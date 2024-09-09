Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes, right, passes to wide receiver Jalen Royals during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Another week, another round of which quarterback will start for Utah State.

Week 1 against Robert Morris it was Spencer Petras, who led the Aggies before a left ankle sprain knocked him out of the game.

He was replaced by Bryson Barnes — a transfer from the University of Utah — and Barnes led the Aggies to a Week 1 win and then started last weekend against now No. 11 USC.

Heading into Week 3 and a rivalry game with Utah, both quarterbacks are a possibility, per Utah State interim head coach Nate Dreiling.

“Spencer is going to have a legit chance of playing,” Dreiling said Monday. “We thought we would maybe have him last week (against USC) but he just didn’t progress as fast as we wanted. But he is out there throwing right now and he is looking good. Hopefully we will have both quarterbacks available.”

If Petras can’t go, the Aggies remain confident in Barnes’ ability, even after the 48-0 loss to the Trojans.

“The first thing that comes to my mind with Bryson is toughness,” Dreiling said. “He is a very hard-nosed player. In my mind, and I’ve said this a lot, you win championships with a great defense and a tough quarterback. And we know we have a tough quarterback (with Bryson). He always prepares like he’s the starter, just like the Robert Morris game. He came in as a backup and didn’t miss a beat and had a ton of yards on the ground.

“He also gives you a lot with his athleticism, and some QB run game which is hard to prepare for. And the way he carries himself, he has so much confidence that the players feed off and it is contagious.”

The Aggies may have accidentally let it slip that it will be Barnes who gets the starting nod against Utah.

Offensive lineman Wyatt Bowles talked Monday about the upcoming game against the Utes — about how the Aggies’ offensive line will handle the Utes — and he only mentioned Barnes as quarterback.

“We are super confident in our pass protection for Bryson,” Bowles said. “We are extremely excited to go in a learn this week and hopefully we’ll give up zero sacks this week. ... We feel confident regardless if we are going to run the ball or if we need to pass with Bryson.”

Whether or not Barnes is the starter, Dreiling noted that expects him to play against the Utes.

“I’m sure Bryson will get some snaps and he is fired up for this week obviously,” Dreiling said.

And if you think Barnes has conflicted loyalties going back to his tenure at Utah, think again.

“I’m playing for a different school. I’m an Aggie now,” Barnes said following the USC game. “I go for my brothers and I’d die for everyone of those dudes in that locker room. I’m an Aggie and I don’t care what the scoreboard said, I love those guys.”

Isaac Wilson or Cam Rising? Does it matter to Utah State?

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws a pass during a game against Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Utah as its own questions at quarterback, after Cam Rising left the the Utes’ game against Baylor early with a hand injury.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham wouldn’t speak to Rising’s availability for Saturday’s game and as far as the Aggies are concerned, whether it is Rising or true freshman Isaac Wilson at quarterback for the Utes, they’ll have their hands full.

“I don’t know (if it matters is Wilson starts),” Dreiling said. “Obviously he was highly recruited coming out of Corner Canyon, out of high school. It is funny, they go from the oldest quarterback in the country (Rising) to probably the youngest (Wilson).

“But you still have to cover. They have extreme talent on the outside and obviously Utah wants to run the ball. Everyone knows that. You have to be able to hold up in the run game but then they have one of the best tight ends in the country. They have unbelievable skill at wide receiver. It is not like you can put nine in the box and ignore everybody else. You can punt the ball and some of these guys are so fast.”

Much like he did ahead of the game against USC, Dreiling emphasized that Utah State will have to play sound football in order to have a chance of slowing down Utah, be it Rising or Wilson at quarterback.

“It is still about playing sound in the run game,” Dreiling said, “but we have to finish out one-on-one (matchups) in the backend too, regardless of the quarterback.”