Corner Canyon’s Jerome Myles, out runs Lehi’s Isaiah Allen for a score as they play in high school football semifinal action at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Myles was rated a 5-star recruit by 247 Sports in the recruiting sites latest rankings.

Utah is still in the running for its first-ever five-star recruit.

Corner Canyon wide receiver Jerome Myles — a top five wide receiver in the country and the best prospect in Utah, according to 247Sports — released his top five schools on Monday afternoon via 247Sports.

Here are the schools that Myles has whittled his extensive list of offers down to, in alphabetical order: Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, USC and Utah.

Myles, part of the class of 2025, will announce his commitment on Oct. 30.

In April, he committed to Ole Miss, and to former Corner Canyon quarterback Jaxson Dart, but decommitted and reopened his recruitment in June.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound receiver had 19 receptions for 486 yards and six touchdowns in just five games during his junior season for Corner Canyon — he missed most of the season with an injury — and started his senior season with four catches for 120 yards and a score in a 70-42 win over American Fork on Friday.

Part of the draw for Utah is the chance for Myles to stay home and play with his high school quarterback — Isaac Wilson was recently named the Utes’ backup quarterback behind Cam Rising — and the Utes appear to be in the lead right now.

“I’ll be going to an Ohio State game for my official, but I still don’t know which one yet,” Myles told Angulo. “I’ll be going to a few Utah games, too, since they’re nearby. I’ve been hearing that Isaac (Wilson) has been doing really well and the offense looks good. We will see about the other schools and official visits.”