A year ago, BYU entered its first year in the Big 12 with lofty aspirations. They’d brought in a bevy of portal transfer players for immediate help, they believed they’d improved in every position on offense, and hopes were high that new defensive coordinator Jay Hill would field an aggressive chaos-creating unit.

After starting with five wins, including a victory at Arkansas, it appeared BYU would surely make it to a bowl game. Then, the Cougars failed to win another game. Shredded with injuries, including to quarterback Kedon Slovis, BYU struggled mightily.

This year BYU coaches are optimistic, but playing it more reserved. They know this is a tougher schedule, playing the league’s top seven teams, and everyone has improved. They’re likely appreciative of the “chip on the shoulder” attitude they’ve seen in camp and appreciate players hungry, a little angry, and motivated to prove themselves.

This is especially true at the QB spot, where Jake Retzlaff has done everything possible to keep his starting job, but is pressed to the wire by transfer Gerry Bohanon. They are battling one another, yet supportive of each other, pushing and fighting every day.

Retzlaff is expected to start in the opener against Southern Illinois. He held onto the job for many reasons, but the one that likely stood out — he threw fewer interceptions. Ball security on offense will be the No. 1 reason whether BYU goes to a bowl game or stays home. It absolutely was the reason BYU did not go bowling last year.

The more “quiet” fall camp where hype was more controlled should lead to an “earn it” attitude this fall, and with football teams that isn’t a bad way to approach games.

Cougar Insider predictions

Question of the week: Where do you expect BYU to be strong in Saturday’s opener against Southern Illinois and what question marks are there that may be a challenge? Predict a score.

Jay Drew: If they are a legitimate Power Four program, the Cougars should be strong in every area on Saturday against the Salukis of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). I think they will be. Southern Illinois is one of the better programs in the FCS, but I expect the Cougars to look crisp from the get-go. I think they will look especially good on offense, after they were the opposite in the opener last year against Sam Houston.

If there is a challenge, it could come on defense, as the Cougars still need to show that they’ve figured out how to stop the run, and put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. If they can’t stop the Salukis, imagine what could happen next week at SMU. BYU has spent more than eight months stewing over the five-game losing streak. I expect a fired-up squad to come out and set the tone early — for the game, and the season.

Prediction: BYU 35, Southern Illinois 17

Dick Harmon: BYU hired offensive line coach TJ Woods to turn the first line of attack into a power machine. I expect big improvement in run blocking, especially maintaining blocks and pushing the line for runners. I think the pass blocking will take more time because it requires more finesse and is an art form. BYU should be able to run the ball far more effectively than last season and this will open up a myriad of opportunities for the offense, especially for a deep receiving corps and more athletic tight ends.

Defensively, the safeties and corners are deep and talented. The linebackers have an infusion of talent, which translates into greater depth. BYU can’t afford injuries on the interior defensive line.

I think the rule change of allowing “analysts” to coach will significantly help BYU players develop faster and more effectively. This means better blocking and tackling from top to bottom. Thing is, the Big 12 teams have all had the same advantages with that and have reloaded with the transfer portal. It will be a tough league, more so than a year ago, even without Texas and Oklahoma.

Prediction: BYU 37, Southern Illinois 14

Cougar tales

Here’s what we learned from BYU’s first football depth chart, according to Jackson Payne. BYU’s defense should be improved this year because of an infusion of talent and depth, but predicting sack total remains a challenge as I opine in this piece. Jay Drew explains a key for BYU is getting more sacks in 2024.

Olympic silver medalist Kenneth Rooks fell and was injured running the steeplechase in Poland over the weekend.

Women’s soccer takes a pair of road ties into a third road trip to UCLA this weekend.

BYU will host and honor members of the 1974 Fiesta Bowl WAC championship team this week. Here is my interview with star running back Jeff Blanc from that team celebrating its 50th anniversary, a walk down memory lane and his reflections on a few teammates.

