Corner Canyon’s Jerome Myles, out runs Lehi’s Isaiah Allen for a score as they play in high school football semifinal action at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Myles was rated a 5-star recruit by 247 Sports in the recruiting sites latest rankings.

The recruitment of Jerome Myles has taken another interesting turn.

Myles, a wide receiver at Corner Canyon High who is considered the top high school football recruit in Utah in the Class of 2025, released a list Monday on social media of the 10 schools he is still considering signing with.

The list is as follows, in alphabetical order:

Auburn

Georgia

LSU

Miami

Michigan

Ohio State

Penn State

Texas A&M

USC

Utah

It has been an interesting recruiting process for Myles, who is listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds. It was long thought by many that he would end up at Utah, but then in late April he committed to Ole Miss while on a visit there.

The commitment made good sense, as it meant a reunion with former Corner Canyon star quarterback Jaxson Dart, who is now one of the best signal callers in the country with the Rebels.

In late June, however, Myles announced he was decommitting from Ole Miss and opening up his recruitment, and now the Rebels are not among his final 10 schools.

When Myles decommitted, there was hope among Utah fans that he would commit to the Utes soon after, although he told 247′s Blair Angulo at the time that, “I just want to go through the process a bit more and make sure I find the best fit for me.

“I know I want to choose the school that is going to be the best for me. I’m thinking it will really be toward the end of my season, closer to playoffs or maybe closer to the signing period. We’ll see how things go.”

If Monday’s announcement is any indication, it may indeed be a while before Myles decides where he’ll attend. About four and a half months remain before the December early signing period.