The Runnin’ Utes will reportedly have a new chance to score a win against Mississippi State in a neutral-site game Nov. 16.

College basketball analyst Rocco Miller revealed that officials from both programs are close to a deal on the nonconference game in an X post Monday morning.

“Mississippi State and Utah are finalizing a deal to play a neutral-site game on Saturday, November 16th in the Memphis area (exact location TBA), according to sources,” Miller reported

247Sports later reported that the Utah-Mississippi State game would be played at either Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi, which serves as the home of the Memphis Grizzlies’ G League team, or FedEx Forum in Memphis, which is where the Grizzlies and the University of Memphis men’s basketball team play.

Mississippi State and Utah have played twice before — once at the Fort Meyers Invitational in 2022 and once in the 1995 NCAA Tournament — and the Bulldogs won both meetings, per 247Sports.

Utah’s full 2024-25 schedule could be released as soon as this week.

The Utah women’s basketball team’s nonconference schedule was released last week.