bismarck, ND — 53:45
Male 30-34
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (16) Josh Pugel, South Jordan, UT — 17:00
2. (109) Tyler Mcintosh, North Salt Lake, UT — 25:17
3. (129) Lorin Mittelstaedt, Riverton, UT — 26:37
4. (144) Dennis Gonzalez, Lehi, UT — 27:16
5. (190) Jon Madison, South Jordan, UT — 29:40
6. (197) Bryce Genther, Paradise, UT — 29:55
7. (243) Andrew Vaovasa, Kearns, UT — 32:56
8. (245) Cal Cazier, Salt Lake City, UT — 32:56
9. (259) Ty Johnson, Riverton, UT — 33:38
10. (277) Kyle Beatie, Saratoga Springs, UT — 34:48
11. (291) Tanner Watkins, Lincoln University, PA — 35:54
12. (293) Andre Harris, Salt Lake City, UT — 35:56
13. (294) Will Anderl, Midvale, UT — 35:59
14. (295) Nick Mena, Provo, UT — 36:08
15. (298) Matthew Bell, Plain City, UT — 36:32
16. (305) Stephen Dona, Salt Lake City, UT — 37:13
17. (315) John Gardner, Honeyville, UT — 38:12
18. (347) Daru Taumua, Bountiful, UT — 42:29
19. (361) Juan De La Pena, West Valley, UT — 44:43
20. (362) Viavia Manuma, Kearns, UT — 44:53
21. (365) Eric Mena, Saratoga Springs, UT — 45:12
22. (367) Spencer Landeen, Layton, UT — 45:28
23. (381) Jordan Fields, Eagle Mountain, UT — 48:36
24. (428) Katherine Morrell, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:02:23
25. (441) Parker Mortensen, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:13:59
Male 35-39
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (29) Chad Farnes, Salt Lake City, UT — 18:25
2. (33) Brian Bernardo, Millcreek, UT — 19:34
3. (41) Justin Gallegos, South Jordan, UT — 20:22
4. (42) Jonatan Diaz, Saratoga Springs, UT — 20:24
5. (65) Jared Bray, Provo, UT — 22:10
6. (73) Sebastian Taco, Magna, UT — 22:38
7. (89) David Reece, South Jordan, UT — 23:32
8. (92) Daniel Zimmerman, Stansbury Park, UT — 23:38
9. (107) Kade Haviland, Bountiful, UT — 25:11
10. (141) Troy Georgell, Eagle Mountain, UT — 27:07
11. (175) Myron Woodruff, Santaquin, UT — 28:52
12. (184) Peter Valentine, Midvale, UT — 29:20
13. (195) Bryce Osborne, South Jordan, UT — 29:51
14. (206) David Bauman, Salt Lake City, UT — 30:30
15. (249) Anyha Garcia, South Jordan, UT — 33:11
16. (256) Manuel Zamora, Salt Lake City, UT — 33:22
17. (258) Timmy Phomsouvanh, Roy, UT — 33:33
18. (269) Dave Burfitt, Taylorsville, UT — 34:07
19. (270) Jason Garcia, South Jordan, UT — 34:14
20. (312) Stevenson Mack, West Jordan, UT — 37:43
21. (313) Josh Hoggard, Murray, UT — 37:48
22. (318) Lance Powell, Kaysville, UT — 38:21
23. (322) Peter Sorensen, North Salt Lake, UT — 39:01
24. (327) Michael Lunt, Draper, UT — 39:51
25. (343) Junior Roberts, Highland, UT — 41:49
26. (344) Mclean Paul, Syracuse, UT — 41:49
27. (345) Mark Roberts, Salt Lake City, UT — 41:50
28. (352) Andy Phitsnoukanh, Roy, UT — 43:58
29. (370) Omar Rosales, West Jordan, UT — 45:56
30. (395) Josh Buckway, Bountiful, UT — 51:04
31. (400) Mario Gonzalez, West Valley City, UT — 52:33
32. (415) Alex Perez, Bountiful, UT — 57:13
33. (430) Kali Masiva, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:02:43
34. (431) Simione Fili Tongi, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:02:54
Male 40-44
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (27) Tim Jacobsen, Salt Lake City, UT — 18:07
2. (54) Miki Romero, Salt Lake City, UT — 21:16
3. (74) Joshua Coffey, Magna, UT — 22:42
4. (76) Rafe Thompson, South Salt Lake, UT — 22:46
5. (85) Daniel Foster, South Jordan, UT — 23:13
6. (88) Joshua Walch, Grantsville, UT — 23:27
7. (94) Clint Tyler, Herriman, UT — 23:53
8. (124) Edmund Foo, Sandy, UT — 26:19
9. (143) Richard Allred, Meridian, ID — 27:12
10. (161) David Owen, Millcreek, UT — 28:14
11. (163) Curtis Gapinski, Bluffdale, UT — 28:22
12. (173) Clayton Mcdonald, Sandy, UT — 28:41
13. (181) Rex Watkins, Providence, UT — 29:15
14. (196) Mark Nielson, Taylorsville, UT — 29:51
15. (227) Landon Allred, Sandy, UT — 31:52
16. (230) Aaron Gabbart, Holladay, UT — 31:58
17. (231) Jonathan Brown, Holladay, UT — 32:07
18. (239) Curtis Ash, South Jordan, UT — 32:42
19. (309) Richard Hurst, Sandy, UT — 37:19
20. (319) Wade Wright, Kearns, UT — 38:42
21. (321) David Bonnemort, South Jordan, UT — 38:59
22. (379) Jon Shields, Bluffdale, UT — 47:47
23. (398) Clark Harper, West Haven, UT — 51:47
24. (407) Kevin Tvetan, Eagle Mountain, UT — 54:33
25. (424) Jon Grant, Millcreek, UT — 58:40
26. (429) Michael Mailei, Midvale, UT — 1:02:41
Male 45-49
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (28) Michael Sackley, Payson, UT — 18:14
2. (67) Ari Bruening, South Jordan, UT — 22:17
3. (106) Seth Ure, Bountiful, UT — 25:10
4. (111) Justin Barker, Salt Lake City, UT — 25:23
5. (145) Jeremy Humes, Price, UT — 27:16
6. (146) Joseph Mittelstaedt, Herriman, UT — 27:27
7. (158) Matthew Holbrook, Salt Lake City, UT — 28:13
8. (159) Jason Cram, Layton, UT — 28:13
9. (178) Michael Miller, Cottonwood Heights, UT — 29:09
10. (185) Jake Kilgore, Fruit Heights, UT — 29:22
11. (222) Ryan Hanson, Price, UT — 31:27
12. (226) Matthew Lawrence, Kaysville, UT — 31:51
13. (232) Taylor Anderson, Pleasant Grove, UT — 32:13
14. (255) David Barney, Mission Viejo, CA — 33:20
15. (265) Stewart Yazzie, Eagle Mountain, UT — 33:56
16. (336) Anthon Mecham, Vineyard, UT — 40:43
17. (363) Baltazar Magana, Bountiful, UT — 45:01
18. (369) Lance Kunz, TEMPLE, TX — 45:48
19. (374) Nick Howell, Salt Lake City, UT — 46:58
20. (383) Chris Taber, Taylorsville, UT — 48:47
21. (385) Shalei Valentine, Kaysville, UT — 49:11
22. (402) Matt Manwaring, South Jordan, UT — 53:08
23. (409) Jason Mendenhall, Chubbuck, ID — 54:44
24. (433) Allison Dickson, Montezuma Creek, UT — 1:03:48
Male 50-54
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (48) Evan Johnson, South Jordan, UT — 20:47
2. (52) Sam Brown, Herriman, UT — 21:12
3. (97) Mike Scharman, Salt Lake City, UT — 24:16
4. (113) Steve Burian, Tuscaloosa, AL — 25:38
5. (114) Lee Addams, Salt Lake City, UT — 25:39
6. (132) Boan Rubalcava, Murray, UT — 26:38
7. (166) Brooks Brady, Sandy, UT — 28:25
8. (187) Evan Mitchell, Farmington, UT — 29:27
9. (201) David Pond, Draper, UT — 30:13
10. (224) Michael Mecham, Lehi, UT — 31:35
11. (251) Robert Howarth, Holladay, UT — 33:16
12. (257) Clint Zundel, South Jordan, UT — 33:23
13. (262) Daniel Orenstein, Park City, UT — 33:47
14. (267) David Cook, Salt Lake City, UT — 34:01
15. (326) Mark Lamoreaux, Springville, UT — 39:49
16. (338) Eli Mills, Murray, UT — 41:18
17. (386) Clint Burfitt, Taylorsville, UT — 49:22
18. (387) Nate Mecham, Sandy, UT — 49:33
19. (413) Jerrald Richerson, Tulsa, OK — 56:16
20. (417) Jeffery Ladle, South Jordan, UT — 57:28
21. (418) Matt Hammond, Lilburn, GA — 57:38
22. (447) Robert Boulds, Murray, UT — 6:46:28
Male 55-59
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (51) Scott Watko, South Jordan, UT — 21:05
2. (84) Mark Harris, Salt Lake City, UT — 23:09
3. (108) Gordon Wright, Salt Lake City, UT — 25:15
4. (136) Troy Robertson, South Jordan, UT — 26:51
5. (170) Peter Breinholt, Salt Lake City, UT — 28:39
6. (189) Thomas Boud, South Jordan, UT — 29:37
7. (192) Jose Juarez, Clearfield, UT — 29:43
8. (220) Ken Bitner, Draper, UT — 31:15
9. (233) J. D. Taylor, Kaysville, UT — 32:15
10. (240) Marcos Duran, Midvale, UT — 32:46
11. (261) Jon Debry, Millcreek, UT — 33:45
12. (280) Eric Hall, Glendora, CA — 35:01
13. (285) Brian Beebe, Herriman, UT — 35:35
14. (329) Howard Brady, Shoreline, WA — 39:53
15. (376) Michael Cowley, Draper, UT — 47:39
16. (427) Stephen Lindsey, Kaysville, UT — 1:00:38
17. (438) Gregory Beijerling, Bluffdale, UT — 1:10:44
Male 60-64
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (188) Troy Riet, Sandy, UT — 29:27
2. (205) Richard Holt, Lehi, UT — 30:29
3. (212) Brian Milne, Salt Lake City, UT — 30:43
4. (221) Brian Folsom, Saratoga Springs, UT — 31:20
5. (279) Matthew Unker, South Jordan, UT — 35:00
6. (288) Brad Bell, Layton, UT — 35:48
7. (331) Andrew Pullens, Sandy, UT — 40:01
8. (348) David Griffin, Syracuse, UT — 42:39
9. (349) Will Mapa, Taylorsville, UT — 42:56
10. (354) Ted Hunter, North Ogden, UT — 44:07
11. (411) Richard Montoya, West Valley City, UT — 55:21
12. (425) Nic Frisone, Salt Lake City, UT — 59:00
13. (432) Jose Fonseca, North Salt Lake, UT — 1:03:39
14. (435) Tracy And Trottier, Land O Lakes, FL — 1:08:14
Male 65-69
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (179) Douglas Barker, Murray, UT — 29:09
2. (198) Martin Schwarz, Salt Lake City, UT — 30:07
3. (302) Gary Hunter, Simpsonville, SC — 36:57
4. (311) Richard Lichtenberger, Reva, VA — 37:42
5. (330) Francisco Castro, Hesperia, CA — 39:57
6. (332) Doug Miner, Mesa, AZ — 40:09
7. (340) Rich Hillyard, Orem, UT — 41:20
8. (341) Ralph Dellapiana, Millcreek, UT — 41:22
9. (405) Gary Beckstrand, Salt Lake City, UT — 53:46
10. (414) Steve Andrus, Salt Lake City, UT — 57:13
11. (416) Clinton Long, Salt Lake City, UT — 57:26
12. (442) Sione Ika, Bountiful, UT — 1:15:16
Male 70-74
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (214) David Hillyard, Millcreek, UT — 30:51
2. (246) Randall Wilkes, Orem, UT — 33:00
3. (250) Stephen Wight, Herriman, UT — 33:16
4. (301) Robert Vigil, West Valley City, UT — 36:53
5. (307) Eric Evans, Salt Lake City, UT — 37:17
6. (372) Jon Carlson, Sandy, UT — 46:30
7. (380) Sean Mcnabb, Salt Lake City, UT — 48:12
8. (391) Peter Engar, Millcreek, UT — 50:07
9. (403) Russell Cline, North Salt Lake, UT — 53:24
10. (408) Kenyon Hart, Pocatello, ID — 54:38
Male 75-79
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (202) Emanuel Kournianos, Murray, UT — 30:15
2. (254) Brent Scharman, Holladay, UT — 33:18
3. (303) Gary Ladle, Lehi, UT — 37:06
4. (350) Russell Hakes, Kaysville, UT — 43:02
5. (377) David Mecham, Sandy, UT — 47:41
6. (446) Aj Smith, Salt Lake City, UT — 6:43:47
Male 80-89
Place (Overall) Name, City — Time
1. (308) Ronald Warren, West Jordan, UT — 37:18
2. (355) Rolf Sternglanz, Stony Brook, NY — 44:08
3. (436) Fred Palmer, Salt Lake City, UT — 1:09:09