BYU head coach Kalani Sitake reacts after a play during BYU’s home opener against Southern Illinois held at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. Next up for the Cougars is a test against SMU in Dallas on Friday night.

Coaches often say a team’s greatest improvement comes between the first and second games of the season. BYU will need to take its win over FCS opponent Southern Illinois and make a step forward Friday in Dallas against new ACC member SMU.

The Mustangs had an 11-win season a year ago, but struggled against Power Four programs on the schedule. Big, strong and fast, the Mustangs are favored by 10.5 points to defeat the Cougars, but this game looms large for BYU’s hopes to win six games and make it to a bowl.

Cougar Insiders predictions

Question of the week: In Game 2 at SMU in Dallas, where do you expect to see BYU’s biggest improvement from the 41-13 win over Southern Illinois in the opener?

Jay Drew: I expect BYU’s biggest improvement to come on special teams in the game against SMU. The Cougars were OK on offense and defense against SIU, mostly, but really struggled on special teams with the little things like securing the football, making chip-shot field goals, and catching punt snaps cleanly.

With the exception of the punter, these guys have too much experience to be making those kinds of mistakes. My hunch is that special teams coordinator Kelly Poppinga will get it cleaned up.

There were a few penalties to clean up, and a few clock management issues when the Cougars had to take a timeout to get organized. Those should be improved as well.

And there were a couple of dropped passes from the veterans. That can’t happen for this team to be successful, because the margin for error from here on out is slim.

Prediction: SMU 38, BYU 24

Dick Harmon: BYU’s biggest improvement will be in execution in all phases. Things like not trying to field a punt running full speed backward, having veterans Kody Epps and Keanu Hill be more consistent, and improving defensive QB containment.

I’d expect to see more tight end targeting and passes to backs out of the backfield. BYU will continue to try and emphasize the run game with varied improvement as this group works together to find a rhythm. While running the ball against SMU will be far tougher than SIU, Aaron Roderick knows he has to make that more efficient, especially in third-and-short situations.

With consultants like Gary Andersen onboard, I believe there will be a lot of details ironed out in the film room and on the field to polish techniques and teach how to further implement defensive press points throughout the team. The linebackers will be more sound in plugging and controlling gaps and I’d expect newcomers Jack Kelly, Choe Bryant-Strother, Sione Moa to make more use of their playing time now that they’ve had a feel for the defense and teammates.

Jake Retzlaff had a solid game last week. He’ll need another no-turnover game Saturday if BYU hopes to gain a road win.

Prediction: BYU 28, SMU 24

SMU quarterback Preston Stone (2) poses for a photo with Keldric Luster (6), Kevin Jennings (7), Tyler Aronson, Jordan Hudson (8) and other teammates during a practice in Dallas, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. The Mustangs will play host to BYU Friday night. | LM Otero, Associated Press

Oddsmakers had BYU defeating Southern Illinois by 14 points and the 41-13 victory was a 28-point margin. Those same oddsmakers have SMU favored by 11. Here’s our coverage of the weekend win:

In women’s soccer, Utah State took down BYU in Provo over the weekend.

Fanalysts

Comments from Deseret News readers:

BYU’s convincing win over Southern Illinois showed these kids might be all right in 2024.

As a BYU fan I don’t find BYU beating Southern Illinois to be convincing.

Concerns that BYU couldn’t run the ball effectively? Gone.

Since Southern Illinois got 4.9 yards per rushing carry and BYU got 3.8 yards, I’m very concerned about BYU’s rushing game.

I do hope BYU shows huge improvement from game one to game two, go Cougars!

— Kralon

I’m glad we won convincingly and looked better in the process than in our opener last season. Given the turnover of personnel on the Salukis, I don’t think we have enough info to say how much improved we are over last year. I think that last year SIU was better than Sam Houston, but who knows how good they are this year. I just hope we can go to SMU and get the W.

— MesaACoug

Here’s my takeaway:

Running game still not there. We not only finished < 4 yds/carry, but the 3.5 or whatever required fighting thru some tackles.

Chunk plays against So. Illinois do not mean chunk plays against Big 12. Without the run, Retzlaff will have less time to throw.

Retzlaff was on fire. Generally good throws, accuracy and pace.

Receivers looked good. Chase Roberts will get double-teamed. Epps, Marion and others need to do more.

Defense looks better.

— Mowgli54

