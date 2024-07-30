BYU players converge during spring camp practice in Provo on March 16, 2024. On Wednesday, the Cougars will hold their first practice of fall camp in Provo.

A little more than eight months ago, BYU’s first season in the Big 12 ended with a heartbreaking 40-34 double-overtime loss in the pouring rain at No. 21 Oklahoma State, a loss that extended the Cougars’ losing streak to five and produced some doubts about whether coach Kalani Sitake’s program could compete in a Power Five conference.

The critics and doubters came out in force, claiming BYU was years away from contending for a Big 12 title.

Through it all, Sitake remained resolute, yet bolstered by a belief that the last two games of the season showed they weren’t that far from respectability.

“I would be completely nervous if we were completely overwhelmed from last year,” Sitake said at Big 12 football media days on July 10. “I know everybody looks at the record (5-7), but we had flashes where we could compete.”

The coach, who is entering his ninth season at the helm in Provo, also said he was “tired of talking about it” and eager to get back on the field and show that the Cougars belong — especially now that longtime rival Utah is in the conference, along with former Pac-12 mates Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State.

Las Vegas oddsmakers are predicting they will only win four or five games, media members who cover the Big 12 have picked them to finish 13th in the now 16-team conference, and ESPN’s College Football Power Index has them as the No. 73 team in the country.

How can BYU improve in Year 2 in the Big 12?

“Consistency is the key,” Sitake said. “After watching everything that happened last year, that’s the issue for us. There were moments when we competed. How can we do it consistently, from the first game to the last, from the first quarter to the fourth? That’s my job as a head coach. I can tell you that the learning process from Year 1 to Year 2 has naturally already happened.”

Camp begins Wednesday

Talking season, and one of the longest offseason periods in recent memory, ends this week. It is time for practice/playing season, a start that receiver Chase Roberts said can’t get here soon enough.

“Everybody in this program wants to get that bad taste out of our mouths,” he said.

The Cougars open 2024 preseason training camp with a lot to prove — and not many believers in their corner. Players were scheduled to report to campus on Tuesday — almost all of them have been in Provo the past eight weeks — and the first practice will be held Wednesday.

The program was seemingly on an upward trajectory until last year, having won 29 of its previous 38 games before the 2023 season happened. Can Sitake right the ship? If he can’t, what will be the consequences?

BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe gave Sitake a vote of confidence at football media days, but Sitake knows this is a “bottom-line business,” he said in Las Vegas. And the bottom line is wins.

The opener is Aug. 31 at LaVell Edwards Stadium against FCS Southern Illinois; then the Cougars hit the road for two huge nonconference affairs — Sept. 6 (Friday) at SMU and Sept. 14 at former conference rival Wyoming.

Their Big 12 opener is Sept. 21 against Kansas State in Provo.

Five storylines to follow through training camp

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to-high 90s this week in Provo and throughout August, so the heat is on — in more ways than one.

Here are five compelling storylines to watch as the month unfolds.

Closest starting quarterback derby in years

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff gestures to his teammates during a practice on the SAB outdoor practice fields at the start of spring camp in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

OK, there’s no use burying this one at the bottom of this story: In my 17 years of covering BYU sports, I can’t remember a closer starting quarterback derby entering preseason training camp than this year. Maybe 2010, when freshman Jake Heaps and Utah State transfer Riley Nelson battled, only for offensive coordinator Robert Anae to basically declare it a tie and say they would rotate quarterbacks until a starter emerged.

Turns out that was Heaps, but only because Nelson sustained a season-ending shoulder injury before September had ended.

Of course, the battle this month will be between incumbent Jake Retzlaff — who started BYU’s final four games in 2023, all losses — and transfer Gerry Bohanon, who hasn’t played in a game since 2022. I’m on record as saying, and writing, that Retzlaff will win the job. I just think he’s the safer pick, knows the offense a little bit better, and enters with more momentum because of the way he protected the football, yet still moved the team, in spring camp.

Perhaps the more intriguing question is when offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick will name the starter. My guess is that he will inform the team after a couple of weeks, but won’t announce anything publicly until game week. Roderick said Retzlaff and Bohanon were “neck-and-neck” coming out of spring camp, and that the starter will be one of those two.

However, in every interview I’ve heard since then, he has mentioned two other quarterbacks — Western Michigan transfer Treyson Bourguet and Utah State transfer McCae Hillstead — who both have quality playing experience. Don’t be surprised if one, or both, of those guys see some action this season, particularly in November.

“I can’t tell you a deadline (for picking a starter), other than when we know, we will know,” Sitake said. “And when the player takes it, he will take it. We have four quarterbacks that have played college football and started games. That gives me a lot of confidence, knowing that a lot of things can happen in college football.”

How healthy are the linebackers?

BYU linebacker Jack Kelly, a transfer from Weber State, goes through spring drills in Provo on March 8, 2024. | Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo

Remaining injury-free throughout camp will be a recurring theme, after expected contributors such as safeties Micah Harper and Talan Alfrey and running back Hinckley Ropati couldn’t get through camp last year without sustaining season-ending, or season-altering, injuries.

It will especially be important for the defense as question marks continue to surround the status of linebackers Ben Bywater and Siale Esera. Esera’s father said during Big 12 media days that his son is good to go, but some people close to Bywater haven’t been as optimistic.

Asked if the defense would be the strength of the team in 2024, Sitake quickly talked about staying healthy — not a good sign.

“The biggest issue is we just have to keep guys healthy. And if not, we have to rely on depth to help us get there. That’s going to be the goal,” Sitake said. “We have been working on that since the season ended last year. Hopefully that works out. I believe we have made some really good moves.”

Two of those moves came in the transfer portal, as BYU nabbed linebacker Jack Kelly and cornerback Marque Collins from Weber State. Beyond those guys, it is a fairly well-established group. For instance, six defensive linemen are seniors, all with plenty of playing experience.

The Cougars are banking on having that continuity pay dividends after there were no fewer than 60 newcomers at preseason training camp last year.

Can TJ Woods produce a Power Four-quality offensive line?

BYU offensive line coach in action during first day of spring drills in Provo, Feb. 29, 2024. | Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo

There are a lot of reasons why BYU lost its final five games last year and missed out on a bowl game for the first time since 2017, but the biggest is that the Cougars were simply dominated in the trenches — particularly their offensive line.

The group that OL coach Darrell Funk rolled out in 2023 just couldn’t get the job done, especially when it came to running the ball. Having supposed workhorse running back Aidan Robbins suffer broken ribs early in the season didn’t help.

Sitake replaced Funk with another of his past coaching friends, TJ Woods, and it will be interesting to see if one of the two new assistant coaches — tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride is the other — can work his magic in Provo. If not, it is going to be another long season.

At Big 12 media days, returning starting center Connor Pay said he’s already seen some positive results from the change. He said Woods preaches physicality, cohesion and discipline, while playing with an edge.

“Being violent and physical on offense, it becomes a habit. Something you have to learn. You can’t just flip it on and off. You have to do it every day, day in and day out,” Pay said. “I thought we were able to do that in spring ball and take some good steps in the right direction.”

The Cougars added returned missionary Joe Brown, SUU transfer Austin Leausa and Colorado transfer Isaiah Jatta, among other offensive linemen, and have four solid returners with experience in Pay, tackles Brayden Keim and Caleb Etienne and guard Weylin Lapuaho.

“This conference is a physical conference,” Sitake said. “You have to be physical. That’s got to be part of our identity. But I don’t want to keep talking about it. I want to get there and play.”

Will LJ Martin be healthy enough to carry the rushing load?

Brigham Young running back LJ Martin (27) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. | Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

The worst-kept secret in Provo this summer has been rising sophomore LJ Martin’s health. The running back who burst onto the scene in a big way last year when Robbins got hurt has been banged up this summer, although he’s told people who’ve enquired that he will be ready for the opener.

We will see.

The Cougars didn’t go out and get a big-time back from the portal in the offseason, as they did the past few years with Ty’Son Williams, Chris Brooks and Robbins. They should have.

Roderick said in June that they will go with Martin, the aforementioned Ropati, converted receiver Miles Davis and a freshman that showed great promise in the spring, Pokaiaua Haunga.

“I feel like even though we are playing with a lot of the same guys we were playing with last year, our execution is going to be a lot better,” Roderick said. “Because just playing together is huge, especially at offensive line. It is a big deal.”

Which guys will emerge as playmakers?

BYU transfer quarterback Gerry Bohanon looks to throw during spring camp in Provo on March 8, 2024. Bohanon is among the QBs batting for the starting job heading into the 2024 season. | BYU Photo

Defensively, playmakers on this BYU team are few and far between, especially if Bywater doesn’t return. Yes, there’s cornerback Jakob Robinson and defensive end Tyler Batty, the only Cougar on the all-Big 12 preseason first team. Gone are Max Tooley and Eddie Heckard, who fit that description last year.

Offensively, the Cougars will be replacing tight end Isaac Rex with a bunch of guys who looked good in spring camp, but haven’t done anything on the field yet (in that position). Jackson Bowers, Ryner Swanson and converted receiver Keanu Hill have big shoes to fill at that spot.

Could Bohanon be the type of dual-threat quarterback that all teams need in this era of college football? Time will tell.

As Roderick said in June, the Cougars have a lot of outstanding receivers, but there’s no Puka Nacua in this group. Darius Lassiter, Keelan Marion, Kody Epps, Chase Roberts, Parker Kingston and JoJo Phillips form one of the better receiver groups in the league. But who can be the go-to guy? Jury is still out on that one.

Bottom line is that teams need stars, even superstars, to thrive in the Big 12, where every team has at least one great running back — except BYU.

Sitake, Roderick and receivers coach Fesi Sitake should and will make finding playmakers a priority in fall camp.