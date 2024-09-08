Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket past Orlando Magic guard Joe Ingles (7) during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and Orlando Magic at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

The Utah Jazz have made a few minor moves this offseason, adding Drew Eubanks, Patty Mills and Svi Mykhailiuk to the roster.

So, where are the players that formerly held those Jazz roster spots? Where are they going to be playing during the 2024-25 season? And, are other former Jazz players on the move around the league?

Joe Ingles

Since departing from the Jazz, Joe Ingles has played for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic. Next season, though, he’ll be reunited with former Jazzmen Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert in Minnesota.

Ingles signed a one-year deal with the Timberwolves this summer and will have a ton of familiarity as he joins a number of former teammates. Recently Ingles said that the Timberwolves tried to sign him last year, but he ultimately chose to play with the Magic instead. This year, he felt that the situation was one that he couldn’t pass up.

Ingles will be 37 years old when the 2024-25 NBA season begins.

Bojan Bogdanovic

The Jazz traded Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in 2022. He played a season and a half with the Pistons before being traded at the 2024 trade deadline to the New York Knicks.

Bogdanovic started this offseason with two surgeries (foot and wrist) and then was part of another trade. He was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets as a part of the deal that sent Mikal Bridges to the Knicks.

Though Bogdanovic is expected to be recovered from his offseason procedures and ready to play this coming season, the rebuilding Nets are expected to look to deal Bogdonovic again.

Malik Beasley

Malik Beasley came to the Jazz in the Gobert trade with the Timberwolves in 2022. The Jazz traded him to the Lakers a few months later and then Beasley played with the Milwaukee Bucks last season.

In July, Beasley signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, where he’ll play with former Jazzman Simone Fontecchio.

Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) looks to pass the ball as New Orleans Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes, left, and Naji Marshall reach to block during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. | Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Trent Forrest

Guard Trent Forrest played for two years with the Jazz on two-way deals before having his contract converted to a standard deal so that he could play at the tail end of the 2021-22 season and into the playoffs.

He then reunited with coach Quin Snyder and joined the Atlanta Hawks, but after again having a two-way deal converted to a standard deal (this time with the Hawks) last season, it seems that his NBA days might be over.

Forrest has agreed to a deal with Spanish team Baskonia that will keep him in Spain until 2026.

Kris Dunn

After nearly losing his NBA career, Kris Dunn brought his game back to life with a hot G League run in 2022 before signing a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz in late February of 2023. He then signed a second 10-day deal with the Jazz before eventually signing a standard deal for the remainder of the 2022-23 season with partial guarantees for future seasons.

Dunn stayed on the Jazz roster through the 2023-24 season, during which he proved that he was still a defensive juggernaut and had greatly improved his offensive game. That show of growth led to the Los Angeles Clippers reaching out about Dunn at the opening of the free agency this summer. Eventually the Clippers brought Dunn onboard through a sign-and-trade deal. Dunn is expected to take on the minutes and role that Russell Westbrook had for the Clippers last year.

Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (0) drives past Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Talen Horton-Tucker

It was widely known that when Talen Horton-Tucker’s contract with the Jazz came to an end that they wouldn’t be re-signing him. So when his current deal was up at the end of the 2023-24 season, so was his time in Utah.

Though the Jazz had high hopes for the young guard, he didn’t show as much growth during his time with the team as they would have liked. But, the Chicago native is going to have a chance to make the roster of his hometown team for the 2024-25 season.

Last week, Horton-Tucker agreed to a partially-guaranteed deal that will put him on the Chicago Bulls roster during training camp, with a chance to earn a roster spot for the season.

Kenneth Lofton Jr.

THT won’t be the only one competing for a roster spot during Bulls training camp.

Kennth Lofton Jr., who was only with the Jazz for five months (from March through this year’s summer league), was waived by the Jazz in late July. But the Bulls are going to give the 22-year-old a chance to prove himself before the 2024-25 season kicks off.

Ömer Yurtseven

The Jazz waived Ömer Yurtseven after he spent the 2023-24 season with the team and it seems that the 26-year-old is now headed to play with the EuroLeague champions.

After some light interest from the New York Knicks, Yurtseven decided to take his talents to Athens and play with Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos BC.

Luka Samanic

A successful 10-day deal with the Jazz in 2023, earned Luka Samanic an extended year with the Utah Jazz, but he was never really able to crack the Jazz rotation.

Though his NBA prospects weren’t great at the end of the 2023-24 season, there was a ton of interest from a number of European teams. Eventually, Samanic chose Fenerbahce, a Turkish team that is highly regarded in EuroLeague play.

Darius Bazley

Like Lofton, Darius Bazley was only with the Jazz since March, and was waived by the Jazz after the conclusion of Las Vegas Summer League. Since then, he’s joined the CBA (China) to play in Guangdong.

Kira Lewis Jr.

As a part of the deal that sent Ochai Agbaji and Kelly Olynyk to the Toronto Raptors, Kira Lewis Jr. joined the Jazz but wasn’t really a part of the rotation throughout the rest of last season and was not in the Jazz’s future plans.

According to reports, Lewis has signed an Exhibit-10 contract (training camp deal) with the Washington Wizards.