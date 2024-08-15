Utah Jazz fans cheer during a close fourth quarter game between the Jazz and the Golden State Warriors at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. On Thursday, the NBA released its 2024-25 schedule.

The Utah Jazz’s 2024-25 season will tip off at home when the Memphis Grizzlies visit the Delta Center on Oct. 23, marking the first time the two teams have met for a season debut.

On Thursday, the NBA released the full schedule for the 2024-25 season, which will run from Oct. 22 to April 13. The schedule defines 80 of each team’s 82 regular-season games. Two games per team will be played between Dec. 10-16 and scheduled at a later date based on group play results in the in-season tournament, the NBA Cup.

Utah’s NBA Cup group play games will be played Nov. 12 vs. the Phoenix Suns, Nov. 19 at the Los Angeles Lakers, Nov. 26 vs. the San Antonio Spurs and Dec. 3 at the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Jazz are scheduled to play in seven nationally televised games (five on NBA TV, one on ESPN, one on TNT), which ranks pretty low, but is not the fewest games for an NBA team. The Brooklyn Nets (5), Chicago Bulls (5), Detroit Pistons (4), Portland Trail Blazers (4), Toronto Raptors (4) and Washington Wizards (5) will all play fewer games in the national spotlight.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers (39), Golden State Warriors (36), New York Knicks (34) and reigning champion Boston Celtics (34) lead the way for the most national TV games.

The Jazz will play their second game of the season Oct. 25 against the Warriors before heading out for their first road game, an Oct. 28 contest against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

The Jazz’s opening-night tilt at the Delta Center is set to be Ja Morant’s first game back for the Grizzlies since Jan. 5, 2024. He played in just nine games last season (following suspension) before having season-ending shoulder surgery.

December will be a grueling month for the Jazz, with seven of the 10 scheduled games to be played on the road. Depending on the scheduling of the final two regular-season games, there’s a chance the Jazz could be on the road from Dec. 2 through Dec. 27.

The Jazz will play five games in October, 14 games in November, at least 12 games in December, 16 games in January, 12 games in February, 17 games in March and six games in April.

This season the Jazz will play in 15 back-to-back sets. The Jazz All-Star break will run from Feb. 13-20 and the Jazz’s longest homestand begins with the final game prior to the All-Star break on Feb. 12 against the Lakers. When the Jazz return from the All-Star break they will play seven straight games at home, a stretch that will take them into March.

For the full NBA schedule by team, click here. For the Utah Jazz only schedule click here.