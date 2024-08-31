Brigham Young University quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) warms up before the home opener of the BYU Cougars held against the Southern Illinois University Salukis at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.

The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between BYU and Southern Illinois. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Second quarter

9:26 — Will Ferrin missed a 36-yard field goal try that would have put BYU up by three scores.

First quarter

BYU 14, Southern Illinois 0

0:00 — It’s been all BYU so far, with the Cougars leading by two scores and smothering Southern Illinois defensively.

Jake Retzlaff and company racked up 136 total yards in the first 15 minutes of action, with 105 yards coming through the air.

BYU’s defense held the Salukis to just 32 first quarter yards, with Isaiah Bagnah picking up a sack and both Isaiah Glasker and Cho Bryant-Strother adding tackles for loss as well.

1:56 — Jake Retzlaff has started to show why BYU chose him as its starting quarterback.

The Cougars added to their lead on a deep 57-yard touchdown connection from Retzlaff to Jojo Phillips. BYU 14, Southern Illinois 0.

Retzlaff dropped back, faking a handoff to Hinckley Ropati before launching a beautiful deep ball to Phillips, who beat soft single coverage to make the catch for his first career touchdown.

6:16 — BYU’s first touchdown of the season came courtesy of running back Hinckley Ropati, who plunged into the end zone on a 1-yard carry to cap a 13-play, 65-yard drive for the Cougars. BYU 7, Southern Illinois 0.

Quarterback Jake Retzlaff completed 3 of 4 passes on the drive for 24 yards, running twice for eight yards as well. BYU even converted two fourth down tries en route to finding the scoreboard.

Ropati’s score marked his first touchdown since Nov. 26, 2022 against Stanford.

How to watch the game

BYU’s season opener against Southern Illinois will be streamed on ESPN+ and requires a subscription.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for BYU’s game against Southern Illinois.