Brigham Young University quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) warms up before the home opener of the BYU Cougars held against the Southern Illinois University Salukis at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Jackson Payne

By Jackson Payne

Jackson has been writing about sports for the Deseret News since 2023.

The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between BYU and Southern Illinois. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Second quarter

9:26 — Will Ferrin missed a 36-yard field goal try that would have put BYU up by three scores.

First quarter

BYU 14, Southern Illinois 0

0:00 — It’s been all BYU so far, with the Cougars leading by two scores and smothering Southern Illinois defensively.

Jake Retzlaff and company racked up 136 total yards in the first 15 minutes of action, with 105 yards coming through the air.

BYU’s defense held the Salukis to just 32 first quarter yards, with Isaiah Bagnah picking up a sack and both Isaiah Glasker and Cho Bryant-Strother adding tackles for loss as well.

1:56 — Jake Retzlaff has started to show why BYU chose him as its starting quarterback.

The Cougars added to their lead on a deep 57-yard touchdown connection from Retzlaff to Jojo Phillips. BYU 14, Southern Illinois 0.

Retzlaff dropped back, faking a handoff to Hinckley Ropati before launching a beautiful deep ball to Phillips, who beat soft single coverage to make the catch for his first career touchdown.

6:16 — BYU’s first touchdown of the season came courtesy of running back Hinckley Ropati, who plunged into the end zone on a 1-yard carry to cap a 13-play, 65-yard drive for the Cougars. BYU 7, Southern Illinois 0.

Quarterback Jake Retzlaff completed 3 of 4 passes on the drive for 24 yards, running twice for eight yards as well. BYU even converted two fourth down tries en route to finding the scoreboard.

Ropati’s score marked his first touchdown since Nov. 26, 2022 against Stanford.

1 of 23
Madelyn Williams, 5, sits atop the shoulders of her father, Kevin Williams, both of Jerome, ID, as they walk through Cougar Canyon before the home opener of the Brigham Young University Cougars held against the Southern Illinois University Salukis at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
2 of 23
Fans walk through Cougar Canyon before the home opener of the Brigham Young University Cougars held against the Southern Illinois University Salukis at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
3 of 23
Brigham Young University head coach Kalani Sitake greets fans as his team makes their way through Cougar Canyon before the home opener of the Brigham Young University Cougars held against the Southern Illinois University Salukis at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
4 of 23
Max Harper, 11, of Murray, winds up to hit a punching bag at Cougar Canyon before the home opener of the Brigham Young University Cougars held against the Southern Illinois University Salukis at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
5 of 23
Jeff Blanc, center right, and Jay Miller, center left, sign a 1974 team photo at Cougar Canyon before the home opener of the Brigham Young University Cougars held against the Southern Illinois University Salukis at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
6 of 23
Glenn Reedy, center right, of Cedar Hills, and his son, Bubba Reedy, center left, of Kearns, cheer at Cougar Canyon before the home opener of the Brigham Young University Cougars held against the Southern Illinois University Salukis at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
7 of 23
Noah Spencer, 10, of Carmel, Calif., holds a football at Cougar Canyon before the home opener of the Brigham Young University Cougars held against the Southern Illinois University Salukis at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
8 of 23
The BYU marching band marches through Cougar Canyon before the home opener of the Brigham Young University Cougars held against the Southern Illinois University Salukis at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
9 of 23
The BYU marching band marches through Cougar Canyon before the home opener of the Brigham Young University Cougars held against the Southern Illinois University Salukis at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
10 of 23
Cosmo the Cougar dances as he processes through Cougar Canyon before the home opener of the Brigham Young University Cougars held against the Southern Illinois University Salukis at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
11 of 23
Brigham Young University safety Preston Rex (12) slaps hands with fans as he and his teammates make their way through Cougar Canyon before the home opener of the Brigham Young University Cougars held against the Southern Illinois University Salukis at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
12 of 23
BYU players and coaches slap hands with fans as their make their way through Cougar Canyon before the home opener of the Brigham Young University Cougars held against the Southern Illinois University Salukis at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
13 of 23
Brigham Young University head coach Kalani Sitake slaps hands with fans as his team makes their way through Cougar Canyon before the home opener of the Brigham Young University Cougars held against the Southern Illinois University Salukis at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
14 of 23
Brigham Young University place kicker Will Ferrin (44) high-fives a fan as he and his teammates make their way through Cougar Canyon before the home opener of the Brigham Young University Cougars held against the Southern Illinois University Salukis at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
15 of 23
Fans walk through Cougar Canyon before the home opener of the Brigham Young University Cougars held against the Southern Illinois University Salukis at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
16 of 23
Brigham Young University quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) talks with a coach as he warms up before the home opener of the BYU Cougars held against the Southern Illinois University Salukis at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
17 of 23
Brigham Young University quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) warms up before the home opener of the BYU Cougars held against the Southern Illinois University Salukis at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
18 of 23
A flag commemorating 100 years of BYU football flies at Cougar Canyon before the home opener of the Brigham Young University Cougars held against the Southern Illinois University Salukis at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
19 of 23
Kimball Plaster, 15, of Spokane, Wash., sports a chain at Cougar Canyon before the home opener of the Brigham Young University Cougars held against the Southern Illinois University Salukis at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
20 of 23
Russell Young, of Orem, sports a cougar hat and temporary tattoo at Cougar Canyon before the home opener of the Brigham Young University Cougars held against the Southern Illinois University Salukis at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
21 of 23
People pass by a sign commemorating 100 years of BYU football at Cougar Canyon before the home opener of the Brigham Young University Cougars held against the Southern Illinois University Salukis at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
22 of 23
Russell Young, left, of Orem, and Deborah Simmons, of Sandy, smile at a signed 1974 team photo at Cougar Canyon before the home opener of the Brigham Young University Cougars held against the Southern Illinois University Salukis at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
23 of 23
Members of the 1974 Fiesta Bowl team sign a team photo at Cougar Canyon before the home opener of the Brigham Young University Cougars held against the Southern Illinois University Salukis at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

How to watch the game

BYU’s season opener against Southern Illinois will be streamed on ESPN+ and requires a subscription.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for BYU’s game against Southern Illinois.

