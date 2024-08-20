Tara Davis-Woodhall, left, of the United States, celebrates with her husband Hunter Woodhall after winning the women's long jump final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. Hunter Woodhall tested positive for COVID-19 last week, about two weeks before the start of the Paralympic Games.

American sprinter Hunter Woodhall tested positive for COVID-19 last week, about two weeks before the start of the Paralympic Games. His announcement raised concerns about his ability to compete in Paris.

Woodhall and his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, became viral sensations during the Paris Olympics after sharing an emotional embrace following Davis-Woodhall’s gold medal win in the women’s long jump.

The double-amputee sprinter is set to compete in his third Paralympics this year. He plans to participate in the men’s 100-meter T64 and 400-meter T62 events, according to World Para Athletics.

Is Hunter Woodhall competing in the 2024 Paralympics?

Woodhall announced his COVID-19 diagnosis on Threads, acknowledging how he risked contracting COVID-19 due to being around large crowds during and after the Olympics. Despite the setback, he remains committed to competing.

“Unfortunate timing, but I knew it was a risk being around so many celebrating/traveling,” Woodhall said in the post. “Won’t be an excuse, gonna kick this thing and I’ll be ready for the Paralympics.”

Woodhall also addressed his situation in a TikTok video, where Davis-Woodhall humorously referred to him as a “COVID freak” while keeping her distance.

In the video, Woodhall expressed optimism about his recovery and upcoming competition.

“This is definitely not ideal, knowing that I got the Paralympics coming up in two weeks,” Woodhall said. “Completely my fault, I was around a bunch of people celebrating, traveling, everything.”

“It’s not gonna be an excuse,” he continued. “I’m going to keep a positive attitude and get better really quick, get back to training and run fast at the Paralympics. It will be okay.”

According to People, Woodhall’s diagnosis followed a surprise party he organized for Davis-Woodhall to celebrate her return home from Paris with her gold medal.

Who is Hunter Woodhall?

Woodhall and Davis-Woodhall became one of the most beloved couples during the Paris Olympics. While Davis-Woodhall competed, Woodhall was frequently seen in the stands supporting her.

The couple met at an athletics meet in Idaho in 2017, according to a YouTube video they created about their relationship. Davis-Woodhall approached him after he competed in an event to give him a hug.

From there they connected over social media and struck up a long distance relationship, which eventually led to their marriage in 2022.

“We bring a lot of diversity into our relationship, and we want to be really transparent about that,” Woodhall said in an interview in 2021, per World Para Athletics. “Tara is a woman of color. I have a disability.”

“We want people to know that whoever you are, whatever situation you’re in, it’s okay and that’s what makes you special and unique,” he added.

Woodhall had both legs amputated at 11 months old due to fibular hemimelia, a condition that affects the fibula, a bone in the lower leg.

Amputation is necessary in severe cases to improve the child’s quality of life, according to Nemours Children’s Health.

Per the International Paralympic Committee, Woodhall first competed in the Paralympics in 2016, where he won silver in the men’s 200-meter T44 and bronze in the 400-meter T44. In 2021, he earned his third Paralympic medal, a bronze in the men’s 400-meter T62.

When is Hunter Woodhall competing in the 2024 Paralympics?

The Paralympic Games are Aug. 28 through Sept. 8 in Paris.

According to World Para Athletics, Woodhall is scheduled to compete in the men’s 100-meter T64 on Sept. 1, with the final taking place on Sept. 2. He will also compete in the 400-meter T62 on Sept. 6.