BYU coach Kalani Sitake reacts on the sidelines during a game against Sam Houston State Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Provo, Utah. Sitake will lead his team into Year No. 2 in the Big 12 this fall.

During the dog days of preseason training camp, after his BYU football team had completed another practice in afternoon heat in Provo with temperatures soaring to the high 90s, Kalani Sitake was asked if the talent was in place for the Cougars to exceed expectations in 2024 and get back to a bowl game, at the minimum, in their second season in the Big 12.

The coach, who is entering his ninth season with a 61-41 career record at BYU, smirked slightly and enjoyed, for a fleeting second, yet another subtle suggestion that the Cougars — who went 5-7 last year and have lost five straight games — are in for another tough season in a Power Four conference.

“Yeah, we added pieces, we changed some things, we developed some guys,” Sitake said. “It is not like we thought we had the answer last year. So we made adjustments and I think we have done the right things with all the different variables that go into it. So I anticipate us doing better this year.”

Gone was the Sitake who came off as a little peeved, perhaps defiant, at the Big 12 football media days in Las Vegas in July when there was talk that BYU would do well just to win two conference games again against a tougher schedule that includes the teams predicted to finish in the top five in the league: Utah, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Kansas and Arizona.

After a difficult nonconference schedule that begins Saturday versus Southern Illinois and then ramps up considerably with road games at SMU and Wyoming, BYU also has to play at Baylor, at Central Florida and at Arizona State. It is not a stretch to say that the Cougars will only be favored to win a couple games beyond their opener, maybe at Wyoming on Sept. 14 and at home against Houston on Nov. 30 (Senior Day).

A year ago at this time, the Cougars were talking about being disrespected heading into their inaugural season in the Big 12, and saying that an influx of more than 60 newcomers would have them ready to compete favorably right out of the gate. It appeared that their confidence had merit when they jumped out to 3-0 and 5-2 starts. A bowl game seemed within reach. But a combination of injuries and lack of depth — particularly in the trenches — led to that 0-5 finish and a heaping helping of humble pie.

“We got a good wakeup call,” senior center Connor Pay said in Las Vegas. “And that wasn’t fun.”

This year, the Cougars are taking a different approach to their reloading project, relying much more on continuity and cohesion than fresh faces to fill the holes in their depth chart.

“We’ve got this quiet confidence in each other, and our coaches,” receiver Kody Epps said in June. “There’s not a guy on this team who is satisfied with what happened last year.”

Unlike last year, when it seemed like name tags were needed in fall camp, there are only 10 additions from the transfer portal, and three are quarterbacks: South Florida’s Gerry Bohanon, Western Michigan’s Treyson Bourguet and Utah State’s McCae Hillstead. The most notable additions, for the second-straight year, could come from Weber State of the FCS ranks — linebacker Jack Kelly and cornerback Marque Collins.

The three additions from power conference schools are former Pitt punter Sam Vander Haar, former UCLA linebacker Choe Bryant-Strother and former Colorado offensive lineman Isaiah Jatta. Only the punter is listed as a starter on the inaugural depth chart.

“I think this year we got a bunch of dudes coming back that joined the team from the transfer portal last year. So having a bunch of those guys who are super mature, having those guys for another year is definitely a big help to that, because we are able to gel together and everybody knows each other’s personalities,” Epps said. “We have to count on each other a lot, to pick each other up. Dudes were fully depleted of everything — every ounce of energy that they had (in a recent workout).

“You have to look to your left and your right. And in those moments you find out each and every one of those dudes in that locker room is your brother,” Epps continued. “And then the team activities that coach Kalani and the coaches put together, definitely allow us to have fun, and definitely allow us to be free from football and just out here grinding all day. Those opportunities have definitely helped us gel together.”

Whether that improved unity translates into more wins on the field remains to be seen.

If there is another positive sign this season, as opposed to last, it is that the Cougars enter 2024 more healthy than they were a year ago. Season-ending, or season-altering, injuries suffered by safeties Micah Harper and Talan Alfrey and running back Hinckley Ropati last August took their toll before the Cougars even concluded their 14-0 season-opening win over Sam Houston.

Here’s a closer look at BYU’s offense, defense and special teams:

Can offense bounce back with some answers?

Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) celebrates his touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Remember when BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said last year that his group had “upgraded at every position” on offense with the possible exception of quarterback? Those words turned out to be nonprophetic, obviously, as BYU’s offense struggled in most games.

They didn’t upgrade much in the offseason, instead hoping that guys who were newcomers last year such as Jake Retzlaff, Keelan Marion, Darius Lassiter, JoJo Phillips, Weylin Lapuaho and Caleb Etienne will be much-improved with a year in the system under their belts.

They are also counting on the improvement of sophomore running back LJ Martin, returning receivers Epps and Chase Roberts, and that the move of Keanu Hill from receiver to tight end pays dividends. It remains to be seen whether the decision to not bring in an experienced running back from the transfer portal was prudent, or a mistake.

A lot will depend on Martin’s durability, and whether his cohorts such as Miles Davis, Ropati and freshman Pokai Haunga continue to develop. Coming off a shoulder injury in spring ball, Martin wasn’t cleared for contact until a week or so ago, but on Monday Sitake said the sophomore is ready to go.

“LJ looks great. He looks really good. And man, and Folau (Ropati) is playing really good. You are going to see those two guys a lot. And Miles Davis is a good player, who you will see,” Roderick said. “And Pokai, he is a freshman (from Timpview High), and he is a good player, too. I love all four of those guys. It is nice seeing LJ and Folau (emerge). I feel like those two guys, this is kinda their time, you know.”

Roderick said the tight end group, which includes returners Hill, Ethan Erickson, Mata’ava Ta’ase, Ray Paulo and Jackson Bowers and will be bolstered by freshman sensation Ryner Swanson, will return in a big way to the BYU offense.

“They will all be involved in various ways,” Roderick said.

As for the quarterback situation, Roderick and Sitake have both said they are comfortable with either of the guys in the starting QB derby that has dominated headlines since spring camp began with Retzlaff and USF transfer Bohanon battling it out. As of Friday, no starter had been named, but Roderick noted this week that a decision has been made.

“I feel like both of them are prepared,” Roderick said. “Both have had enough reps in camp that they could both play in a game.”

Monday, Sitake said the starter won’t be revealed until kickoff on Saturday.

Defense needs a little more depth at linebacker

BYU Football defensive coordinator Jay Hill yells to the team during a practice on the SAB outdoor practice fields at the start of spring camp in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

The objectives for BYU’s defense in 2024 are pretty simple after the Cougars crumbled in 2023 against the likes of TCU, Texas, West Virginia and Iowa State. They need to stop the run, and get more pressure, and sacks, on opposing quarterbacks.

Defensive coordinator Jay Hill says the two objectives are dependent on one another. Indeed, last year BYU often gave up chunk yardage on the ground on first down, and rarely got opponents into third-down passing situations. The Cougars were No. 116 in the country in third-down conversion percentage defense, allowing opponents to convert 45.1% of the time. That’s not good.

Reports from the closed scrimmages BYU held in preseason training camp indicate that the defenders mostly held their own against an improved offense and its plethora of outstanding receivers.

“If you look at it production-wise, just how we were swarming the ball, the defensive line was going crazy,” said defensive end Isaiah Bagnah after the second scrimmage. “We were getting pressure every single play. We were in the quarterback’s face the whole time. And when you disrupt the quarterback, it is really hard for an offense to execute their plays. In that regard, the defense won.”

Before the scrimmage, Hill was asked how he was feeling about the defense overall in his second year of what turned into a rebuilding project.

“There are certain players that are playing at a super high level. They would be the ones that you would expect, (Tyler) Batty, I think Blake Mangelson has gotten way better, John Nelson, the interior of the D line, I really like right now,” Hill said. “Jakob Robinson has had a really good camp so far. I like the battle going on with the safeties right now. They are all getting better.

“I think we are much better in that room than last year. And we are deeper, so that is good.”

BYU isn’t quite as deep at linebacker, after Max Tooley moved on to the NFL and Ben Bywater medically retired. Weber State transfer Jack Kelly and UCLA transfer Choe Bryant-Strother join a group that returns Harrison Taggart, Siale Esera and Isaiah Glasker.

Hill said “depth at certain spots” still concerns him.

“We need a couple of backers to still step up. So depth there (isn’t great). There is some talent in that group, but we need some guys to solidify themselves,” he said.

Same applies to the cornerback situation as BYU looks to replace Eddie Heckard and Kamden Garrett. Robinson and Mory Bamba return with the most experience.

“We just need that third, fourth, fifth corner to really step up,” Hill said. “I like where Evan Johnson has been in this camp, and (freshman) Jonathan Kabeya has stepped up.”

Cougars look good in the kicking game

Brigham Young Cougars place kicker Will Ferrin (44) celebrates hitting a 49 yard field goal with teammates as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A year after concerns swirled around BYU’s kicking situation due to some shaky performances in spring camp, there are no such worries in 2024 as Boise State transfer Will Ferrin stepped in last fall and performed admirably.

The Davis High product made 11 of 14 field goal attempts and was 32 of 33 on his PAT attempts.

“I feel really good with Will Ferrin being the kicker, and also with Matthias (Dunn) being his backup. We feel really good with the placekicking with those guys,” Sitake said.

Pitt transfer Sam Van Der Haar and redshirt freshman Landon Rehkow battled throughout fall camp to replace Ryan Rehkow as BYU’s primary punter. Dalton Riggs and true freshman Cannon Skidmore will handle the long-snapping duties.

“There is probably more experience in the place kicking than there is in the punting game, but I feel comfortable with all of it — whether it is the snap, hold, punt or kick,” Sitake said.

Special teams coordinator Kelly Poppinga said receivers Keelan Marion and Parker Kingston will be the primary kickoff and punt returners.

“Yeah, similar to what we had last year with Parker and Keelan and some other guys emerging as well,” Poppinga said. “Chase Roberts and Pokai Haunga have come on as well.. Those are the top four guys for punt returner and kicker returner.”