Runners take off from the starting line of the Deseret News 5K in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

The 2024 Deseret News 5K was dominated by the young, and it made for a thrilling men’s finish.

The men’s winner was Tayshaun Ogomo, 17, who ran the course with a time of 15:14.

Jonah Tang, 17, was right with him, finishing in 15:15.

Jackson Spencer, 16, earned third with 15:17.

In the women’s race, the winner was 22-year-old Morgan Jensen with a time of 16:51.

Adria Favero, 15, was second with a time of 17:32, while 20-year-old Addi Bruening was third, crossing the finish line in 18:05.